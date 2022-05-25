Score and latest updates from the French Open 2022

Emma Raducanu roars in triumph – REUTERS

10:15 AM

Raducanu* 6-3, 0-3 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

Raducanu tries to steady herself in the face of an absolute onslaught from Sasnovich. The game goes to deuce and the Brit takes advantage, but fails to cinch it.

Sasnovich gets a break point, which Raducanu saves with a winner which brushes the line. Sasnovich gets a second but Raducanu repeats the trick. Raducanu earns another advantage, but Sasnovich produces an unstoppable winner before claiming a fourth break point. This time, Raducanu has no answer to a devilish drop shot and Sasnovich has a double break.

10:03 AM

Raducanu 6-3, 0-2 Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

Sasnovich means business here. She wins her first service game of the second set to love.

10:02 AM

Second set: Raducanu* 6-3, 0-1 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

Well, that’s quite a response from Sasnovich.

The Belarusian breaks Raducanu immediately, using her drop shot to great effect before leathering a forehand beyond her opponent’s reach.

09:56 AM

Raducanu 6-3 Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

Sasnovich makes the first double fault of the match, then follows up with an unforced error. Having looked the more confident player in the opening exchanges, she suddenly seems rattled.

She pulls one back after a miss from Raducanu, but then cedes two set points. Raducanu takes her opportunity at the first time of asking, winning an extended rally with a pinpoint shot.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich plays a desperate shot – AFP

09:51 AM

Raducanu* 5-3 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

Raducanu is in trouble after Sasnovich wins the first two points, the latter with a genius dink. The Brit recovers, however, thanks to a thudding forehand and a narrow miss from her opponent.

Raducanu then produces the first ace of the match to make it 40-30. She kills the game with a whipped shot down the line.

09:47 AM

Drinks break

We’ll be back underway in just a moment.

09:46 AM

Raducanu 4-3 Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

It’s a much simpler service game, this one, with Sasnovich winning to love.

09:44 AM

Raducanu* 4-2 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

Raducanu starts the game strongly, but allows Sasnovich to claw her way into it. The Belarusian earns a break point with a stinging shot to the margins, but Raducanu defends it well.

At deuce, Raducanu wins a vicious rally before screaming a triumphant: “Come on!” She wraps things up after tempting Sasnovich into a shot which goes long.

09:37 AM

Raducanu 3-2 Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

Sasnovich picks up the first couple of points, then skews a shot wide after a fizzing return from Raducanu.

Raducanu follows up with two slashed cross-court winners, giving her a first break point. She takes it, dragging Sasnovich around the court before leaving her stranded with a thumping forehand.

Raducanu breaks! – REUTERS

09:32 AM

Raducanu* 2-2 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

Sasnovich wins a rally at the net after another smart drop shot. Raducanu battles to 40-30, but makes an unforced error at the net and the game goes to deuce.

Sasnovich wrangles the first break point of the match, then another, but Raducanu saves both. Raducanu then wins a lengthy rally with an excellent slice, Sasnovich plays a killer cross-court winner, but the Brit finally sees things out by teasing a couple of misses from her opponent.

09:22 AM

Raducanu 1-2 Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

Sasnovich brings out the first drop shot of the match, catching Raducanu cold. She looks to be breezing through her second service game, but Raducanu digs out a couple of points before finally succumbing.

09:17 AM

Raducanu* 1-1 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

Sasnovich drags Raducanu into a series of energetic rallies, but the Brit covers the court well and dominates her first service game.

09:12 AM

First set: Emma Raducanu 0-1 Aliaksandra Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

Raducanu plays a couple of loose returns, then wins a point with a clever shot to the baseline. Sasnovich keeps her cool and serves out the game comfortably.

09:04 AM

Sasnovich to serve first

Will that play into Raducanu’s hands? We’re about to find out.

09:03 AM

Both players out on Court Suzanne Lenglen

… and getting their pre-match debrief from the umpire. We’re about to get underway here.

09:02 AM

Raducanu over her jitters?

“I really enjoyed my first match,” Raducanu says. “It’s always difficult with a first round match as there’s always that element of nerves.

“The city, the fans and the crowd… the atmosphere here is definitely really involved. I like that, that they get behind any player, it’s definitely way more entertaining.”

08:58 AM

Not long to go now

We’re a couple of minutes away from the start of the match, so buckle up.

08:57 AM

A reminder

… that the French Open is being broadcast on Eurosport, in case you’re wondering how to watch this match live.

08:49 AM

08:34 AM

08:16 AM

Good morning

By Uche Amako

Hello and welcome to coverage of Emma Raducanu’s second round match at the French Open against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Raducanu demonstrated her grit and determination on Monday as she overcame 17-year-old Czech qualifier Linda Noskova.

“Honestly, I have no expectations of myself. You know I am really happy to be able to be competing here after Rome,” she said.

“I really fought hard to be here in this second round and I am looking forward to try to stay as long as possible.”

Today she comes up against Sasnovich, who she lost to convincingly at Indian Wells last year in what was her first tournament after winning the US Open.

Injuries have disrupted Raducanu’s season so far but she has been hitting the gym in an effort to increase her staying power.

“I think that it is definitely improving. One thing that I have been doing in the lead-up for this week and the whole of last week, I was doing a lot in the gym.

“A lot before practice, after practice, just keeping all the muscles fired up. It’s something I probably haven’t really done before, train through tournaments.

“Yeah, I am pretty pleased with how I was out there physically, and I feel really good, to be honest.

“I think definitely players kind of know more about me, and they would have seen me play more, whereas last year, maybe if I was just a random qualifier, they wouldn’t have put as much research [in] or looked at me, how I would play.

“To counteract that I’m always looking to improve in all sorts of aspects. I think one was definitely physically, just to be able to last in the longer points, especially on the clay courts.

“Also just adding elements of unpredictability in whatever way that may be.”

Stay with us for build-up and the latest updates from Paris.