Score and latest updates from the Stuttgart Open

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain during practice ahead of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2023 – Getty Images/Robert Prange

06:16 PM

Raducanu on clay

Last year’s clay court season was one of fits and starts for Raducanu. She made the third round of this event and at the ensuing Madrid Open but then failed to make an impact in either Rome or at French Open in Paris.

Way too early yet to ascertain whether clay might help or hinder her natural gifts.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain plays a forehand in the Women’s Singles Second Round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during Day Four of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros – Getty Images/Shi Tang

06:07 PM

Home-favourite Maria and In-Albon remain on serve in this decider. The German leads 3-2 at present.

05:57 PM

Raducanu’s last outing

05:42 PM

Latest from Stuttgart

The match between Tatjana Maria and Ylena In-Albon has gone to a deciding third set on centre court in Stuttgart.

Raducanu will be on court once this match has concluded.

05:21 PM

Unconvincing Ostapenko

Much like Raducanu, Ostapenko has endured an uneven form to date this year. A few early exits at the start of the season stand in stark contrast to her performance at the Australian Open, where she made the last eight before losing to Elena Rybakina.

Since, her form has been fairly poor, with early exits in Abu Dhabi and Doha before she got to the third round in Dubai.

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) hits a forehand against Martina Trevisan (ITA) (not pictured) on day eight of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium – USA Today/Geoff Burke

05:15 PM

Head-to-head

Not a huge amount to go on here, with Ostapenko beating Raducanu in the pair’s only previous clash, in the semi-finals of last years’ Korea Open.

To be specific, Raducanu actually retired mid-match on that occasion.

05:03 PM

‘I like to test myself against the best’

Emma Raducanu speaks ahead of her third-round match:

The tournament always attracts the world’s top players. The strong field means there’s some great tennis to be seen and good competition. Personally, I like to test myself and compete with the best players in the world, so it’s a challenge I enjoy.

I haven’t played on clay since the last clay court season but I’m looking forward to it again. I’ve already had my first practice sessions. Last year was my first real experience on clay and I was pleased with my progress so it will be fun getting back playing on clay.

04:59 PM

‘She can go for the title’

Markus Gunthardt, Stuttgart tournament director, on Raducanu ahead of the event:

She’s after all a Grand Slam winner which is not something many players can say. She’s not considered to be a clay court specialist, but if things go her way, she can go for the title despite the tough competition.

04:51 PM

Tricky draw

This is one of the best fields for a WTA event so far this season, with nine of the top ten in the world descending on Stuttgart.

As such, an easy draw is something of a misnomer here but still, Raducanu might be cursing her luck a little.

Not only has she drawn Ostapenko in the first round but lying in wait for the winner is world number three Ons Jabeur.

Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek could come next.

One word…tough.

04:45 PM

The challenge of clay

Modern-day tennis puts stresses and strains on the body irrelevant of surface but it will be fascinating to see how Raducanu’s body and conditioning hold up on clay.

Longer, energy-sapping rallies will become her norm for the next few months and thus present a different set of physical challenges to a young player who has found staying fit her biggest obstacle to date.

04:42 PM

Burgeoning British talents

Away from the senior tours and somewhat closer to home, the next generation of British talent locked horns last week in the Junior National Championships in London.

In the girls’ U18 final, Isabelle Lacy beat Hannah Klugman 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a tight, rain-interrupted final, while Luca Pow proved too good for Oliver Bonding in the boys’ final.

Both Lacy and Pow receive automatic wild cards into qualifying for this summer’s Wimbledon Championships.

Isabelle Lacy in action against Allegra Korpanec Davies during the U16 Junior National Tennis Championships at National Tennis Centre on April 12, 2022 in London, England – Getty Images/Tom Dulat

04:37 PM

The reality facing Raducanu

Injuries and misfortune notwithstanding, Raducanu’s results this year have not borne the fruit she would have been hoping for.

She has not got beyond the round of 16 in any of the four events she has played in this year and while there have been flashes of brilliance, these have too often been drowned out by numerous inconsistencies.

With the French Open on the horizon, now is as good a time as any for a sustained revival.

04:31 PM

Emma’s back

By Dylan Taylor

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Emma Raducanu’s meeting with Jeļena Ostapenko on day two day of the WTA Stuttgart Open.

The Round of 32 meeting offers Raducanu the opportunity to test herself against world No 10 Ostapenko, who she last faced in last year’s Korea Open before the the Briton was forced to retire through injury.

Following multiple injury setbacks this season, Raducanu has a chance to bounce back this evening by knocking Ostapenko out of the tournament. The winner will then meet third seed Ons Jabeur – who the 20-year-old practiced with over the weekend.

On paper, 2017 French Open winner Ostapenko should enjoy the conditions on the clay courts of Stuttgart, but historically she struggled well at the Stuttgart Open. Raducanu, meanwhile, has only played in it once, putting in a very decent effort against Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals last year.

Ahead of the match, the British No 1 said: “I had a great experience last year and played well, it’s a fun tournament and very well run so I’m really looking forward to returning to Stuttgart.

“The tournament always attracts the world’s top players. The strong field means there is some great tennis to be seen and good competition. Personally, I like to test myself and compete with the best players in the world, so it’s a challenge I enjoy.

“I haven’t played on clay since the last clay court season but I’m looking forward to it again. I’ve already had my first practice sessions. Last year was my first real experience on clay and I was pleased with my progress so it will be fun getting back playing on clay.

“It plays a bit faster than an outdoor clay court, such as Rome, and I think it suits my game. The tournament is a super way to begin the clay season. So hopefully it sets me up well and helps the transition to clay.”

Stay with us for live updates, build-up and action from Stuttgart.