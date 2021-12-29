We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Shh — get these secret savings on Amazon now! (Photos: Amazon)

Now that you’ve had some time to recover from that holiday hangover, it’s time to set yourself up for success in the new year with some stellar deals on must-have tech. Those in the know are privy to Amazon’s super secret sale section, which features markdowns on Amazon devices. This week, they’ve slashed prices of tons of popular devices (up to 50 percent off!).

If you’re a Prime member you can get your many of your goodies with free two-day shipping. Prime members also get access to streaming music, audiobooks and thousands of movies and TV shows. If you’re not already a member, you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Check out our picks from the Amazon super secret sale site below — and see the full array here.

This convenient screen has 18,000 adoring fans. (Photo: Amazon)

With nearly 18,000 five-star reviews, the Echo Show 5 is a fan favorite. Use the machine to check the news, see upcoming appointments or make video calls (all with the help of Alexa, of course). You can even connect and control compatible smart-home devices from it. Choose from Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue or Glacier White to make it blend into your surroundings best.

Using the Echo Show 5 convinced this user to upgrade their home to become even smarter: “I find myself talking to Alexa several times a day. I check the time and the temperature, ask her to set reminders or a timer, ask her how long to cook something, etc. I’ve also used her to send photos and make a video call to my nephew and his family. I now want to make some changes here at home in order to make further use of the smart capabilities of the Echo.” Plus, multiple privacy controls, including a mic/camera off button should allow users to rest easy that their info will remain secure.

$45 $85 at Amazon

Get moving with this fitness tracker. (Photo: Amazon)

This convenient fitness tracker has the step- and calorie-counter you’ve come to expect, but the Halo can also track heart rate, sleep score and even blood oxygen levels. Use it to create a personalized exercise program to reach your fitness goals or discover daily meditations and healthy recipes. It’ll even send text notifications right to your wrist. Choose from Sage Green, Lavender Dream or Active Black.

Story continues

One happy customer reported, “It’s extremely light, and most days I forget it’s there.” Another added, “The movement tracker accurately tracks my ‘movement’ throughout the day. It automatically logs my treadmill walks. And the activity score gives me a good idea of how much I’ve done for the day. Did I sit on my butt all day? Yup — and my score suffers. Did I workout and stay active? Yup — and the score shows me the fruits of my labor.”

$60 $80 at Amazon

Stellar sound with Alexa capability. (Photo: Amazon)

Score high-quality sound plus the benefits of Alexa with these competitively priced buds. And with this secret sale, they’re a total bargain at just 70 bucks.

Echo Buds have earned over 5,000 five-star reviews — and for good reason. “Good noise cancellation, deep bass, high trebles and the best part of all: Alexa at the ready,” shared one happy customer. Another pointed out: “Without a proper seal, no buds will sound good. The ear-fit test in the Alexa app guarantees that you will be getting everything that these buds have to offer.”

$70 $120 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

