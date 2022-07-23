Manchester United vs Aston Villa live: score and latest updates from Perth friendly – GETTY IMAGES

11:52 AM

We’re back under way

It looks like the rain has relented which should mean we get to see a 90-minute match.

11:51 AM

No changes for United at the break

Perhaps Ten Hag is waiting until about the hour mark to introduce some of the youngsters.

11:50 AM

Some half time changes from Villa

It looks like Konsa, Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz are coming on. Goalkeeper Olsen is also replacing Martinez. There may well be other changes. The second-halves of these friendlies can be disjointed.

11:45 AM

To give you an idea of conditions in Perth…

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United heads the ball during the Pre-Season Friendly

11:36 AM

Luke Shaw returns to action with an assist

Luke Shaw of Manchester United celebrates with Donny van de Beek during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Manchester United and Aston Villa

11:35 AM

James Ducker’s half time verdict

2-0 to United. Bit of good fortune for Rashford as Sancho’s cross came in. He miscued it but the ball deflected in off Matty Cash. It’s chucking down in Perth again now and the pitch is really cutting up. The football has been good despite the conditions but it’s going to get harder in the second half. Not sure how long Ten Hag plans to play his first team for but he may think against 90 minutes for some now given how heavy pitch will be on the legs.

11:34 AM

HT: Manchester United 2 Aston Villa 0

The quality and tempo has been variable – understandably so given the boggy pitch and atrocious weather – but that is another good 45 minutes’ work from United. They have been largely untroubled by a reasonably strong Villa XI and have carried a threat going forward once again.

11:33 AM

44 minutes: Manchester United 2 Aston Villa 0

Villa have fewer minutes in their legs than United and they have looked off the pace. Completely unable to keep the ball or build any attacking momentum. This diamond system can leave you with a lack of outlets.

11:31 AM

GOAL! United double their lead through Cash’s own goal

A nice burst in behind by Sancho which Mings and Digne failed to track, and Rashford was free in the middle. Sancho tried to tee up his team-mate to score but the ball ricocheted off Cash and into the net for a slightly unfortunate own goal. United good value for a 2-0 lead.

11:30 AM

The rain is biblical

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

11:28 AM

41 minutes: Manchester United 1 Aston Villa 0

The rain is pouring down again in Perth, which could be bad news for the pitch. United continue to look the much more threatening team with Rashford fizzing a left-footed ball across the box. The rain is coming in sideways now.

11:26 AM

38 minutes: Manchester United 1 Aston Villa 0

United looking dangerous again. Fernandes gets down the left and feeds a pass into the box that almost fell for Sancho after poor Mings defending. Then Maguire nips in well to win the ball high up the pitch and Rashford shoots not far wide.

11:24 AM

36 minutes: Manchester United 1 Aston Villa 0

Jacob Ramsey is such a graceful mover, and a strong driving run down the left ends in a low cross that De Gea claims. The game has slowed down markedly in the last few minutes. You sense the players would be happy getting off this pitch without injury.

11:22 AM

33 minutes: Manchester United 1 Aston Villa 0

Villa release Lucas Digne down the left but his delivery was extremely poor and Maguire cuts it out in the area. Digne looked shattered after the run forward – in six weeks time with more fitness he probably whips that in with quality.

11:18 AM

James Ducker’s view on another well-worked United goal

It’s only pre-season but the quality of United’s goals on tour has really stood out. There was another for the catalogue here. Anthony Martial dropped deep to receive the ball from Diogo Dalot, turn sharply and play a quick pass into Bruno Fernandes, who carried the ball a short distance and found Marcus Rashford. Rashford paused and looked like he was going to cross but waited for Luke Shaw to make an overlapping run on his underside and laid the ball into the full-back’s path. Shaw kept a cool head to look up and cross from the byline to Jadon Sancho, who volleyed home for his third goal in four tour matches. Quick, clever movement, slick, incisive passing, good awareness. United fans will hope this catches on during the season because it is very entertaining to watch and hard to defend against.

11:18 AM

30 minutes: Manchester United 1 Aston Villa 0

Fred switches play well to Dalot, a ball which is always on against an opposition diamond in midfield, but the United right-back ends up going backwards. Villa struggling to sustain any pressure going forward.

11:15 AM

27 minutes: Manchester United 1 Aston Villa 0

That was United’s 12th goal on this tour, which is promising. None of them will count for much by the time they kick off the Premier League season against Brighton, though. Cash with a foul on Rashford on halfway.

11:13 AM

GOAL! Sancho fires United into the lead

And just like that, one of United’s full-backs does get involved in an attack. Shaw times his overlap around Sancho to perfection and stands up a ball into the six-yard box and Sancho steers it home on the volley. Another well-worked United goal in Australia.

11:12 AM

23 minutes: Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 0

Villa with their first move of any purpose, Watkins driving down the right side but his low cross deflected into the grateful arms of David De Gea. United need a little more from their full-backs offensively.

11:09 AM

21 minutes: Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 0

United keeping the ball patiently across their backline. Villa trying to stay in a narrow defensive shape and shuttle them towards the flanks.

A potential flashpoint there as Diego Carlos catches Fernandes with his studs and sends him rolling on the turf. I think we will be saying that a fair bit about Carlos this season.

11:06 AM

18 minutes: Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 0

Nice move from United with Rashford feeding a pass down the sides of Carlos for Martial who teed up Fernandes in the box but the flag goes up for offside. Wrongly, it turns out. Still some players struggling to keep their footing on this pitch.

11:03 AM

15 minutes: Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 0

Good defensive work from Dalot up against Watkins and United then break through Fernandes. Rashford tried to clip the ball into the box but his attempt was blocked. Fernandes is moving really well without the ball, taking up some interesting positions across the forward line. Villa finding him hard to track.

A few minutes earlier, Coutinho was booked for complaining about a Shaw tackle on Ings.

11:01 AM

More from James Ducker in Perth: can United improve their set-piece potency this season?

Harry Maguire forced an excellent save from Emiliano Martinez to beat away his header from Luke Shaw’s corner. Ten Hag will want to see more of that from Maguire next season – making himself a real nuisance in the opposition box from set pieces and putting his height, size and strength to good use. He hasn’t scored as many as he should have from set pieces. The delivery may be part of that but United have also added Christian Eriksen and that will give them another weapon from set-pieces next season. Maguire should be one of the beneficiaries.

10:59 AM

11 minutes: Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 0

Martinez forced into another save by Sancho and Ten Hag will be encouraged that the chance was created by some rigorous work without the ball. Fernandes pressed Kamara and robbed him of the ball, and four United players broke at pace. Sancho tried to place a shot from the edge of the area but Martinez was equal to it.

10:57 AM

9 minutes: Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 0

Fernandes tries to switch play to Sancho after Fred breaks play up in midfield, but the ball sails out of play. Ramsey got the better of Maguire a little too easily earlier in the move.

Villa right-back Matty Cash whistles a shot from distance not far wide of the far post. De Gea will believe he had it covered. Cash then defends well against Rashford – that is shaping up to be a promising duel.

10:54 AM

James Ducker’s view on the playing surface in Perth

60 seconds in and it’s clear the pitch is a shambles. Players slipping, ball won’t roll. Fernandes almost lost his footing. Not great.

10:54 AM

6 minutes: Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 0

United have a corner on the left after Fernandes breaks in behind, Rashford found him with a flick-on. United with another corner after Sancho’s side-foot volley at the back post is blocked by McGinn.

Excellent save by Martinez! Inswinger from Shaw was met by the head of Maguire who made good contact, but the Villa goalkeeper tipped it around the post.

10:51 AM

3 minutes: Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 0

Bright enough start from United with Fernandes driving them forward. The first time Villa cross the halfway line they have half a shout for a penalty after Fred bundles into the back of Coutinho in the area. The pitch is cutting up quite badly, it’s like an FA Cup third round tie.

10:49 AM

KICK OFF!

Aston Villa get us started. Do not adjust your set: that is how patchy the pitch is. Various sports are played at this stadium, there was a game 24 hours ago on it and it has been hammering down in Perth. Also a ridiculous kit clash with both teams in their away shirts.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

10:40 AM

The players are in the tunnel

Not long now until kick off in Perth. Stadium PA tries to make United feel at home by playing This Is The One as the players walk out.

Manchester United players warm up during the Pre-Season Friendly match

10:19 AM

Slightly different balance to the United midfield today

Van de Beek in for McTominay is more expansive, but the Scot has been performing an important role covering for Diogo Dalot, who has been a prominent part of United’s attacks from right-back.

Expect Villa to play in their narrow 4-3-3 shape Gerrard loves. New signings Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos start. Kamara’s ball-winning numbers in midfield were impressive for Marseille, but there might be questions about Carlos’ discipline and rashness in England. Alternatively, it could be a diamond with Coutinho behind Ings and Watkins.

10:12 AM

Some excited locals

Another nine months of waking up at all hours to watch United awaits. Magistrates have been known to give out more lenient sentences.

Fans show their support before the Pre-Season Friendly match between Manchester United and Aston Villa

10:09 AM

There’s evidence of the patchy pitch

Picture courtesy of our man Down Under, James Ducker.

The pitch in Perth before Manchester United against Aston Villa

10:06 AM

The two teams

Manchester United: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Dalot; Fred, van de Beek, Fernandes; Rashford, Sancho, Martial

Aston Villa: Martinez; Digne, Carlos, Mings, Cash; Ramsey, Kamara, McGinn; Coutinho Watkins, Ings

That’s a far stronger and more threatening Villa team than the weakened XI Crystal Palace managed to field in Melbourne. Should offer a sterner test for United.

10:01 AM

Match goes ahead despite worries about Perth pitch

By James Ducker, in Perth

Manchester United’s game against Aston Villa in Perth has been given the go-ahead despite concerns over the state of the pitch at the Optus Stadium.

Heavy rain overnight and during the day in Perth have taken its toll on the surface with one source admitting the conditions were far from ideal.

Ground staff were working over time to get the pitch ready and were out with blowers trying to remove as much excess water as possible.

Parts of the grass were very dark and there were four newly laid patches of grass. One source said it would be “like an ice skating rink” if there was more rain during the game.

Darren Fletcher, United’s technical director, and first team coach Eric Ramsay were dispatched to keep a close watch on the situation.

Both sets of players had been out to inspect the pitch and checking their footing and United manager Erik ten Hag was out 70 minutes before the game with Fletcher examining it closely.

After a final pitch inspection, organisers confirmed that the match will go ahead as planned at 17.45 local time with a crowd of 60,000 expected.

Speaking before the match, Ten Hag was happy with how his midfield and attack were shaping up but was concerned about the depth of his squad over a long season and wants to bring in options before the transfer window closes on Sept. 1.

“You need more options in offence. It’s vital if you want to get success, the season is really long but we have time to fill that in,” he told reporters before United finish their Australia tour with Saturday’s friendly against Aston Villa in Perth.

“We signed Eriksen for the midfield department, so we are really happy with that. I’m really happy with the performance from our midfield and offence department in this moment.

“But I also know this season (has) a lot of games, the World Cup, so we need more options. You have a good team, but it is not only about the team, you need a good squad to get the right results at the end of the season.”

Team news on the way shortly.