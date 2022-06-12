Score and latest updates from the Stuttgart Open final

Andy Murray – SUB/DPA

02:37 PM

Murray 4-6, 4-4 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Berrettini sends Murray deep, back and forth across the baseline as Murray scrambles to make every return, before sending a cross court short to Berrettini which just nips the let-cord to land on the net’s other side. Murray raises his racket in apology, but Berrettini’s response is less than magnanimous: three unreturnable serves to give him game point.

He rounds off the game with a fourth ace.

02:33 PM

Murray* 4-6, 4-3 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Murray gets his first ace in the second set, and his seventh of the match, to open his service game. After sending shots repeatedly cross court onto Berrettini’s backhand, Murray is gifted a point from Berrettini’s over-aggression, as his return goes too long.

Murray misdirects Berrettini to strike deep in the opposite corner to go 40-love up, and wins the game at 40-15 after Berrettini loses focus and sends the shot far past the baseline.

02:30 PM

Murray 4-6, 3-3 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Murray can’t quite return Berrettini’s fiery opener, and he follows this up with an ace. Berrettini slices a backhand straight down the line but with squiffy accuracy, allowing Murray into the points. Berrettini’s once-ferocious drop shot has looked a little toothless of late, and he sends his latest effort into the net, but he gets to 40-30 after the Italian drills a shot at the net shallow past Murray.

Berrettini aces to win the game.

02:25 PM

Murray* 4-6, 3-2 Berrettini (*denotes server)

In the players’ most impressive rally, Berrettini draws Murray to the net, and they volley gracefully before Berrettini, impossibly, catches Murray’s final shot to smash it down past the Brit. The next time Murray’s at the net, he backhands into it, and kicks the net in frustration.

Berrettini’s attempt to bypass Murray, poised at the net, goes badly awry as his ball goes long unnecessarily to bring Murray to 30-30 and back into his service game. Murray gets to 40-30, with Berrettini ruing his chance to keep Murray out, but Murray squanders the opportunity, netting the ball to bring them to deuce.

Murray holds his nerve, and wins on his serve. No breaks yet, in the second set.

02:19 PM

Murray 4-6, 2-2 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Berrettini opens with an ace, and takes the second point too as Murray attempt at a drop shot misfires. Berrettini has a taste of this too, and Murray gets into the scoring at 30-15. Murray, meeting Berrettini’s power shot for shot in the second set, battles back to force Berrettini into the net and levels.

But his next rally-ender goes too long, and he castigates himself, knowing that he’s trying to do too much. Berrettini sends a serve flying just on the line, but in attempting to set up a drop shot, under-hits the shot to bring the players to deuce.

Berrettini aces, which Murray appears to slightly disbelieve, and this feeling might wobble into the final point, which Berrettini takes with a blistering serve, handing him the game.

02:14 PM

02:12 PM

Murray* 4-6, 2-1 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Murray plays conductor at the net this time, pushing Berrettini back and forcing him into netting an under-powered shot. This was where Murray was broken first in the first set, and he seeks to dispel the demons, pressing Berrettini to 30, and then 40-love with heavily powered ground strokes.

Berrettini finds the net at the last, and Murray can hold his service game.

02:09 PM

Murray 4-6, 1-1 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Berrettini rushes up to the net to send a sparky forehand bouncing past Murray. His next serve is punchy, and Murray can only bat it back, getting it in, but losing the point as Berrettini ramps up the pressure, hitting hard and deep.

Berrettini takes the game to love, after Murray finds the net in the final point.

02:06 PM

Second set: Murray* 4-6, 1-0 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Berrettini loses the opening point as his shot runs out steam, nestling in the net. Murray is sent deep to defend but it’s Berrettini who falters, hitting his shot too hard into the net. At 40-30, Murray lets out a roar of self-encouragement as Berrettini sends his shot too long, before the same thing happens all over again: Berrettini hits long, and Murray can yelp in celebration.

02:00 PM

Murray 4-6 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Murray sends an unfocused backhand into the net and groans with frustration, then returns Berrettini’s serve just outside the far sideline to fall 30-love behind. Another attacking drop shot catches him out, with Murray forced up the court but not quickly enough.

Murray gets a stay of execution at 40-love when Berrettini’s backhand doesn’t gain the appropriate height to summit the net, but when asked again, Berrettini’s backhand is smashed cross court to leap in, them out, and take the first set.

01:55 PM

Murray* 4-5 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Murray, having to act swiftly for the set, sends in a spinning ace to open his service. In a piece of showmanship, Murray ends a marathon rally with a curving run in to snatch one of Berrettini’s persistent drop shots, popping it over the net, and his opponent’s head, to land squarely in.

He aces again, buoyed up, then aces again with a ball right on the line, to take the game.

01:53 PM

Murray 3-5 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Berrettini runs to the net to defend, gently sending a ball to half-court which Murray lobs far, far too long. Murray pulls level with a trick from Berrettini’s playbook, sending him this way and that until he runs out of steam. But his next return is into the net, and then the last shot after that, giving Berrettini a comfortable cushion from which to return his serve.

A well-poised drop shot, after sending Murray spinning with the previous return, hands Berrettini the game.

01:48 PM

Murray* 3-4 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Murray plays a forehand deep into the back corner on Berrettini’s forehand, which Berrettini can only grapple for, sending his attempt into the net. Hawkeye checks on the net shot, a Berrettini shot which has, as first thought, comes long. Murray aces, and gets his 40-love… but will he be able to take his?

He tries for the ace again, his attempt bouncing just out, but closes Berrettini down with a fierce cross court backhand which Berrettini mis-powers long and out of play.

01:45 PM

Murray 2-4 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Murray and Berrettini play backhand to backhand cross court with Murray steadily gaining on Berrettini. He moves to break tension with a shot further up the court, but it flies out of play. Berrettini adds to his opening points with an ace, and Murray gets unluckier still as Berrettini moves to 40 love.

The Italian plays a drop shot into the net, which gives Murray some footing, but his play so far looks to sweep Murray away. He sends in a stinging serve with Murray can get to, but has no hope of returning.

01:40 PM

Murray* 2-3 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Another trick shot from Berrettini flicks over the net to fall just by the sidelines, where Murray can’t reach it, followed up by a forehand return smacked over the net to glide past his opponent. Berrettini streaks 30-love ahead, and Murray aids him with a double fault to gift the Italian three break points.

Murray aces to claw his way into the scoring, and then aces again, to leave Berrettini with one break point remaining, in a courageous display from Murray. When Berrettini nets, Murray can start to think about winning his serve, resurgent.

Murray forces Berrettini to net his next forehand, too, and gains the advantage but loses it when a cross court forehand is powered too strongly into the net. But a stinging serve gives him the advantage again, as it glances off Berrettini’s racket to fly out of play.

An attempt at a drop shot gone awry gives them deuce again, but Murray can finally capitalise on his advantage and wrap up a trying game for both players.

01:33 PM

Murray 1-3 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Murray, poised at the net, sends an absurdly-well placed shot to a tiny, improbable patch at the back of the court. The shot goes in, more line than court, but it puts him ahead of Berrettini, who then double faults. This is a golden opportunity for Murray to set up the break-back, but Berrettini looks to aggress, running up to the net to ping a backhand squarely out of Murray’s reach for 15-30.

But then he skies a shot after Murray feeds him a cross-court backhand, and Murray has two break points. Then one, after Berrettini aces him.

Berrettini pumps his fist after reaching deuce, and Murray throws up his hands in a shrug, to keep viewers without commentary in the picture, perhaps. Murray gets the first advantage, after Berrettini bundles a ball into the net, but he aces his way out of trouble again, at 223km per hour. Berrettini finally gets advantage, after three tries, with another drop shot over the net in a rally that has both players up and down, and up and down, the court.

Berrettini closes out the game after Murray hits long.

01:24 PM

Murray* 1-2 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Berrettini catches Murray out with a drop shot for the second time, after a spinny ball hovers just over the net and way out of Murray’s reach. But Murray puts Berrettini under pressure, and he sends the ball into the sidelines once again.

Murray has had a faltering start to his service play: he’s played a number of points off his second serve, and double faults now to give Berrettini the lead at 30-15. Berrettini has Murray scrambling around the court to respond to his well-placed groundstrokes, until he’s run out and unable to power back Berrettini’s deep forehand, giving the Italian break point.

Again, Berrettini sends Murray this way and that, and Murray is broken as he misses out on another deep forehand shot at the back of the court.

01:19 PM

Murray 1-1 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Berrettini has Murray on the backfoot from his service game’s opener, and he blazes a smash up and past Murray to go 15-love up. Murray levels, grappling with Berrettini’s backhand, after the Italian plays into the net. Murray sprints up the court to return a sneaky drop shot Berrettini has deployed just over the net, but can’t get his shot up and over.

Murray responds well to Berrettini as they level backhands at one another, with Murray keeping a cool head as Berrettini mis-hits his return into the sidelines. But Berrettini holds onto his service, and takes the game with the first ace of the day.

01:14 PM

First set: Murray* 1-0 Berrettini (*denotes server)

A strong serve which Berrettini misfires gifts Murray the opening point quickly, and the next return is fired into the net on Murray’s second serve.

In the first rally, Berrettini is on the attack, smacking a backhand deep into the righthand corner which Murray can’t get to. Murray powers back to serve for the opening game, and takes it with a backhand squared past Berrettini.

01:10 PM

Andy Murray wins the toss

And elects to serve, as both players warm up on Centre Court.

Murray is yet to drop a set in Stuttgart, but Berrettini is the number two seed at the competition, and has been in feisty form himself. Historically, the pair are extremely evenly matched, both having taken one win and two sets a piece from their two meetings.

They play out the final minute of the warm up, and they’re ready to go.

01:01 PM

Two masters of the grass court surface

12:58 PM

Less than five minutes to go

Until we hit Centre Court at the Tennis Club Weissenhof in Stuttgart. Can victory over last year’s Wimbledon finalist bring Murray a step closer to a seeded place in SW19 in two weeks time?

12:50 PM

Murray speaks ahead of the final

It has been a long time since the last final [on grass]. A lot of ups and downs, but I kept going and kept working and finally managed to get to another one. I am proud of the effort I have put in.

12:35 PM

Murray’s winning moment

12:25 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of today’s Stuttgart Open final between Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini.

Murray will be playing his first grass-court singles final since winning Wimbledon in 2016 when he faces second-seeded Italian Berrettini in today’s final.

Murray stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals on Friday, the first win for Murray in six years against an opponent ranked in the top five.

It’s the second final of 2022 for Murray, who lost to Aslan Karatsev at the hard-court Sydney Tennis Classic in January, and the first time that he has reached two finals in the same season since 2017. Murray, who has struggled to get back to his best following hip surgery, last won a tour singles title at the European Open in Belgium in 2019 and has a 46-23 record in finals.

Berrettini prevailed 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) over Oscar Otte in a tight match with no breaks of serve. Berrettini saved a set point in the first-set tiebreaker and needed three match points to close out the win.

Murray and Berrettini each won one of their two career meetings, with Berrettini the victor in their only grass-court match at Queen’s Club last year.

Murray got through his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios yesterday, but the Australian said he faced racist abuse from the crowd during the loss.

The Australian posted on Instagram following the 7-6 (5), 6-2 loss to Murray that he had heard abusive comments from the stands.

“When is this going to stop? Dealing with racial slurs from the crowd?” he wrote on Instagram. “I understand that my behavior isn’t the best all the time _ but ‘you little black sheep’ ‘shut up and play’ little comments like this are not acceptable. When I retaliate to the crowd I get penalised. This is messed up.”

Kyrgios was given a point penalty for breaking his racket at the end of the first-set tiebreaker, and then a game penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second set after he approached the crowd and appeared to ask: “What did you say?” Kyrgios then sat down and did not continue the match until he had spoken with the tournament supervisor.