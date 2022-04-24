Score, updates for New Orleans Breakers vs Tampa Bay Bandits

5:24 p.m. ET: New Orleans interception! Cornerback Nevelle Clarke picks off Ta’amu’s pass. The Breakers will take over at the Tampa Bay 30-yard line.

5:20 p.m. ET: The Bandits red-zone defense holds the Breakers to a field goal to start the fourth quarter. MacGinnis’ 22-yard attempt is good to give New Orleans a 24-3 lead.

5:14 p.m. ET: A scoreless third quarter comes to an end as New Orleans maintains their 21-3 lead over Tampa Bay. The Breakers will begin the fourth with a second-and-goal at the Tampa Bay four-yard line.

4:52 p.m. ET: Tampa Bay successfully converts on fourth-and-two, narrowly grabbing the first down. Bandits at the New Orleans 36-yard line.

4:35 p.m. ET: The second half is about to get underway from Protective Stadium.

RELATED: How to watch the New Orleans Breakers vs Tampa Bay Bandits

4:24 p.m. ET: The Bandits go three-and-out on their last possession of the half. New Orleans 21, Tampa Bay 3, the largest halftime margin of any game this season.

4:14 p.m. ET: John Franklin fumbles the ball at the Tampa Bay 37-yard line. Jarey Elder recovers for the Breakers, giving them another chance to score before the end of the half.

4:09 p.m. ET: New Orleans touchdown! Sloter’s deep pass to Shawn Poindexter is complete and the Breakers add to their lead. Austin MacGinnis’ extra point attempt is good.

New Orleans 21, Tampa Bay 3. 2:28 left in the half.

4:06 p.m. ET: It’s a one-handed catch by Jonathan Adams! Kyle Sloter connects with Adams for a gain of 29.

3:58 p.m. ET: The Bandits are on the board! Tampa Bay ends a 10-play drive, their best so far, with a successful field goal attempt by Tyler Rausa.

New Orleans 14, Tampa Bay 3. 5:54 remain in the half.

3:54 p.m. ET: Jordan Ta’amu connects with Rashard Davis for a Tampa Bay first down, their first of the game after going three-and-out on their first three drives.

3:53 p.m. ET: Austin MacGinnis’ field goal attempt is blocked. New Orleans ends this drive without points after scoring touchdowns on their first two drives.

Story continues

3:40 p.m. ET: After a big third-down conversion by T.J. Logan kept the Breakers’ drive alive, the running back rushes five yards into the end zone for another New Orleans touchdown.

The Breakers’ two-point conversion attempt is good. Their first extra point attempt this game was unsuccessful.

RELATED: 2022 USFL Rules: Overtime changes, 3-point conversions, forward passes and more

The first quarter ends with a New Orleans 14, Tampa Bay 0 score.

3:23 p.m. ET: Breakers strike first! New Orleans’ offense gets off to a strong start, finishing their 13-play opening drive in the end zone. Quarterback Kyle Sloter rushes up the middle for the touchdown. Austin MacGinnis’ extra point attempt is no good.

New Orleans 6, Tampa Bay 0 with 7:32 remaining in the first quarter.

3:01 p.m. ET: The last matchup of USFL week two is about to get underway! It’s another beautiful day at Protective Stadium.

The league’s first rivalry weekend concludes with the “Breaker Bay Brawl” between the South Division’s New Orleans Breakers and the Tampa Bay Bandits. Both teams sit at 1-0 after winning their opening matchups: the Breakers defeated the Philadelphia Stars, 23-17, while the Bandits defeated the Pittsburgh Maulers, 17-3.

New Orleans and Tampa Bay both relied on defense to claim victories in week one. The Breakers recorded six sacks, including three from defensive end Davin Bellamy, an interception return for a touchdown, and a safety of a blocked punt. Bellamy was voted the USFL Defensive Player of the Week by fans on social media.

RELATED: Defensive end Davin Bellamy poised to be a breakout Breaker in USFL

As for the Bandits, their defense wasn’t as flashy but was equally effective, allowing the fewest points of any team in last week. Tampa Bay wreaked havoc over Pittsburgh in the offensive backfield with three sacks and 12 tackles for a loss.

Head coaches for New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits

Two different backgrounds of coaching will be on display this week. Both head coaches are known for their offensive prowess, but at different levels. New Orleans head coach Larry Fedora was a college coach from 1991-2020. He coached at Southern Miss from 2008-2011, leading the Golden Eagles to four consecutive Bowl games appearances and a school-record 12 wins during the 2011 season. As the North Carolina head coach, Fedora led the Tar Heels to their first ACC Championship game appearance in 2015.

Meanwhile the Bandits are led by Todd Haley, who spent 22 seasons as an NFL coach, including three seasons with the Chiefs. He has worked as the offensive coordinator for the Cardinals,Steelers and Browns. The Cardinals appeared in Super Bowl XLIII during his tenure. Haley also had coaching stints with the Bears and Cowboys.

Everything you need to know about the USFL:

What time and channel is the Breakers vs Bandits on?

RELATED: How to watch the New Orleans Breakers vs Tampa Bay Bandits

When: Sunday, April 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Where: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

USFL Live Blog: Score, updates for New Orleans Breakers vs Tampa Bay Bandits originally appeared on NBCSports.com