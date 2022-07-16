Score and latest updates from round three of the golf at St Andrews

british-open-2022-championship-third-round-3-live-score-latest-rory-mcilroy – GETTY IMAGES

02:28 PM

The last four tee times

3.25pm Talor Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton

3.35pm Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson

3.45pm Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland

3.55pm Cameron Young, Cameron Smith

02:25 PM

Kisner has a word of warning about the Road Hole

The American says the infamous 17th is playing more like a par-5 today. The pin is far left meaning if you go flag searching you bring the Road Hole bunker into play. The scoring average today is 4.6…

02:20 PM

DeChambeau was going well

The big-hitting American had got to seven-under by the 16th tee but walked off the par-four’s green on five-under having racked up a double bogey. He won’t be the first to come a cropper on the classic risk-and-reward hole.

02:17 PM

So of those already out on the hallowed links

It’s Kevin Kisner who has enjoyed his day the most. The American is already back in the clubhouse having fired a seven-under round of 65 to take him to seven-under for the week.

Kevin Kisner – GETTY IMAGES

02:13 PM

Here’s how the leaderboard is looking

13-under: Smith

11-under: Young

10-under: McIlroy, Hovland

9-under: D Johnson

8-under: Scheffler, Hatton

7-under: Kisner (65), DeChambeau (14), Fleetwood (7), Gooch, Scott, Cantlay , Theegala

02:07 PM

What cost of living crisis?

From Tom Morgan at St Andrews

No sign of the cost of living crisis putting spectators off opening their wallets at the souvenir shop, where hundreds are queuing outside. Stewards are warning shoppers they face an hour-long wait to get inside. Glorious clear blue skies for it at St Andrews today. The grandstand will be packed later as Rory McIlroy attempts to maintain the heat on Camerons Smith and Young for a third day.

Fans at St Andrews – JIM WHITE

02:04 PM

Get ready for an enthralling moving day at St Andrews

There were fears ahead of the first round that the fabled Old Course would be taken apart by a combination of modern technology and big hitters – that we could even see the first 59 in a major. Well, so far 59 has not looked likely, but Cameron Smith’s 64 on Friday did illustrate that it will be a low score that wins this week, possibly as low as 20 or 21-under.

Story continues

The Australian shot the blemish-free round with all the elan, insouciance and calm we have come to expect of the Players champion and Smith, who has a two-shot lead over Cameron Young on 13-under, is determined to take that relaxed approach that has served him so well in the first two round into the weekend.

“I feel like I’ve been in this spot a lot over the past couple of years, and things just haven’t quite gone my way yet,” said Smith, who is yet to win a major but has had four top-10 finishes in the past five Masters.

“I’ve just got to be really patient over the weekend. The golf course is going to get a lot harder and a lot faster. So just be patient and make good putts.”

There are a host of big names lurking behind him Rory McIlroy is three shots back, Dustin Johnson is a shot further back and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler one behind him. It promises to be an exciting second half of a tournament that will be remembered, in part, for the emotional scenes on the 18th yesterday. Tiger Woods wiped away tears amid emotional scenes as he was cheered the full length of the 18th hole on Friday on what he says “feels like my last time” playing the Old Course in an Open Championship.

“As I walked further along the fairway, I saw Rory [McIlroy] right there,” Woods said of the world No 2 who was playing the first hole. “He gave me the tip of the cap. JT [Justin Thomas] did the same. It was pretty cool. The nods I was getting from guys as they were going out and I was coming in, that was pretty neat.

“And then I got closer to the green and the ovation got louder and you could feel the warmth. Felt like the whole tournament was right there. They all appreciated what I’ve done here for the years I’ve played. I felt like it just came to a head right there as I was walking to my golf ball.

“I had a few tears,” he added. “I’m not one who gets very teary-eyed very often about anything, but when it comes to the game and the transition… I was lucky enough in 1995 to watch Arnold hit his first tee shot in the second round [of his final Open]. And I could hear Jack playing his last one; I was probably about four holes behind him [10 years later] and could hear the ovations getting louder and louder and louder.

“I felt that as I was coming in. The people knew I wasn’t going to make the cut. I put my heart and soul into this event over the years. It’s very emotional for me. The ovation I got at 18 is something I’ll always remember.

“I’ve been coming here since 1995 and I think the next [St Andrews Open] comes around in 2030 and I don’t know if I will be physically able to play by then. I’m not retiring. I’ll be able to play future Opens. But eight years’ time… I doubt if I’ll be competitive at this level.”

If you’ve got a lump in your throat then you’re not the only one. Stay here for all the action on what promises to be an enthralling moving day at the home of golf.