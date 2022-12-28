Score, live updates from Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Oklahoma State Cowboys face the Wisconsin Badgers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Here’s everything you need to know about the Cowboys’ bowl game:

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

KICKOFF: 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

First quarter update: Stephon Johnson’s long TD puts Pokes on top

Oklahoma State true freshman receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. took a screen pass, broke two tackles, then outran the Wisconsin defense to the end zone for an 84-yard touchdown reception that gave the Cowboys a 7-3 lead after one quarter.

Wisconsin led by a field goal and was throwing to the end zone when Oklahoma State safety Trey Rucker — a redshirting senior playing in his first game of the year — intercepted a pass from Wisconsin’s Chase Wolf.

Rucker returned the interception to the 16-yard line, setting the table for the Garret Rangel screen pass to Johnson.

OSU rushed four times for seven yards and Rangel, making his third start of the year, completed four of seven passes for 102 yards. Wisconsin countered with a strong run game, producing 90 yards on nine carries, but OSU had a couple of touchdown-saving tackles to hold the Badgers to a field goal.

Pregame update: Gunnar Gundy, Bryson Green among unavailable Cowboys

Oklahoma State has three quarterbacks suited up for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Wisconsin, and all three are true freshmen.

Garret Rangel is set to make his third start of the season, but regular backup Gunnar Gundy is out because of injury. The backups for Tuesday night will be true freshman walk-ons Gavynn Parker and Landon Webster.

The Cowboys will be thin at outside receiver, with both Bryson Green and Jaden Bray out because of injuries suffered in the Bedlam game last month. True freshman Talyn Shettron, who missed much of the season because of injuries, is suited up to add some depth behind expected starters Braydon Johnson and Stephon Johnson Jr.

Story continues

What to know about the Cowboys

More: Why Brock Martin, Jason Taylor II will leave a lasting impact on Oklahoma State football

Carlson: Will Garret Rangel stake claim on Oklahoma State’s QB job in the Arizona desert? He wouldn’t be the first

Notebook: Braden Cassity nearly went to Wisconsin but is ‘so happy’ he chose Oklahoma State football

Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin football: How to watch, betting odds, score predictions

Four Downs: Which young Oklahoma State football players will claim spotlight vs. Wisconsin?

More: Why Oklahoma State long snapper Matt Hembrough chose football & ‘should play in the pros’

More: How will Oklahoma State football fill starting vacancies vs. Wisconsin in bowl game?

3-2-1 kickoff: Is it Ollie Gordon time for Oklahoma State football vs. Wisconsin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl?

Tramel’s ScissorTales: Barry Alvarez built Wisconsin Badgers into a college football power

More: Who has the Big 12’s top football recruiting class for 2023? OU, Texas take familiar perch

Carlson: Mike Gundy hates talking about transfer portal, but Oklahoma State doesn’t mind using it

More: How Iman Oates is ‘just scratching the surface’ after winding path to Oklahoma State

National Signing Day tracker: Oklahoma State football signees, 2023 recruiting rankings

More: Which players have committed to Oklahoma State football’s 2023 recruiting class?

‘100% locked in’: Why Oklahoma State QB commit Zane Flores never wavered when others pursued him

More: Why did Oklahoma State football recruit tall DBs in 2023 class? ‘It is advantageous’

Oklahoma State football recruiting class 2023: Meet the Cowboys’ early signees

Carlson: The number of OSU football players in transfer portal isn’t troubling, but something else is

Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin live updates

A Twitter List by jeffpattOKC

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin score, updates in Guaranteed Rate Bowl