Score and latest updates from the final Test

new zealand v ireland live score 2022 tour third test – Getty Images

09:49 AM

70 mins: NZL 22 IRE 32

An incredible performance at the scrum from Ireland sees the All Blacks give up a penalty. Sexton boots it into touch.

Conor Murray comes on at scrum-half and his experience will be needed to help Ireland see this out.

09:47 AM

69 mins: NZL 22 IRE 32

The pressure is starting to build again and New Zealand have a scrum within five metres of the Irish line.

Jordan showed his speed and footwork to help get the team down there and now they’re within striking distance.

09:42 AM

Try! Herring! NZL 22 IRE 32

This is huge!

Ireland win the lineout and the maul pushes forward. Then Herring decides to go for it, makes a break and slams the ball to ground. A brilliant try.

Sexton converts and Ireland are back with a double-digit lead. 15 minutes left, hold on!

09:40 AM

63 mins: NZL 22 IRE 25

Ireland have hit back. They’re deep in New Zealand territory when Savea gets pinged for not going through the gate.

Ireland choose to go for the corner rather than kick the points. Let’s hope this works out.

09:38 AM

62 mins: NZL 22 IRE 25

Ireland are now back to 15 men with Porter returning. They have to hold on to this lead.

09:38 AM

Try! Jordan! NZL 22 IRE 25

Oh no Ireland. An incredible break from New Zealand. Will Jordan receives a pop back pass and turns on the jets. He runs half the length of the field showing off his wheels as he burns past everyone at an angle.

Jordie Barrett misses the conversion and looks bemused. It certainly looked over from here.

New Zealand v Ireland – Getty Images

09:34 AM

59 mins: NZL 17 IRE 25

He’s a long way out but Sexton’s penalty looks on target only to dip shortly and ping back off the crossbar. So close.

09:33 AM

58 mins: NZL 17 IRE 25

Another penalty for Ireland. Sexton points to the posts.

09:31 AM

56 mins: NZL 17 IRE 25

A penalty sees Sexton get his team back to an eight point lead. They really needed that.

New Zealand v Ireland – Getty Images

09:28 AM

Try! Loane! NZL 17 IRE 22

The All Blacks are on the march having scored 14 points in 13 minutes since the start of the second half.

Akira Loane shows off his footwork as he drives over the line. Not a bad time to score your first try for your country. The conversion is good too.

Ireland now need to hold on while they’re a man short.

New Zealand v Ireland – AP

09:25 AM

51 mins: NZL 10 IRE 22

“One is upright and there’s is head on head contact, he is absorbing the tackle,”

Wayne Barnes gives Porter a yellow and sends him to the sin-bin. The crowd are furious and you can understand why given what we saw last week.

09:22 AM

50 mins: NZL 10 IRE 22

Ireland could be in serious trouble here. Andrew Porter looks to have gone head-on-head but the question is whether we’ll see yellow or red.

09:21 AM

49 mins: NZL 10 IRE 22

Sexton is down. I repeat. Sexton is down.

Ireland’s talisman receives medical attention but gets up to continue. Farrell will be hoping that he can stay on the field given his importance to the team. We’ll keep an eye on him.

09:19 AM

48 mins: NZL 10 IRE 22

Take a bow Tadhg Beirne! A great interception and Ireland are back with the ball.

09:18 AM

47 mins: NZL 10 IRE 22

Savea wins a turnover after Henshaw is left isolated after a tackle. What a start from New Zealand.

09:17 AM

44 mins: NZL 10 IRE 22

A big hit from Bundee Aki means Ofa Tu’ungafasi leaves the field for an HIA having only just come on. Nepo Laulala is back on.

09:15 AM

Try! Savea! NZL 10 IRE 22

The TMO takes a look and the try is awarded. Savea managed to ground the ball while rolling. A sensational try, plus conversion, and the game is very much on now.

09:14 AM

43 mins: NZL 3 IRE 22

Try? Savea might have it down.

09:12 AM

42 mins: NZL 3 IRE 22

New Zealand have come out of the gates hot. Beauden Barrett gets the ball within five metres and we’re 18 phases in. Can they get over?

New Zealand v Ireland – Getty Images

09:10 AM

We’re back!

The second half has begun. We have two options, Ireland make history or we see a comeback for the ages. Let’s go!

09:07 AM

Could this be a record low for New Zealand?

With Ireland taking a 19-point lead into the half it’s worth taking a look at the All Blacks’ greatest ever defeats.

Their biggest ever margin of defeat has been 21 points, which has happened twice, both to the Wallabies in 1999 and 2019.

If the second half is remotely like the first then there’s a very real chance of that being trumped.

08:56 AM

HT: NZL 3 IRE 22

An incredible half of rugby from Ireland. Every player in green has stood up and out performed their opposite number. They’ve all been so impressive that it’s nearly impossible to pick out an individual as the man of the match thus far.

While the Irish look like a team, the All Blacks look disjointed and like they only for the first time earlier today.

This could get real ugly, real quick, if the crowd begins to turn.

08:52 AM

40 mins: NZL 3 IRE 22

Well, well, well, New Zealand can’t even get the lineout straight. Ireland get the scrum and kick it out to end the half. That passage of play pretty much sums up the half for the All Blacks.

08:51 AM

40 mins: NZL 3 IRE 22

This could be costly. Ireland have the chance to put the ball into touch and end the half but they don’t, then Wayne Barnes calls for a New Zealand penalty.

08:47 AM

Try! Henshaw! NZL 3 IRE 22

This is turning into a bloodbath.

Henshaw is the man to get over the line but the try is the product of Doris and Aki. Doris makes the hard yards with his feet, before the ball swings left and an excellent pass from Aki takes out the New Zealand defensive line and gives Henshaw an easy score.

Sexton adds another two from the tee.

New Zealand v Ireland – AFP

08:46 AM

36 mins: NZL 3 IRE 15

Ireland have a scrum around 10 metres from the New Zealand line. Can they score again before the halftime whistle?

08:46 AM

34 mins: NZL 3 IRE 15

Ireland are notching the pressure up here and New Zealand are on the ropes. The Irish are dominant in every area of the match. They’re hitting harder, their hands are better and their unstoppable in the set-plays.

08:43 AM

30 mins: NZL 3 IRE 15

New Zealand look rattled and again their discipline, or lack of it, is letting them down. Beauden Barrett gives up the penalty this time and his opposite number Sexton kicks the points.

08:40 AM

27 mins: NZL 3 IRE 12

Worth noting that the conversion from Johnny Sexton puts him into the 1000 point club amongst a small but select group of players.

An incredible personal achievement but it won’t matter to him if Ireland don’t secure the win here.

New Zealand v Ireland – AFP

08:38 AM

Try! Keenan! NZL 3 IRE 12

Ireland respond brilliantly to growing pressure by scoring their second try of the game.

The full-back Keenan touches down the ball after steaming over the line after some great build-up play from Lowe.

Johnny Sexton duly converts. Ireland are playing so, so well.

New Zealand v Ireland – Getty Images

08:35 AM

24 mins: NZL 3 IRE 5

New Zealand are gaining in confidence almost as quickly as they’re claiming field position. Jordie Barrett evades tackles before Will Jordan, via Nepo Laulala, makes ground. Ireland clear but the pressure is growing.

08:32 AM

23 mins: NZL 3 IRE 5

Jordie Barrett wasn’t going to make the same mistake twice. A simple kick flies between the uprights.

08:31 AM

21 mins: NZL 0 IRE 5

The All Blacks grab their own lineout but can’t make much of it as they attempt to move it to the other flank. It doesn’t matter though as Johnny Sexton gives up a penalty for not rolling away at the breakdown.

08:30 AM

20 mins: NZL 0 IRE 5

New Zealand are deep into Irish territory after a superb 50-22. That shows the danger that this team can offer.

08:28 AM

18 mins: NZL 0 IRE 5

The pressure doesn’t come to much after the scrum with the ball going to the All Blacks. Ireland look by far the most calm and assured of the two teams thus far.

08:26 AM

17 mins: NZL 0 IRE 5

Lowe is unfortunate that his huge boot isn’t deemed a 50-22 but it doesn’t matter, off the next maul Ireland get the turnover and are back in possession for the scrum. O’Mahony is the man of the moment and causing huge disruption.

08:25 AM

16 mins: NZL 0 IRE 5

This is better from the All Blacks. After a period of extending pressure Will Jordan looks like he’s going to be able to get over the line after taking an Irish kick but he can’t quite secure the ball and fumbles it. A narrow escape for Ireland.

08:22 AM

14 mins: NZL 0 IRE 5

Ardie Savea with a knock-on while attempting a pick and go. That sums up the New Zealand performance so far.

08:17 AM

11 mins: NZL 0 IRE 5

Ardie Savea is then taken high resulting in a penalty for New Zealand but Jordie Barrett puts an easy kick from in front of the posts wide. A poor miss and one which perhaps indicates All Black nerves.

08:15 AM

8 mins: NZL 0 IRE 5

New Zealand get dangerously close. Doris gives up a penalty to put Ireland under pressure but Hansen gets them out of trouble by taking the ball brilliantly on the Irish line.

Ireland clear their lines and then pinch the ball at the following lineout. A strong start.

08:13 AM

4 mins: NZL 0 IRE 5

Johnny Sexton hooks the conversion to the left of the posts and misses valuable points, not only for Ireland but also for him personally because those points would have put him over 1000 in Test matches.

08:12 AM

Try! Van de Flier! NZL 0 IRE 5

Lightning doesn’t strike twice, it strikes thrice! Another huge start for Ireland for the third game in a row as they get a fourth minute try.

The penalty was kicked out by Sexton for a lineout after which they found Ryan before the maul drove powerfully over the All Blacks line, before Van de Flier gets the ball down.

new zealand v ireland live score 2022 tour third test – Getty Images

08:09 AM

2 mins: NZL 0 IRE 0

An Irish lineout leads to more pressure on New Zealand, before All Blacks captain Sam Cane gives up a penalty for tackling the player without the ball.

08:06 AM

1 mins: NZL 0 IRE 0

Ireland get the ball back almost immediately and break into the New Zealand 22 but the All Blacks manage to clear their lines. A very strong start from the Irish.

08:05 AM

We’re off

Johnny Sexton’s boot sees us underway. Can Ireland start as hot as they have the previous two Test matches?

08:04 AM

It’s Haka time

Aaron Smith leads the All Blacks’ Haka which is met by stern Irish faces. It’s nearly time for Wayne Barnes to get us underway.

New Zealand v Ireland – Getty Images

07:58 AM

The teams emerge

Ireland are the first team out on the field to loud cheers from the Irish fans in the Sky Stadium. That noise is nothing compared to what greets the All Blacks as they run onto the pitch. This is going to be some spectacle.

07:46 AM

The players are out and warming up

New Zealand vs. Ireland – Getty Images

The atmosphere is rising at the Sky Stadium ahead of this deciding test, with players on both sets of teams warming up.

07:37 AM

Ireland expectant for defining Test decider

Ireland face New Zealand in Wellington today with the series poised 1-1 and the visitors ready to inflict the All Blacks with their first Test series defeat in 28 years.

Last Saturday a heroic Irish performance saw Andy Farrell’s team win 23-12 and after tearing up the record books by securing the win, his Ireland team are looking to go one better at Sky Stadium and put rugby’s most celebrated team to the sword.

Johnny Sexton had one of his best performances in an Ireland shirt during last week’s victory and the 37-year old flyhalf is insisting that his team are ready to give their “best performance of the season.”

As Sexton prepares for the game, a historic one for him personally as he’ll tie Paul O’Connell as Ireland’s fifth most-capped player ever, he and the rest of his team appear calm as they count down the minutes until kick-off.

“We’re really looking forward to it. It’s a great place to be: creating a little bit of history last week but now we’ve got a chance to do something a little bit bigger and a little bit more special.”

It’s not just Sexton who is enjoying the gravitas of the third Test. We all know about the All Blacks fearsome reputation but if anybody can defeat them in a series on their home soil it’s Ireland, who’ve won four of their past seven matches, despite next winning back-to-back Tests.

“This is exactly where want to be.” says Andy Farrell, and it’s hard not to agree with him after the win in Dunedin.

Ireland did everything right and they managed to take advantage of what was an uncharacteristically ill-disciplined performance by the All Blacks.

Farrell is expecting a reaction from Zealand but has vowed to bring “chaos” to the game and put a bit of doubt in the All Blacks’ minds.”

New Zealand coach Ian Foster has made four changes from last Saturday, with the forwards Nepo Laulala and Sam Whitelock coming back into the fold, who should be a big boost with their vast experience. The backs Will Jordan and David Havili also return and will offer Ireland a different threat.

Meanwhile the visitors have made just one change with Bundee Aki coming into the midfield to replace Garry Ringrose, who was injured last week. Aki was superb after coming off the bench and he’ll be looking to replicate that performance.