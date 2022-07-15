The Open 2022 live: Score and latest updates from round two in St Andrews – REUTERS

09:01 AM

Niemann comes a cropper at the second

He’s a wonderful young talent but the Chilean found Cheape’s bunker off the tee and it proved to be an expensive mistake. He had to chip out sideways before his approach found the front of the green. A poor first putt saw the ball go sideways over a mound rather than towards the hole and he ultimately walks off the hole with a double-bogey six to fall back to one-under.

Playing partner Dustin Johnson shows him how it’s done as he’s on the green in two and one putts to get back to four-under.

08:47 AM

A huge talking point so far has been about the slow play

Here’s our golf correspondent, James Corrigan, on the problem.

There seems to be a lot of glib comments on social media – who would ever have thought it?! – regarding the pace of play here and the modern pros being essentially to blame. While the pros have been allowed by the Tours and governing bodies to proceed snail-like and be overly deliberate – there have been pathetically few penalties imposed over the years – the problem here is a complex issue involving…

1 – the vagaries of the Old Course and its shared greens and landing areas and the pinch points etc 2 – the failure of the powers-that-be to rein back the ball, sort out the distance issue, and then instead have to resort to brutal pin positions to protect the layout 3 – the firm conditions themselves. Here’s hoping the bit of rain we’ve had we help quicken it up today. The third and fourth rounds should be about 41/2 hours.

08:41 AM

Not only is Swilcan Burn in play with the approach at the first

It’s also playing with golfers’ minds on the green. Scheffler, as with DJ before him, hits a poor first putt leaving him with a tricky putt for par.

The burn may be a few yards beyond the pin, but you can see it putting back towards the flag and it’s prompting a bit of hesitancy in a few putting strokes.

Scheffler, as with DJ, three putts on the opening hole and he drops back to three-under.

Playing partners Hatton and Niemann start with pars and stay at three-under and two-under respectively.

08:34 AM

Bogey for DJ at the first

It’s early days but even though it’s only at 357 yards today the first is playing over its par so far…one man adding to that stat is Dustin Johnson. He’s an the back of the green in two but his first putt leaves him a tricky six-footer for par which breaks at the last minute and he drops back to three-under.

Leishman posts a double bogey after his visit to the Swilcan Burn, he’s at six-over now and really struggling to make the cut now.

Dustin Johnson on the first, on the way to an opening bogey – REUTERS

08:28 AM

Scottie Scheffler is making it look easy at the moment

He’s in the form of his life and world No 1 by some distance. As if to illustrate my point he effortlessly posted a four-under 68 yesterday, once again quietly going about his business. His second round is underway with an iron safely down the fairway.

Playing partners Joaquin Niemann (three-under )and Tyrell Hatton (two-under) also safely get their rounds started.

08:23 AM

The pin on the first…

…is only a few paces on the green, just beyond the famous/dreaded/historic (delete as applicable…) Swilcan Burn. That brings the water hazard into play and that’s exactly what Mark Leishman has found out – the Aussie’s approach finds the burn and that’s just the start he didn’t want having started the day on four-over…

08:21 AM

Goochie (not that one) is now at six-under

The world No 40 has birdied the third and joins Rory McIlroy in second place.

The greens are a bit damp and there is, perhaps, a chance to go low while the rain is around.

08:19 AM

The group of DJ, Adam Scott and Mark Leishman are on the first tee

It was good opening round for Saudi posterboy, Dustin Johnson, who fired a four-under 68, but the Australian pair have a bit of work to do. Scott is at level-par, with Leishman on four-over.

All three are away safely down the famous fairway.

08:15 AM

Talor Gooch joins the group at five-under

The American was one of the best of the late starters yesterday and he’s clearly got enough Zs overnight as he’s birdied the first to join Robert Dinwiddie and Cam Smith in joint third place.

08:00 AM

Si Woo Kim starts well

The South Korean has birdied the first to join the group on four-under.

07:56 AM

Channelling my inner Michael Fish

Yep, it’s time for a weather report…

It’s currently raining – more mizzle than monsoon – but the sun is set to make an appearance just before noon. The wind isn’t set to blow stronger than 13 miles an hour, so once again the main defence the golf course will have are those tucked pins (and a look at today’s flags suggests that once again they are tucked away…).

Spectators brave the early alarm calls and rain at St Andrews

07:50 AM

So what to make of Tiger’s opening round?

‘He can no longer walk across St Andrews rolling contours pain-free, or even bend over to pick up a tee peg without flinching. As such, he has come to terms with his casting as a ceremonial golfer.’

While we wait to see how he does in today’s second round, it’s clear that even his most fervent of fans will have to admit he’ll never get back to anywhere remotely close to the great golfer he once was.

Here’s Oliver Brown’s take on that horror first round – Tiger Woods struggles on as Open romance collides with painful reality

Tiger Woods – AP

07:43 AM

‘We’re watching more golf than we ever have’

That’s not what some golf nut said while in the galleries on the Old Course, rather those were the words of none other than defending champion Collin Morikawa.

The American was complaining about the pace of play at the home of golf, with some groups taking over six hours to get through their 18 holes.

It’s something that every golfer hates and certainly wouldn’t have helped Tiger Woods, standing around for all that time.

Here’s what some of the players had to say about it.

READ: Matt Fitzpatrick brands Open pace of play ‘a joke’ with St Andrews rounds taking six hours

07:24 AM

Selected tee times

08:03 Sungjae Im (Kor), Paul Casey (Eng), Gary Woodland

08:14 Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott (Aus), Marc Leishman (Aus)

08:25 Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Tyrrell Hatton

09:47 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Keith Mitchell

09:58 Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Homa

10:09 Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (Esp), Harold Varner III

12:09 Ian Poulter (Eng), Jamie Donaldson (Wal), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

12:31 Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert (Aus), Kurt Kitayama

12:53 John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

13:04 Cameron Smith (Aus), Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power (Irl)

14:04 Stephen Dodd (Wal), JT Poston, Lee Westwood (Eng)

14:49 Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele

15:10 Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Victor Hovland (Nor)

15:21 Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Tony Finau

07:18 AM

A reminder of how the Leaderboard looks

Playing his his first Open Cameron Young shot a stunning 64 to have a two-shot lead after 18 holes. But some big names are lurking just behind him.

Eight-under: Cameron Young

Six-under: Rory McIlroy

Five-under: Cam Smith, Robert Dinwidde

Four-under: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Brad Kennedy, Lee Westwood, Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, Kurt Kitayama, Barclay Brown (a)

07:11 AM

Tiger Woods up against it

For obvious reasons there was a lot of focus on Tiger Woods coming into this historic Open (for those saying ‘when isn’t there any focus on the Big Beast?’ fair point…). How would he fare having not played since pulling out during the the US PGA Championship? Could his injured leg cope with the exertion of a slow round on the mounds of the Old Course? Could his experience of two wins on the hallowed fairways of the ‘Old Lady’ of Fife trump his complete lack of competitive play?

Just 10 minutes after his 2.59 tee time the answers to all those questions were all but answered. Woods double-bogeyed the first, having found the Swilcan Burn, and while it was more than possible he could claw those early dropped shots back there was always more hope than expectation that that would happen.

He was four-over through four and while he was able to register birdies at the ninth, 10th and 14th he carded a six-over round of 78, for a spot way back in T-146th.

It was a downcast Woods who spoke to the press after the horror round.

“It feels like I didn’t really hit it that bad. I did have bad speed on the greens, yes,” Woods said. “But I ended up in bad spots. Or just had some weird things happen. And that’s just the way it goes.”

He went on to once again reveal how important it was for him to tee it up at the home of golf this week.

“(It was) very, very meaningful,” he said, “All things considered, where I’ve been, I was hoping I could play this event this year. And I am. I just didn’t do a very good job of it.

“The crowd were absolutely fantastic,” he said. “So supportive. They were very respectful and very appreciative of all of us out there today, which was great.”

It goes without saying that Woods needs to make up considerable ground if he is to avoid missing the halfway cut at the scene of two of his greatest triumphs, in 2000 and 2005.

“Looks like I’m going to have to shoot 66 tomorrow to have a chance,” he said. “Guys did it today. And that’s my responsibility tomorrow to go ahead and do it.”

On the evidence of the first round only his most fervent supporters will back him to do just that. But he is Tiger Woods and if anyone can plot their way round this famous course when up against it it is him. But if he is to make the weekend then, regardless of all his remarkable wins and records, it will be one of his most senscational achievements.

The Big Beast gets his second round underway at 9.58. Stay here to find out how he does and for all the action from the home of golf.