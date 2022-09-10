Score, live updates from Sooners’ game against Golden Flashes

The seventh-ranked Oklahoma Sooners host the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday in Week 2 of the college football season. Here’s everything you need to know:

How to watch OU football vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman

TV: SoonerVision on ESPN+ (subscription required)

Radio: 107.7 FM/KRXO

Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims (17) gets by Kent State’s JoJo Evans (23) in the first quarter during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma and the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022.

Sooners’ tempo slow to get going

Earlier in the week, OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said one of the biggest keys to running with the tempo he desires is picking up first downs.

“You can’t play fast if you’re only on the field for three snaps,” Lebby said.

That certainly proved to be the case Saturday as the Sooners struggled to move the ball in the first half.

OU punted on each of its first four drives.

It wasn’t until the Sooners were forced to hurry up — and forced to throw — that they finally got the offense moving at a quick pace.

With 1:10 left in the second quarter, the Sooners got the ball back at their 24 with a chance to regain some momentum going into halftime.

After completions to Eric Gray and Theo Wease, Dillon Gabriel locked in on Marvin Mims.

Mims caught three consecutive passes.

The first two, came near the sidelines for 13 and 14 yards before Mims got out of bounds.

On the third, it was time to take a shot deep, and Mims rewarded the call by hauling in a 36-yard touchdown catch with 18 seconds to play before half to put the Sooners up 7-3.

OU ultimately outgained Kent State 158-154 in the first half, but just had just seven rushing yards before the break.

Gray, who had his best game with the Sooners in last week’s win over UTEP, had four carries for nine yards, while none of the other backs — Jovantae Barnes and Marcus Major — didn’t perform any better.

Availability update

Offensive tackle Wanya Morris missed his second consecutive game due to an off-the-field issue.

Sooners coach Brent Venables said earlier in the week that the issue keeping Morris off the field figured to be cleared up “sooner rather than later.”

Story continues

But Tyler Guyton started for the second consecutive game at tackle in Morris’ place.

The Sooners were also without starting free safety Key Lawrence. Justin Broiles started in Lawrence’s place.

Tight end Daniel Parker, who missed last week’s opener, returned and recorded his first two catches in the second quarter.

