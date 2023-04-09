Score and latest updates from Premier League after Mohamed Salah misses penalty

The latest test of Arsenal’s title credentials in the Premier League sees them head to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have habitually been far and away the superior side in recent seasons, both in head-to-head encounters and in terms of chasing silverware, but it’s a total reversal this time around with the Gunners fighting for honours and the Reds miles off the pace.

A draw in midweek made it four without a win for Liverpool, including defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League, and Klopp rang the changes in the Reds’ lineup for that game with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold left out of the team. They sit eighth in the table, now 13 points off the top four after yesterday’s results.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have won six in a row to stay sustain a cushion over Man City at the top – but there’s still little room for error if they want to end a near-two-decade wait to be crowned champions, as Pep Guardiola’s men moved back within five points by thumping Southampton earlier in the weekend.

41’ – GOAL! Salah finishes from close range after Henderson’s flick (LIV 1-2 ARS)

28’ – GOAL! Jesus rises to head home a second goal (LIV 0-2 ARS)

8’ – GOAL! Martinelli pokes past Alisson (LIV 0-1 ARS)

Liverpool FC 1 – 2 Arsenal FC

MISSED PENALTY! Salah fluffs his lines

17:45 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal – 53 mins

Oh dear, oh dear, Mo Salah… For the second time in a month, Salah has missed a penalty.

This is really poor as he simply puts it wide of Ramsdale’s right-hand post. He basically places it wide.

PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL! Holding fouls Jota

17:44 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal – 51 mins

More drama early in the second half here! From a Liverpool corner, a penalty is awarded as Holding clumsily brings down Jota. Arsenal are livid and frankly, it looks a bit soft…

Lively early second-half exchanges

17:40 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal – 48 mins

Arsenal starting the second half on top but Liverpool with a low block that looks hard to break down. Eventually, Zinchenko’s ball in is a shade too high for Jesus and runs out for a goal kick.

Liverpool probe at the other end but the visitors hold firm and clear for now. Good start to the second 45.

Back underway at Anfield

17:39 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal – 46 mins

Second half underway at Anfield. What does it have in store for us?

Did the assistant referee elbow Andy Robertson?

17:38 , Luke Baker

A bizarre incident at the half-time whistle. The Liverpool players went to surround the officiating team, Andy Robertson was remonstrating with one of the assistant referees who appeared to elbow Robertson in the throat while shooing him away.

Robertson was livid. Will be interesting to see if there are any repurcussions. Robertson also appeared to be booked in the aftermath.

Anyway, we’re about to get underway in the second half

Did Xhaka inspire Liverpool?

17:33 , Luke Baker

Our Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, clearly being facetious here but the point is a good one – Xhaka getting involved in some squaring up with Alexander-Arnold seemed to galvanise Liverpool and now they’re right back in this game

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal

17:30 , Luke Baker

HALF-TIME! Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal

17:22 , Luke Baker

Phew! A very entertaining half, all things told.

Arsenal dominated for the most part and were deservedly 2-0 up after Martinelli and Jesus goals. Liverpool finally woke up after Alexander-Arnold sparked an incident with Xhaka and Salah pulled a goal back. They suddenly believe again.

We’re set up for a thrilling second 45 minutes

Chance for Liverpool

17:20 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal – 45+3 mins

Liverpool looking to turn this into more of a scrap, a nastier affair and the crowd are behind them. They’re hassling Arsenal and that could easily have been 2-2!

Salah floats a ball to the back post and Jota flicks it goalwards. Saved by Ramsdale, it falls to Henderson and he blazes over. Much, much better from the hosts though

Game becoming a spicier affair

17:18 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal – 45 mins

Suddenly there’s a bit of an edge to this contest and the Anfield crowd are now getting into it. This is set up for an intriguing second half. Four minutes of injury-time first though

GOAL! Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal (Salah 41’)

17:13 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal – 41 mins

Liverpool back in it? Mo Salah finishes well from close range.

It comes out of nothing. Good overlapping on the left by Jones and his ball across is met by a lunging Henderson. I think Henderson is going for goal but instead, the ball finds Salah following in at the back post and he pokes home

Xhaka and Alexander-Arnold go at each other

17:13 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal – 40 mins

A bit of afters between Alexander-Arnold and Xhaka when the Arsenal man leaves an arm on the Liverpool defender late and the England international shoves him in the back in response. Yellow card for both.

Given the control Arsenal have, not sure Xhaka needed to engage there – he does have some previous with silly mistakes…

Arsenal free-kick comes to nothing

17:09 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal – 37 mins

Attacking free-kick for Arsenal, near the right-hand corner flag. Saka whips it in but a couple of Liverpool headers help see off the danger.

Salah shoots wide with decent chance

17:06 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal – 33 mins

Well, that was a chance for Liverpool. Holding has his pass cut out and Salah scampers clear to the right of the goal but Ramsdale narrows the angle and the Egyptian can only shoot wide

Virgil van Dijk given a yellow card

17:04 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal – 31 mins

Oof! Virgil van Dijk wanted no part of chasing Gabriel Jesus back there, so simply clatters into him with a physical foul on the left touchline, having idled across to cover.

Van Dijk booked and that was a clear sign of frustration. Liverpool being outplayed here.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal (Jesus 28’)

17:00 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal – 28 mins

Arsenal double their lead and it’s Gabriel Jesus!

Martinelli gets away on the left far too easily – he spins Alexander-Arnold and has acres of room. He whips in a pinpoint cross and, on Easter Sunday, Jesus rises highest and heads past Alisson. He got away from Van Dijk and frankly, it was all far too easy for Arsenal

Vital header by Holding

16:57 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal – 25 mins

More promising from Liverpool. Good vision from Alexander-Arnold to loft a ball into the box towards Jota but the much-maligned Rob Holding gets up well to flick it behind for a corner, getting ahead of the Liverpool attacker. Good defending.

Arsenal then survive the corner

Ben White booked

16:55 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal – 23 mins

There’s a feeling that Arsenal could kill this game off with some concerted effort over the next 10 or 15 minutes. Alisson hoofs an aimless long ball in the direction of Henderson but it’s easily intercepted.

Ben White then gets himself booked though. He gives the ball away in attack and is over-eager to regain possession, lunging in on Henderson with two feet and taking the man. Yellow card the right call

Robertson flashes a shot wide

16:52 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal – 20 mins

That’s better pressing from Liverpool and Robertson nicks the ball away. Fabinho then finds Robertson with a ball over the top as he slips in behind White but flashes his shots wide of the far post, as Ramsdale sprawls to his left.

Better from Liverpool

Arsenal on top

16:50 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal – 18 mins

Arsenal have been the better side so far and deserve their lead. Cross-field balls keep probing Liverpool’s defence and the Reds don’t look comfortable playing out from the back – it’s very clumsy.

Arsenal celebrate scoring the opening goal

16:49 , Luke Baker

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

SAVE! Alisson tips away Zinchenko’s shot

16:45 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal – 11 mins

Arsenal create another chance as Zinchenko cuts in from the left and fires at goal. Alisson springs to his right to tip the ball wide. Comfortable enough but another warning sign.

From the corner, Jesus is pinged for a foul on Alisson

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal (Martinelli 8’)

16:40 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal – 8 mins

What a start for Arsenal!

Saka loses his man on halfway and receives the ball from White. He drives forward and flicks the ball inside to Odegaard, whose first-time pass deflects off Van Dijk and Martinelli collects, takes a touch and pokes past the out-rushing Alisson. Superb play by Arsenal’s midfield creators

Gakpo curls over the top

16:38 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal – 6 mins

A sighter for Gakpo as he cuts back and charges in from the left away from Ben White. Tries to curl one into the top corner but it’s high and wide. Promising for Liverpool though

A frenetic, high-energy opening

16:37 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal – 5 mins

Jota makes good ground down the left but stumbles as he enters the area and loses the ball. A slightly frenetic opening to proceedings

Martinelli skips past Alexander-Arnold

16:33 , Luke Baker

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal – 2 mins

Early joy for Arsenal as Martinelli runs at Alexander-Arnold and skips by him to the by-line. Xhaka’s shot eventually blocked away for a corner and Liverpool counter.

KICK-OFF! Liverpool vs Arsenal

16:32 , Luke Baker

Underway at Anfield. Liverpool in red and Arsenal playing in black

A reminder of the Liverpool vs Arsenal team news

16:28 , Luke Baker

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Jones, Fabinho; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Holding, Zinchenko; Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Liverpool vs Arsenal

16:27 , Luke Baker

Kick-off is imminent at Anfield. Can Arsenal overturn an appalling recent record at the ground? They haven’t won there in the Premier League since 2012/13

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Pre-match stats

16:20 , Luke Baker

Liverpool have won their last six home Premier League matches against Arsenal, scoring at least three times in each game (22 goals in total).

Arsenal are looking to complete their first league double over Liverpool since the 2009-10 campaign, while the Gunners last won consecutive league games against the Reds back in September 2012.

Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in just 20% of their Premier League games against Liverpool (12/61), their lowest ratio in the competition. The Gunners have also failed to score in more different Premier League games against Liverpool than they have against any other opponent (20).

Signing players with Premier League experience ‘right decision’ – Mikel Arteta

16:11 , Luke Baker

Mikel Arteta has praised Arsenal’s Premier League-ready signings for their immediate impact at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners head to Liverpool on Sunday knowing that, even if they slip to defeat, they will remain top of the Premier League as they go in search of a first title in 19 years.

Arteta has so far guided Arsenal to consecutive eighth-placed finishes before ending last season in fifth.

This campaign, however, has seen a stark turnaround in form and fortune after some savvy signings added to the quality already at the club.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko won four Premier League titles apiece at Manchester City before leaving for north London last summer, following on from the earlier additions of Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White.

Liverpool have to go through tough time for renewal, insists Jurgen Klopp

16:01 , Luke Baker

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp refused to contemplate the benefits of a season without European football as he remains determined to keep his side pushing until the end of the current campaign.

With hopes of a top-four finish fading by the week – they head into today’s clash at home to Premier League leaders Arsenal 10 points adrift of Manchester United – the consolation would likely be the Europa League or even Europa Conference League.

Given the midweek rigours of any UEFA competition, a year without European football could prove beneficial to the Reds and their rebuilding process, but Klopp will not think about that until Liverpool’s fate is decided.

“It is not about what I could consider, it is about what we get. I don’t know where we will end up,” he said.

“What I know is that we have to go through this. That’s it, that’s what I know, and then there will be a new start naturally because it’s a new season.”

Will Jurgen Klopp move on from the untouchables in Liverpool line-up?

15:53 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp surrounded himself with three of the faces of his Liverpool. They were success stories who defined the style of a team with flying full-backs and goalscoring wingers. They are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, statistically the two most creative defenders in Premier League history, and Mohamed Salah, the man who has rewritten many a Liverpool scoring record. Klopp kept them close to him, because they were all on the bench at Chelsea on Tuesday.

They have started cup finals against Chelsea. They have started Champions League finals. They have been automatic choices for the marquee matches and almost every match. Between them, they have made 816 appearances for Klopp: only 56 were as substitutes, including the left-back and the right winger’s cameos at Stamford Bridge.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, remained an unused replacement. Liverpool had only begun one league game – at Southampton last year, three days after a 120-minute FA Cup final and when Salah was injured – without all three since 2018. Until this week.

It is why there will be particular scrutiny on the teamsheet on Sunday. In the heyday of this Liverpool team, at least nine names could be stencilled onto it for the major occasions – the other decisions related to the third member of the midfield and Virgil van Dijk’s centre-back partner.

Had the Dutchman not been ill, it would have been intriguing if he, too, would have been culled from the side that capitulated in the second half against Manchester City.

Liverpool vs Arsenal team news

15:45 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp clearly feels his point has been made after dropping a number of his ‘untouchables’ in the midweek draw with Chelsea. The likes of Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all recalled to start today.

For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka is completely over the illness that saw him only used from the bench last weekend, so he comes into the starting XI for Leandro Trossard

15:38 , Luke Baker

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Jones, Fabinho; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Holding, Zinchenko; Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

15:33 , Luke Baker

Mikel Arteta preparing Arsenal for ‘jungle’ of Anfield

15:29 , Luke Baker

Mikel Arteta is preparing his Arsenal title hunters for the “jungle” of Anfield as they look to end an 11-year wait for a Premier League win at Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners head into the game five points clear at the top, after second-placed Manchester City‘s win over Southampton yesterday, but have a woeful recent history on the red half of Merseyside.

Arteta attempted to prepare his players for the atmosphere at Liverpool last season by putting a sound system around the training pitch to pump out ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

It was made famous in the ‘All or Nothing’ documentary as one of several unique ways the Spaniard approached team-talks, some of which saw him ridiculed.

The quirky preparation for the trip to Anfield backfired as he saw his side thrashed 4-0 but he continues to defend his out-of-the-box thinking.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

15:26 , Luke Baker

It promises to be a monumental clash at Anfield this afternoon in a game that Arsenal and Liverpool both need to win.

The Gunners are looking to stay in control of the title race and re-establish an eight-point gap after Man City’s win yesterday. Meanwhile, Liverpool’s slim top-four hopes will be all but over if they don’t win, as they currently trail Man Utd in fourth by 13 points…

It should be a fascinating encounter.

15:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

