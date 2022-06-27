Emma Raducanu vs Alison van Uytvanck Wimbledon 2022 live: score and latest updates from the first round – AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

04:42 PM

Raducanu 0-1 Van Uytvanck* (*denotes server)

Van Uytvanck won the toss and serves first, moving to 15-love with a serve-volley approach and doubles her lead when Raducanu frames a forehand from the centre mark. Huge cheer greets Raducanu winning the next two points on her forehand, eliciting errors from Van Uytvanck’s own forehand. Slow start but goodness, Raducanu’s aggression pays off when she climbs into Van Uytvanck’s second serve to rope a crosscourt winner. Break point – well defended by the Belgian.

She earns a second break point when Van Uytvanck drags a forehand wide but she can’t nail a drop shot by her feet to win the game and it reverts to deuce when she chips it wide into the tramlines. Two steps forward, two steps back. AVU moves to advantage and back to deuce, then fires in an ace to move to advantage again and digs deep to hold when Raducana chops her forehand return into the net.

04:33 PM

Raducanu and Van Uytvanck are out on court

Tracy Austin says she does not envy Raducanu, that she has the weight of expectation on her shoulders and piles even more pressure on herself. Tim Henman says she is losing matches because she has not had time to build up her resilience and physicality given she is only one year out of school. “It’s not her tennis, it’s her physicality that is causing her problems.” It takes time to do that and with her injuries and Covid she just hasn’t been able to kick on this year.

Emma Raducanu takes shelter from the rain ahead of a training session – Adam Davy/PA Wire

04:24 PM

John McEnroe will make his BBC tournament debut

For the Raducanu match. At the moment he is joshing Sue Barker over her decision to retire after this year’s championship, saying both him and Tim Henman have always said, ‘if she goes, we go’. Farewell one, farewell all.

04:18 PM

Novak Djokovic is through to the second round

After beating Kwan Soon-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The roof is opening and Emma Raducanu will be on court in the next few minutes.

03:21 PM

Good afternoon

Welcome to coverage of the first women’s singles match of the 2022 championships to be staged on Centre Court. Emma Raducanu, the No10 seed, who is, if you hadn’t heard, the US Open champion, takes on Alison van Uytvanck, a hard court specialist and world No46 from Belgium.

So far this season Raducanu has suffered blisters on hands and feet, a leg injury, a side strain and a back problem, all of which have contributed to retirements and defeats. There will, of course, be an enormous outpouring of goodwill and affection for her at Wimbledon, where she is playing for the first time since last year’s retirement from her fourth-round match, but also a great deal of concern about her physical durability. There will be plenty of onlookers, too, who are hopeful her struggles will confirm their self-image as the little boy in the Emperor’s New Clothes, glorying in schadenfreude and neglecting the fact she is 19.

Van Uytvanck has previous for upsetting the odds, knocking out defending champion Garbine Muguruza, a victory that inspired ‘The Kiss’. Making the second week for the first time, she departed after a fourth-round defeat by Daria Kasatkina. Van Uytvanck had a rotten draw last year, coming up against Elina Svitolina in the first round but she took the second set off the No3 seed and ran her close. Raducanu certainly rates her as a serious threat: “She’s a real tricky opponent, especially on grass courts. I think this surface definitely suits her well. She plays a pretty quick, high-tempo game. It’s definitely going to take some getting used to, being prepared for that straightaway. It’s definitely going to be a tough matchup, but every match is at this level. I’m still ready to go.”

As for Raducanu, she is feeling only positive vibes from practice. “This year I get such a special feeling walking around the grounds,” she said. “I definitely feel that people are behind me. Even from some of the people working on the tournament, they’re like, ‘You got this’. Just cheering me on. That’s pretty special in itself.

“I feel like last year I came straight out of my exams, I was fresh, ready to play. I feel the same excitement this year, because I think Wimbledon just brings that out of me especially. But I’m definitely looking forward to it. Just going to play like a kid who just loves playing tennis. It’s always my dream to step out on Centre Court. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and started playing tennis for.

“I take whatever feeling as positive. I think people are going to be behind me and cheering me on. There’s nothing sort of negative about that. They want you to do well. I’m looking forward to going out there and experiencing that and feeling that.”