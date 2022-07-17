Score and latest updates from the final round of golf at St Andrews

british-open-2022-championship-final-round-4-live-score-rory-mcilroy – REUTERS

04:40 PM

Birdie for DJ at the 11th

He’s had his chances but he’s taken the latest one to move to 13-under, three-under for the day.

04:37 PM

Rory’s putting well

Bar the missed birdie chance at the third he’s been rolling the putts with ease and confidence. He two putts without any fuss on the par-three eighth from distance. He stays at 17-under. Hovland also pars to remain at 15-under.

Rory McIlroy – GETTY IMAGES

04:31 PM

Disaster for Adam Scott

All his momentum looks as though it’s going to be checked by a wild drive at the driveable 12th…he slices it right into a big gorse bush…

04:29 PM

Great par save from Cameron Young

It comes at the eighth – it was a 12-foot putt that he drained to stay at 15-under. Cam Smith has a shorter par save but, likewise, nails it – he stays three back at 14-under.

Elsewhere, Si Woo Kim’s race is run as he’s served up back-to-back bogeys on eight and nine– he’s at 10-under now

Meanwhile, Adam Scott is at 13-under – four-under for the round and through 11…

04:22 PM

Pars for Rory and Hovland at the seventh

They stay at 17-under and 15-under respectively.

04:17 PM

Cameron Young is looking so calm out there

He’s not won on the PGA Tour but an Open Sunday at the home of golf isn’t fazing him – after that dropped shot at the first he’s rolled in four birdies to move to 15-under, now just two back of Rory. Cam Smith pars the seventh and stays at 14-under.

04:09 PM

Rory’s steady start continues

His birdie putt at the sixth just misses on the low side but he stays at 17-under, still with the two-shot lead as Hovland also walks off with a four.

04:06 PM

Putter from the fairway from Rory

Clever play at the sixth – the pin is just by the false front and you couldn’t get a chip close to that. So he pulls out the putter from 54 yards and gets it to within 10 or so feet. Bravo!

04:03 PM

Tough week for LIV rebel Paul Casey with his father in ICU

By Tom Morgan

Paul Casey was overwhelmed by emotion as he revealed his father Terry has been in intensive care in hospital while the player has been in action at the 150th Open.

The Englishman was answering questions on his upcoming debut in the Saudi-backed LIV series when he became tearful and had to cut short the interview. Casey Snr underwent heart bypass surgery on Wednesday. “I’ve had a lot going on,” his son said. “My dad’s actually in ICU right now,” the 44-year-old added before leaving the interview room.

His father’s health scare has been the main focus, Casey said, as he explained he “I’m really out of the loop” on whether his LIV involvement will sacrifice world ranking points. However, speaking about the possibility of not playing in future Opens if LIV Golf does not succeed with its application to be allowed to award world ranking points, Casey said: “I was fully aware of the possibility of not playing majors. “I think it’s an interesting question for the younger guys. I don’t know what guys are going to do. I think there’s the option of playing some Asian Tour events.

Paul Casey – GETTY IMAGES

“There’s a lot of discussion, a lot of WhatsApp chat group feeds going around. I’m not part of most of them. I think the discussion was if guys turn up en masse, then it lifts the World Ranking points. So if they’re going to go play an Asian Tour, they all go together.”

Casey, who went round in 70 to end the day four-under, had previously said he would be a “hypocrite” to play in the Saudi International. Casey, who is a former Unicef ambassador, opted out of the inaugural Saudi International on the European Tour in 2019, citing concerns over the country’s human rights record.

In an interview with the Independent in March that year, he said: “It just didn’t sit well with me. I’ve not talked too much about it and I’m not sure I want to, but certainly signing a deal and being paid to be down there, I would be a hypocrite if I did that.”

However, he subsequently performed a U-turn and has played the Saudi International – now part of the Asian Tour – in each of the last two years.

03:58 PM

Rory leads by two!

He lagged his eagle putt to leave him with a tap-in birdie – he’s now at 17-under and looking more confident with every hole. He has a two-shot lead thanks to Hovland’s par – he was unable to one-putt on the par five and he’s at 15-under.

Viktor Hovland is one-over for the day – GETTY IMAGES

03:55 PM

Oh Tommy, Tommy!

They are starting to queue up behind the leaders and one of the eager beavers is Tommy Fleetwood. He’s birdied the seventh having stiffed his approach from just over 100 yard to four feet and one-putting from there. He’s now four back on 12-under.

03:53 PM

Great approach from Rory at the fifth

He was in the light rough but that doesn’t bother him as from 253 yards he fires one to the back of the green where the pin is to be found and he’ll have a good look at eagle.

Hovland is forced to lay up and with his third plays a good chip over the bunker guarding the green to within 15-feet of the pin.

03:49 PM

Cam Smith to 14-under

The second-round leader birdies the fifth – as a lot of guys are doing today – and is now within two of Rory. Cameron Young repeats the trick and he, too, is not at 14-under.

03:48 PM

Spieth’s momentum checked

With a bogey at the eighth – a three-putt at the par-three his undoing. He’s back to 11-under.

03:43 PM

Adam Scott

Is three-under for his round, he’s just birdied the seventh to move to 12-under, four shots back – can he keep going? He went close to lifting the Claret Jug in 2012 at Royal Lytham and St Annes…

03:41 PM

Rory leads by one

He two putts at the fourth from 29 feet – he’ll be fine with that – it’s the toughest hole on the front nine and his nerveless two-putt bodes well. Hovland’s first putt was from downtown, he leaves himself with a 10-footer for par and he drops a shot – he’s back to 15-under, and Rory leads by one.

rORY mcILROY – GETTY IMAGES

03:37 PM

Bogey for Scheffler at the fifth

It’s the second easiest hole on the course – a par feels like bogey so that will feel awful. He was out of position off the tee and in trouble from then on. He’s back to 10-under. Is his race now run?

03:35 PM

Rory fires in approach at the fourth pin high

He’ll have a 29-footer for birdie. Hovland, meanwhile, finds the back of the green and he’s in three-putt territory.

Further up the course Jordan Spieth has rolled in another birdie, his fourth of the round, at the seventh to get to 12-under, four shots back.

03:32 PM

Back-to-back birdies for Cameron Young

Having dropped a shot at the first that’s a great comeback from the 24-year-old American – the latest birde comes at the fourth. He’s now at 13-under joining his playing partner Cam Smith on the same number.

03:28 PM

DJ to 12-under

The Saudi-golf rebel has birdied the par-five fifth – he was through the back of the green with his second before getting up and down in two. He’s four shots back.

Playing partner Tommy Fleetwood also birdies and he’s at 11-under, two-under for his round.

03:25 PM

Both miss great birdie chances

Hovland’s misses on the high side while Rory’s putt is a poor one, it never looked in from the moment it left the putter, not a good sign.

Both remain at 16-under.

03:23 PM

Great approaches from Rory and Viktor at the third

Hovland has 86 yards in and goes over the pin to leave a 10-footer while McIlroy has just 74 yards in and runs it up to the hole to leave a six-footer…

Great chances for both…

03:21 PM

Scheffler’s had chances but another one goes begging at the fifth

He’s still on 11-under.

03:19 PM

The Silver Medal for leading amateur has been won by…

…Italian Filippo Celli – he’s just carded a final-round 71 to end on six-under.

There were six amateurs in the field and four of them made the cut. A great achievement by all of them.

Filippo Celli – GETTY IMAGES

03:17 PM

Cameron Young balances the books

With a birdie at the third – he’s back to 12-under. Cam Smith had another good look at birdie on the same hole but his breaking eight-footer just misses on the low side. He stays at 13-under, three shots back.

03:15 PM

Robert MacIntyre ended on seven-under

He’s just spoken to Sky Sports and says 20-under will win it.

03:12 PM

Another good pace putt from Rory

But it’s just a four at the second – his approach not spinning back as much as he’d have hoped – but it’s tap-par for the world No 2. It’s the same script for Hovland – still nothing between them (playing almost identical golf) and they stay at 16-under, three clear of Cam Smith.

Rory McIlroy – GETTY IMAGES

03:05 PM

Spieth goes close with eagle attempt at the fifth

The par-five is a great scoring opportunity and he’ll have a tap in to go to 11-under.

Cantlay goes one better as he cards a three on the same hole – he’s now at 10-under.

03:04 PM

Great drive from Rory at the second

It avoids Cheape’s bunker and is long – he’ll have a wedge into the green. Hovland matches his playing partner – good opening signs from both which suggests they will be very hard to catch.

As I type Cam Smith gets to 13-under with a get three at the second. His approach left him with a six-footer the looked in from the moment it left the flat stick.

03:00 PM

Opening pars for Rory and Viktor

Rory’s approach leaves him with a 12-footer that flirts with the hole – the ball finished just behind the cup so he’s got the pace of the greens early on, a good sign.

Hovland’s birdie attempt is closer but he putts through the break and, like his playing partner, has to be content with a four.

Both stay at 16-under.

02:55 PM

No birdies from the chasing pack just yet

By that I mean from the Scheffler and Si Woo Kim pairing on.

As I type Cameron Young misses a three-footer at the first and falls to 11-under, five back. And DJ misses a good birdie chance at the third – they need those to drop…he stays at 11-under.

02:52 PM

Rory and Hovland have got their final rounds underway

And there’s no doubting who the crowd are backing as McIlroy is greeted with huge cheers.

Both are safely on the widest fairway in golf and they’ll have 18 holes and four and a half hours to write themselves in the history books.

This promises to be yet another Duel in the Sun, of Duel in the Slightly Cloudy Conditions (I cannot actually see the sun…).

02:50 PM

Hatton is four-under through six

After his one-over round yesterday he’s on fire at the moment – he’s drained a long putt at the sixth to move to 11-under.

Tyrrell Hatton – GETTY IMAGES

02:48 PM

More from Kate Rowan by the first tee

“Huge cheers for McIlroy as he walked over the players’ bridge down to the practice putting green. Lots of love for the Northern Irishman. Every practice put or being analysed by the crowd, which normally isn’t the case at the practice green. Hovland has joined him a few minutes later. McIllroy is looking comfortable holing one on a steep upward slope. A good sign for things to come? “

02:45 PM

Spieth is two-under through three

He stiffed his approach at the third to within two feet and tapped in for a back-to-back birdie. He’s now at 10-under.

DJ has also got on the birdie train – he’s carded a three at the second – thanks to holing his 15-foot putt – and is now at 11-under.

02:43 PM

From Kate Rowan by the first tee

“With less than 15 minutes until leaders Rory McIllroy and Viktor Hovland tee off there was a genuine sense of nervous anticipation at the first tee. At the practice putting green which is right next to it, there were crowds three deep. It had been relatively easy to watch from there this week. There were lots of Irish rugby tops and hats amongst the golf gear, doubtless still celebrating Ireland’s historic Test series victory over New Zealand and no doubt in tribute to massive Ulster and Ireland rugby fan McIlroy.”

02:41 PM

The two Cameron’s are out on the first

Cam Smith had a day to forget yesterday BUT he has the game to post another 64 (as he did on Friday) and that would almost certainly make him part of the conversation later today. He And Cameron Young both start on 12-under, four shots back.

02:39 PM

The average score so far today is…

A shade under 69. So the low scores are there with the damper greens.

02:38 PM

The walk to the second

Across the Swilcan Burn…

Matt Fitzpatrick – GETTY IMAGES

02:33 PM

It’s Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim’s turn

To get their final rounds underway.

They’re at 11-under and it’s from this pair onwards that you think a challenge to Rory and Hovland could come. They’re five back but a low score could well pose a tricky question for the leading duo.

02:31 PM

Opening birdie for Fleetwood!

The Englishman drains his 15-footer to move to 10-under. Playing partner DJ’s third stops an inch short of dropping – he stays at 10-under.

02:29 PM

Tommy Fleetwood and DJ are underway

The pair are on nine and 10-under respectively. DJ had a quick start yesterday but then had a bit of a stumble. It’s unlikely that either will be able to catch the leading pair, but DJ can definitely shoot 65…Fleetwood finds the fairway and his approach goes over the pin leaving him 15-feet. DJ’s second leaves him a 12-footer.

02:24 PM

Spieth birdies the second

His approach left him nine-foot for the three and the three-time major winner made no mistake from there – he’s now at nine-under.

Jordan Spieth – PA

02:20 PM

Solid starts from Fitzpatrick and Scott

They both walk off the first green with fours and stay at nine-under.

02:15 PM

Sadom Kaewkanjana is the form golfer at the moment

The Thai star is seven-under for his round through 16 and up to T-fifth on 11-under. Evidence, if any were needed, that there are low scores out there.

02:13 PM

Adam Scott and Matt Fitzpatrick are both on nine-under

On the first tee…they get their final rounds started with fairway finders.

Two holes ahead Tyrrell Hatton is two-under for his round, thanks to birdies at the second and third and he’s now at nine-under.

02:08 PM

Cantlay and Spieth

Have both found the first fairway – no shock there – I suspect the American pair are too far back to really challenge for the Claret Jug. If you assume one or both of Hovland and McIlroy will shot 68/69 those on eight-under, such as these two will need to shoot 11/12-under.

The pin on the first is only six yards on – bringing the Swilcan Burn into play – but Spieth and Cantlay both give themselves decent birdie chances. Spieth misses his 10-footer and walks off with a four, and his compatriot does the same and they both stay at eight-under.

02:00 PM

The contenders for the Claret Jug…

…are about to get their final rounds underway.

Here are the tee times for the final hour.

2:00 Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

2:10 Adam Scott , Matt Fitzpatrick

2:20 Tommy Fleetwood, Dustin Johnson

2:30 Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim

2:40 Cameron Smith , Cameron Young

2:50 Rory McIlroy , Viktor Hovland

Some great pairing there – I make it 12 majors between that lot – it promises to be a special afternoon of golf.

01:39 PM

The 2019 Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry

Yesterday bagged back-to-back eagles (on nine and 10) – the first such occurrence at The Open for 21 years. He was two-over for the remaining eight holes, however, and he’s started his final round on seven-under. His opening tee shot safely finds the widest fairway in golf.

01:30 PM

Tyrrell Hatton’s final round is underway

A third round 73 put paid to any realistic chance he had of victory – he’s nine shots back on seven-under – something he admitted to after walking off the 18th green last night.

“I’ve played myself out of the tournament,” he admitted afterwards. “All I can hope for now is a decent round tomorrow [Sunday] to finish the week on a high.”

He was, however, on his best behaviour – he’s a golfer who is known for the odd tantrum on the fairways.

By Jim White

The intriguing news, however, was that, unlike the several previous occasions when he has faltered mid-round, the television commentators were not obliged to apologise for any bad language picked up by the course microphones. Nor were any of his clubs brutally disciplined, like the wedge he demolished last year at the Open at St George’s after it let him down attempting to reach the green from a bunker. And the St Andrews grass remained safe from any admonishment, which is more than can be said for the turf at the Southern Hills course in Tulsa when he took out his anger by bashing a hole in the green with his club during the opening round of this year’s PGA championship. True, he was annoyed enough to call in the course referee to issue a complaint about the position of the pin on that tenth hole he messed up. But even that turned out to be a bit of an anticlimax. “Trouble was, DJ [Dustin Johnson] came through and birdied the same hole and then Rory eagled his bunker shot on it,” he said. “So that made me feel even better.”

Tyrrell Hatton – GETTY IMAGES

01:26 PM

Rory is at the Old Course

To prepare for his 2.50 tee time – it looks as though he’s going to be wearing a yellow t-shirt which is a colour he hasn’t word for any of his final round major wins so far…which probably means absolutely nothing…

01:21 PM

The scoring is low

There are a fair few birdies out there at the moment – the low round is Burns’ 64, if the breeze doesn’t pick up this afternoon we could see a lower score carded. Those on 10-under, 11-under and 12-under (Camerons Young and Smith, Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim and Dustin Johnson) could well need to post 65 or better to have a chance of victory.

01:16 PM

The vagaries of golf and the Old Course

Sam Burns fired in the round of the day so far – and joint lowest of the week – an eight-under 64. His back nine was a glorious five-under 31, a full 13 shots better than his back nine yesterday, an horrific eight-over 44…!

Sam Burns on the 18th after his great round – GETTY IMAGES

01:07 PM

Will the Road Hole have a say in who lifts the Claret Jug?

The pin today is seven yards on and 34 yards on the left – so just over the Road Hole bunker. Yesterday both Hovland and McIlroy went over the green with their approach shots (Viktor ended with a four and Rory with a five) and the infamous hole, the most famous in golf, could well influence who wins today.

17th hole at St Andrews – AP

12:57 PM

Oliver Brown on the final round

It rained overnight and conditions are cool at the moment. Here’s our Chief Sports Writer on who that will benefit…

“Rory McIlroy without a shadow of a doubt. These conditions are tailor-made made for him – the greens are softened up, they are going to play like dartboards and that will suit his towering iron play and the way he’s going to approach this final round, which is the first time he’s been leading a major going into the final for eight years. “

12:49 PM

You suspect it’s two-man race

Firstly because the way they are playing the four-shot gap BUT also because of this stat…

33 of the past 35 major winners were within three shots entering the final round.

12:47 PM

There are low scores out there

Sam Burns has just carded the joint-lowest score this week – an eight-under 64. The American’s round has seen him leap up the leaderboard to T-21 on six-under.

12:45 PM

The focus may be on Rory

He’s the home hope, without a major in eight years and an all-round good guy so it’s understandable why the focus is on him. BUT Viktor Hovland could prove to be more than a match for the world No 2 – he, like McIlroy, plays the game with a smile on his face, will not be overawed by playing alongside the crowd favourite and has the game to win multiple majors.

Here’s the relaxed Norwegian on what awaits him today.

“It’s about going out there and do the same thing today. I feel I was in way more control of my ball yesterday and hopefully I can hit it a little bit better tomorrow. “It’s pretty outrageous, to be fair. I’ve never been here before so at the start of the week I was just trying to soak everything in. I had some lousy performances coming in so I’m glad I’ve turned it around and hopefully I’ll make the most of it tomorrow.”

Viktor Hovland – GETTY IMAGES

12:24 PM

The Open set for another Duel in the Sun

“It’s unbelievably cool to have a chance to win The Open at St Andrews, it’s what dreams are made of, and I’m going to try to make a dream come true tomorrow.”

Those are the words of Rory McIlroy who heads into today’s final round with a share of the lead, alongside Viktor Hovland, on 16-under, four shots clear of the field. Eight years without a major, and always with a sense of what might have been when he was injured in 2015, the world No 2 has a great chance to finally both break his major duck and win the Claret Jug at the home of golf. Indeed, today is what dreams are made of.

Such is the way McIlroy and Hovland played the Old Course on Saturday – both shooting six-under 66s – it would be a surprise if the winner didn’t come from the final pairing. While their rivals, such as Cam Smith, who shot a one-over 73 to fall back to 12-under, found the going tricky the Northern Irishman and Norwegian fed off each other and pulled away from the pack. And McIlroy, who is looking to win his fifth major today, knows that more of the same will go a long way to helping him win his second Open Championship.

“I’ve got a lot of belief in myself, I’ve done it before and I know I can do it again. I need to stay in my own little world, shoot a good score and hopefully that will be enough,” he said.

“It would mean everything because of everything I’ve been through in the last few years and trying to get that fifth major. I need to keep the same mindset that I had today and the past three days.

“I need to stay in my own little world and I know if I play my game I can shoot scores like this on this golf course. Then, if I can do it one more day, I will give you all the superlatives if that does happen!”

He’ll certainly have the crowd behind him, the roars when he chipped in from the bunker at the 10th were heard across Fife and one surprise fan is none other than Scottie Scheffler. The World No 1 is five shots back on 11-under and if he cannot mount a title charge today then there’s little doubt who he’d like to see lift the famous Claret Jug.

” I was like, they’re chanting his name out there. I think he’s definitely a crowd favourite. How can you not root for Rory?” Scheffler said.

The leaders get underway at 2.50, so stay here for all the action on what could prove to be a dramatic day.