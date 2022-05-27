Score and latest updates from French Open 2022

Rafael nadal vs Van De Zandschulp live score french open 2022 – GETTY IMAGES

02:38 PM

Nadal* 6-3, 3-1 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Nadal races to 40-0 then inexplicably puts a volley into the net. Don’t see that very often.

However, Nadal consolidates the break when Van de Zandschulp makes a forehand error.

02:33 PM

Nadal 6-3, 2-1 Van de Zandschulp*

Van de Zandschulp hits a poor drop shot and Nadal hits a backhand into the corner but Van de Zandschulp guesses right to flick a forehand up the line, 15-15. Got lucky with that.

A nice point ends after Van de Zandschulp is adjudged to have touched the net by the umpire but replays show he didn’t and should have won the point, 30-30.

Nadal takes the game to deuce with a wrong footing forehand winner. Van de Zandschulp forehand wide, break point Nadal.

Relief for Van de Zandschulp as Nadal nets a backhand but Nadal gets another chance when Van de Zandschulp nets a forehand.

Nadal forehand winner down the line to break. Class.

02:26 PM

Nadal* 6-3, 1-1 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Van de Zandschulp doesn’t get his forehand volley down low enough and Nadal takes advantage to put a backhand down the line for a winner.

Vintage Nadal as he drags his man wide with a forehand and hits an easy backhand volley winner, 40-0.

Superb drop shot by Nadal to claim the game.

02:23 PM

Second Set: Nadal 6-3, 0-1 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Good start to the set by Van de Zandschulp as he holds to love. Can he blast his way back into the match?

Zinedine Zidane is on Suzanne Lenglen to watch the match. What a footballer he was!

02:17 PM

Nadal* 6-3 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Three set points for Nadal as he punished Van de Zandschulp’s ponderous footwork with his wide serve, which has been paying the bills for years.

And he takes the first set when Van de Zandschulp goes long with another forehand return. Nadal won four of the last five games.

02:14 PM

Nadal 5-3 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Van de Zandschulp stops the bleeding and forces Nadal to serve for the match.

02:08 PM

Nadal* 5-2 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Nadal volley winner to open the game, 15-0. Too good from Nadal as he slows the pace then accelerates the pace of shot to catch out Van de Zandschulp, 30-0.

Van de Zandschulp backhand into the net and Nadal holds after big forehand down the line.

02:06 PM

Nadal 4-2 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Van de Zandschulp nets backhand, 15-30. Then a forehand, to slip to 15-40. Two break points for Nadal.

Incredible rally between the two players that gets the fans on their feet but it ends with Nadal putting a backhand just wide.

Van de Zandschulp forehand into the net. Nadal breaks. Just too many errors by the tall Dutchman.

02:02 PM

Nadal* 3-2 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Another comfortable service hold for Nadal, who looks to have finally settled into the match.

Van de Zandschulp is learning that you have to be aggressive or risk being punished.

01:57 PM

Nadal 2-2 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Problems for Van de Zandschulp as he double faults then makes another forehand error to fall 15-30. But he responds and hits an ace to make it 40-30.

And he holds when Nadal nets a backhand.

01:54 PM

Nadal* 2-1 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Seems like normal service has resumed with Nadal racing to 40-0 and he completes a love hold when Van de Zandschulp puts a forehand return long.

01:49 PM

Nadal 1-1 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Back to back forehand errors gives Nadal two chances to immediately break back and the Spaniard takes it when Van de Zandschulp nets another forehand.

01:45 PM

First Set: Rafael Nadal* 0-1 Botic van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Murmurs from the crowd as Nadal starts the match with a double fault. I wonder how many times he’s done that in his career.

Unsurprisingly, Nadal bounces back to lead 30-15 but Van de Zandschulp catches him out with an excellent forehand return to make it 30-30. Van de Zandschulp forehand winner, early break point.

Van de Zandschulp gets a look at a Nadal second serve and fires a deep return which the fifth seed can’t get back in play.

Great start by the Dutchman.

01:39 PM

Here we go…

… can Van de Zandschulp cause a major upset?

01:35 PM

The players have arrived

Both players receive a warm welcome onto court. Nadal gets an early victory by winning the coin toss.

He will serve first after the four minute warm up.

01:28 PM

The match is moments away

Suzanne Lenglen is building up nicely in anticipation of the 13-time champions

01:22 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to coverage of Rafael Nadal’s third round clash at the French Open against Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp.

Nadal produced an imperious performance on Wednesday to secure his 300th Grand Slam match victory, dismantling Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

Nadal has 13 Roland Garros titles among his overall 21 majors — the highest among men — and despite his injury disrupted build up to the tournament he has looked at his usual best in the first two rounds.

“I can’t try to go very deep in a tournament if I’m worried about my physical issues every single day,” he said after his win.

“So if something happens, I am gonna accept it. But for the moment I am focused on the tennis.”

The Spaniard, who turns 36 next week, meets 26th seed Van de Zandschulp with a potential quarter-final looming against world number one Novak Djokovic who defeated him in last year’s semi-finals.

Playing under the lights at Court Philippe Chatrier, Nadal peppered the red clay with winners from both his forehand and backhand in the first two sets to leave Moutet stranded.

In his first career meeting with the 23-year-old French wildcard, Nadal broke Moutet’s serve four times in the first two sets but uncharacteristic errors at the start of the third allowed his opponent to take a 2-0 lead.

Nadal immediately broke back, however, to get the set back on serve and after another exchange of breaks, the Spaniard broke Moutet again to seal victory on his first match point.

“Preparation hasn’t been perfect so I didn’t expect a perfect start to the tournament,” Nadal said.

“But it has been going quite well. I am positive about the things that I did out there tonight. Of course, there is room to improve and I need to improve if I want to keep having chances to go deeper.”