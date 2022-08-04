Score and latest updates from the Citi Open round of 16

emma raducanu vs camila osorio live score citi open latest – AP

Emma Raducanu continues her preparations for the US Open this evening when she takes on Camila Osorio at the Citi Open.

A win would put the British No 1 in the quarter-finals of the tournament in Washington.

08:11 PM

Raducanu 4-1 Osorio* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu closes the net well to land a deep volley and Osorio can’t get the ball back in play, 30-0.

Another wayward forehand by Raducanu, 30-30. Too many errors off that wing so far.

Longest rally of the match and it ends with Osorio placing a brilliant backhand down the line for a winner, break point.

Raducanu finds a timely first serve and Osorio misses her return, deuce. Raducanu survives that scare to hold serve again.

08:06 PM

Raducanu* 3-1 Osorio (*denotes next server)

Lovely lob by Raducanu after Osorio fails to do enough with her approach shot, 0-15. Osorio then wildly over hits a forehand, 0-30. Problems here for the Colombian.

But she responds with her best point of the point, ending the rally with a cross-court forehand winner, 15-30.

Raducanu forehand long, 30-30. She’ll be frustrated with that shot. Another forehand long by Raducanu, 40-30.

A third forehand error in a row by Raducanu and Osorio holds. That should boost her confidence.

08:00 PM

Raducanu 3-0 Osorio* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu has clearly got the heavier weight of shot in the early stages but she doesn’t do enough with a forehand and that allows Osorio to drill a backhand down the line, 15-30.

Lovely drop shot by Raducanu, Osorio reaches it but can’t get the ball back in play, 40-30. A nice change in tactic from Raducanu there.

Raducanu forehand goes long, deuce. Raducanu consolidates the break when Osorio puts a backhand long. Ideal start for the Brit.

07:54 PM

Raducanu* 2-0 Osorio (*denotes next server)

First double fault of the match by Osorio, 15-30. Deep forehand return by Raducanu and Osorio puts a backhand long, two break points.

Osorio saves the first when Raducanu’s return goes wide. But not the second as she puts a forehand long.

Early break for the British No 1.

07:51 PM

First Set: Emma Raducanu 1-0 Camila Osorio* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu nets a forehand on the opening point after needing three attempts to get her serve in play. Bit of fortune for Raducanu as she chases down a drop shot from Osorio and her angled winner clips the net and drops over, 15-15.

Osorio nets a return, 40-15. Raducanu completes a confident start on serve when she draws a backhand error from Osorio.

07:46 PM

Raducanu wins coin toss

Raducanu won the toss and will serve first. Very sparse crowd in the expensive seats. Many fans opting to sit in the shade and under umbrellas.

07:45 PM

Here we go!

Raducanu is on court for her match with Osorio. It is a very hot day in Washington was it will be a physical test for the 19-year-old today.

07:42 PM

It’s all over!

Samsonova causes an upset at the Citi Open as she completes a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Tomljanovic.

And that means Raducanu will be on court very shortly…

07:29 PM

Raducanu names her Harry Potter Hogwarts house…

I’d be in Slytherin, for sure. I just think that, you know, they haven’t got a great rep, but I just think they are really, hmm, cool. They have got a, just mysterious sort of side to them, and I like that.

07:21 PM

Not too far away from Raducanu time

Samsonova is a break up on Tomljanovic, leading 4-2. The former fought back from dropping the first set to force a deciding set.

07:02 PM

Raducanu will start after the current match between Liudmila Samsonova and Ajla Tomljanovic

06:50 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to coverage from the Citi Open as Emma Raducanu continues her campaign against Camila Osorio.

The British No 1 has returned to action this week in Washington, a month after her early exit at Wimbledon to Caroline Garcia. With the grass court season over, Raducanu’s focus is now on the US Open, where she is of course the defending champion.

The 19-year-old made a good start at the Citi Open on Tuesday, beating Louisa Chirico 6-4, 6-2. Watching in the stands was mum Renee and Raducanu said she was loving having her around.

“It is great to have my mum around,” she said. “She hasn’t necessarily spent the most amount of time with me but she is just like every mum. She gets on me if I’m on my phone, if I go to bed too late, if I am having too many cupcakes but she is also really good. She always insists to do my laundry, we are hand drying it in the hotel room but it is a lot of fun to have her travel with me.”

Reflecting on matters on the court, Raducanu expressed her relief at coming through a tricky match.

“I think I definitely had moments in the match where I was playing good tennis, but I was nervous in the beginning, I think, for sure,” she said. “I think playing any first round is always pretty challenging. Then, you know, when you’re not necessarily that match-sharp, you know, small things you don’t necessarily get right. It’s just important to, you know, stay calm.

“I think that’s something I can do better going forward in this tournament, hopefully in the next round, because, yeah, there were some moments I was slightly agitated, but I definitely regrouped and found a way through in the end.”