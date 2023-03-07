score and latest updates from the Champions League

Raheem Sterling of Chelsea runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Chelsea FC and Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge on March 07, 2023 in London – Getty Images/Darren Walsh

08:30 PM

19 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Fofana beats Haller in the air at the corner but Chelsea have no outlet, no one to hold the ball up when they win the ball back and need some breathing space for the transition to attacking. So back come Dortmund every time.

08:28 PM

17 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

BVB free-kick, 22 yards out, left of centre. Reus takes it and arrows a dipping shot over the wall and towards the inside of the left post. Kepa’s nimble feet take him across his line and allow him to slap it away. Corner.

08:27 PM

15 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Dortmund are playing very high now and are keeping the ball, winning it back when Sule, only 30 yards from goal, goes for a dinked ball over the top with his toe. Chelsea clear but Dortmund gobble up the clearance and Fofana trips Reyna to stop him dribbling into the box.

08:25 PM

13 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Dortmund enjoy spell of possession which takes the edge of Chelsea’s frantic start. Cucurella is applauded for a tackle that stops Reyna up the right and then Felix fouls Reus but Dortmund waste the free-kick.

Dortmund fans with flares inside the stadium before the match – REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

08:22 PM

11 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Now it’s Havertz’s turn to work himself a good chance, beating the offside trap which is useless with players as slow as Can and Sule. He hares down the inside right on to Felix’s lovely pass, easily loses Can then takes on the shot a bit too early, ballooning it over the bar from 18 yards.

08:21 PM

9 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Chilwell swerves an outswinger with his left and picks out Koulibaly who leaps at the back post and meets it perfectly in the meat of his brow but somehow steers it wide

08:19 PM

8 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Dortmund lose the ball on halfway, Sterling intercepts then spurts forward and rolls a pass down the inside-left channel, looking for a one-two with Joao Felix. But the Portugal forward takes it on himself, tcking to the left before shooting low and at close range at Meyer who turns it behind. Sterling is raging. He would have had a tap in had Felix played it back across having drawn the keeper.

08:17 PM

6 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

James whips a cross from the free-kick to the far post. Koulibaly goes up but Wolf sees it out for a Chelsea throw from which Dortmund hound them all the way back to the keeper.

08:16 PM

5 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Julian Brandt is down injured. Seems to have a problem with his left hamstring. Reyna is already warming up … and now comes on.

Chelsea have a free-kick on the right.

08:15 PM

3 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Chelsea defend the corner and break at pace. Sterling, who had stayed upfield, draws groans and sighs from the home fans when he latches on to a pass down the inside left and foregoes a chance to shoot, having burned past Sule, allowing teh defence to recover. Ah, he was offside … and knew it.

08:13 PM

1 min Chelsea 0 Dortmund 0 (0-1)

Yellow smoke from the Dortmund fans who are making a racket swirls around Stamford Bridge as the away side kick off, motor up the left and win a corner off Kovacic.

08:12 PM

And here’s Matt Law’s photo of the banner

Chelsea’s Shed Tifo – Matt Law

08:08 PM

Sam Wallace reports from Stamford Bridge

The Chelsea fans in the Shed are unrolling their tifo/banner which features many of the Chelsea greats over the years. Including Thomas Tuchel with the Club World Cup. Over to you Graham Potter …

08:08 PM

The teams re emerging from the tunnel

As the Liquidator fades down. Mateo Kovacic captains Chelsea, Marco Reus Dortmund, both of whom are playing in their home strips.

07:57 PM

Matt Law reports from Stamford Bridge

Graham Potter has taken a bit of a gamble tonight by throwing Marc Cucurella back into his Chelsea team, with Benoit Badiashile unavailable. Cucurella has been left out of Potter’s matchday squad since the left-back was booed on to the pitch during the first leg defeat in Dortmund. The £60million man will play on the left side of a back three and Potter will be hoping the crowd get behind him tonight.

07:53 PM

The movement you need is on your shoulder

Jude Bellingham – GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

07:45 PM

Sam Wallace reports from Stamford Bridge

It was a grand late arrival for the Borussia Dortmund contingent at Stamford Bridge. Mounted Met police officers leading the coach down Fulham Broadway and clearing the crowds from what is always a closed road on matchday. Also accompanied by a man waving a light stick to get the attention of those in the way. It didn’t save the 8pm kick-off, however.

07:44 PM

Here’s why kick-off has been delayed

Fans delayed in entering the ground are marshalled by the police during the UEFA Champions League match at Stamford Bridge – David Klein/Sportimage

07:41 PM

Scenes outside the Bridge earlier

07:38 PM

BT Sport pundits

Are talking about Dortmund’s reserve goalkeeper, Aleaxder Meyer, who has had to step in following the injury suffered by Gregor Kobel. They fear he will be shaky and nervous. He did look like that when he played against Man City, spilling John Stones’ shot which led to their first goal, and he dropped another late strike against RB Leipzig at the weekend. but was bailed out by his defence.

07:29 PM

There will be a 10 minute delay to kick-off

Because of the congestion outside the stadium which held up the arrival of the Dortmund bus.

07:09 PM

Graham Potter arrives at the podium

In his new designer togs. What happened to his Brighton clothes?

It’s a fantastic evening for us and we’re looking forward to playing well and going through. The most important thing is the team, the club. It’s not about me.My job is to help the team win Enzo is starting to show his personality .The back three functioned [against Leeds] and the balance of the team we’re happy with. The spirit has been really good despite results. It’s good and it’s challenging to have a lot of fantastic players. Despite the fact that we’ve had a lot of indifferent results, we’re very privileged and very grateful to be here.

07:04 PM

On BT Sport

With their usual crowded house of pundits, Jake Humphrey reports that Dortmund were stuck in traffic and have only just arrived.

Joe Cole, Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves are the starting pundits. There will be more. They had about 15 at Anfield the other week.

06:53 PM

And now for those of you watching in black and white …

… This one is in Technicolor:

06:51 PM

Dortmund make one change – Guerreiro returns at left-back

Meyer; Wolf, Schlotterbeck, Sule, Guerreiro; Can; Brandt, Bellingham, Ozcan, Reus; Haller.

Substitutes: Kobel, Unbehaun, Reyna, Dahoud, Hummels, Modeste, Malan, Meunier, Passlack, Rothe, Bynoe-Gitens, Coulibaly.

06:48 PM

James is fit for Chelsea who make two changes

Kepa; Fofana, Koilibaly, Cucurella; James, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Havertz. Joao Felix.

Substitutes: Bettinellu, Bergstrom, Chalobah, Hall, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek. Zakaria, Ziyech, Mudryk, Pulisic.

06:24 PM

The Yellow Wall on the move … and not very yellow

06:15 PM

Team news

Will usually drop at around 6.45pm on Champions League nights. If César Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are unfit, as we are led to believe, and Benoit Badiashile unavailable because he hasn’t been registered for this competition, who comes into the back three alongside Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana? Could this be the perfect opportunity for Marc Cucurella on the left side after having a ropey start at full-back (with the mitigation of him being troubled by unspecified off-field issues)? Or should Trevoh Chalobah come in in the right and the other two move across?

05:32 PM

Dortmund’s unusual step

They trained at Stamford Bridge last night but went out again this morning for a tune up at the Honourable Artillery Company field in Shoreditch.

Borussia Dortmund – Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

Dortmund train at HAC in Shoreditch – Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

05:20 PM

Preview: Chelsea take baby steps while Dortmund are on a roll

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of tonight’s Champions League Round of 16 between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund which the home side start 1-0 down having been beaten by Karim Adeyemi’s goal at the Westfalenstadion three weeks ago. The two sides could not be meeting on more contrasting runs of form, Chelsea’s 1-0 victory over toothless Leeds notwithstanding. Dortmund under Edin Terzic, once Slaven Bilic’s assistant at Besiktas and West Ham, have won all 10 of their match after the winter break, an eight game stretch in the league that has taken them from sixth to second and behind Bayern Munich only on goal difference.

Chelsea stopped the post-World Cup bleeding with that cautious win on Saturday, to end a run of three draws and three defeats at home and in Europe, and looked at their best in a first-half spell when Ben Chilwell’s drive and combination play with Joao Felix carried them forward on the left flank. Last year, having lost the first leg of the quarter-final tie with Real Madrid, they fought back to beat them 3-2 in the Bernabéu but it was not enough to go through.

We have to go back to 2014-15 and the first season of Jose Mourinho’s second coming for a European knockout tie which they have won despite going down in the first leg. That was in the quarter-final as well. Trailing 3-1 after the match at Parc des Princes, goals from two substitutes, Andre Schürrle and Demba Ba, the latter’s with three minutes left, fired their qualification for the semi-final on the sadly defunct away goals rule.

They will need to score at least twice tonight to follow suit, unless they want to steel their nerves for a shootout, and encouragingly they have managed to score two or more in four of Graham Potter’s six Champions League games so far. On the other hand, they haven’t score more than one goal in a match since the Boxing Day fixtures and, given what they’ve done to Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, they will be relying on hybrid 10s and wingers as usual to get the better of Niklas Sule and Mats Hummels.

Dortmund have lost Adeyemi to a nasty hamstring injury and are also missing Youssoufa Moukoko, who has hurt his ankle, and the suspended Julian Ryerson. Chelsea welcome back Christian Pulisic and will give a late fitness test to Reece James but, if we are to accept the verity of the briefings, cannot deploy Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, César Azpilicueta and Edouard Mendy – and the game has come too soon for N’Golo Kanté.