Score and latest updates from France vs Netherlands

euro 2022 quarter finals live score france vs netherlands – AP

09:43 PM

87 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

That should be 1-0 to France. The best chance of the game falls on the head of Geyoro – after some great work (again) from Cascarino. But inexplicably, when it was easier to find the back of the net, the France forward heads wide from all of a yard…ouch…

09:41 PM

86 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Pelova tries to play in Miedema but the French are alive to the threat and deal with it well.

09:40 PM

83 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

It’s the Dutch making more of the running with the full-time whistle upon us. They are probing but, as with the entire game, cannot find the killer pass.

09:38 PM

80 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

We’re creeping towards the 90 minutes and neither keeper has had much to do the past seven or so minutes. A case of settling for the draw and preparing for the extra 30 minutes?

09:35 PM

78 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

It seems as though this match, one that promised goals, is meandering to extra time…

09:30 PM

74 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Corner for France – can they make it count? They nearly do – Bacha picking out the dominant Renard and the Dutch defence the threat well.

09:29 PM

71 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Bacha has a dig from distance, the ball moves in the air but ever-alert Van Domselaar has it covered.

Bacha has made a real impact since coming on this half.

09:24 PM

68 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Cascarino, yep, her again, does well on the right forcing Casparij into a good tackle. From the resulting corner Van Domselaar comes and claims with authority.

09:22 PM

65 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Bacha has made some impression since coming on a few minutes ago. This time she works a left-foot shot from jsut outside the box that Van Domselaar saves well.

The Dutch keeper is called into action a minute later as she palms away a Renard header from the resulting corner.

French pressure is mounting once again.

09:20 PM

64 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Bacha finds Diani in the box but the French livewire cannot wriggle free of the attention of the Dutch defenders. She wins a corner and from the resulting set piece Van der Gragt makes another brave block from a French header toward goal.

09:16 PM

61 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Change for France – Malard makes way for Bacha.

09:16 PM

60 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

The Dutch are seeing more of the ball this half and the substitution of Roord seems to have given them more balance in attack.

09:15 PM

58 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Another corner for the Dutch – this one goes to the back post and finds the head of Van der Gragt. Her attempt is on target – the Netherlands’ first attempt on goal this match – and Peyraud-Magnin saves well.

09:13 PM

Cascarino is causing problems

Cascarino – AP

09:12 PM

55 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Corner for the Netherlands and it’s a good one. The one chance they’d want a clearcut chance to fall to is Miedema BUT she hits over the bar from eight yards having had the freedom of Rotherham in the box from the set piece.

09:11 PM

53 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Cascarino is a fine player – everything she’s done this match has been incisive, at pace and great to watch. She takes on two Dutch players and nearly comes out on top. You think that if the French are to score the goal they deserve she’ll have a hand in it.

09:07 PM

50 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Great ball in from Cascarino from the left forces yet more last-ditch defending from the Dutch.

09:05 PM

49 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Early in the second half, but the Dutch have started brightly. Miedema has seen the ball a few times already and looked more prominent in the first few minutes of the second period than in the entirety of the first 45 minutes.

09:03 PM

47 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

The Dutch break at pace with Miedema. The ball comes to Pelova who cuts inside onto her right foot and fires from distance – the shot is well blocked.

09:00 PM

45 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Change for the Netherlands – Roord is on for Beerensteyn.

Despite not looking sharp on her return from Covid Miedema stays on.

08:48 PM

Cascarino’s long range attempt that hit the post

Cascarino – GETTY IMAGES

08:47 PM

HALF TIME: France 0-0 Netherlands

It’s been, as expected, open and entertaining. France have been on top and will be walking into the dressing room wondering how it’s still 0-0.

The Dutch haven’t really got going and have some great defending from Van der Gragt to thank for still being level with their opponents.

08:43 PM

43 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

There has been much said about the Netherlands defence ahead of this match – but they’ve done well the past 10 or so minutes, putting bodies on the line.

08:42 PM

40 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Another fine chance for the French.

The ball comes into the box from the left – Renard heads it down first time to Geyoro whose shot is again brilliantly blocked.

How France aren’t ahead I do not know…

08:41 PM

38 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Diani has been fantastic this half – dangerous whenever she’s been on the ball. She attacks down the right and wins a free-kick thanks to a robust challenge from Groenen.

Can they make this set piece count? No, is the answer as the ball goes long.

08:38 PM

35 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

What. A. Chance!

France should have gone ahead there. Again the French combine well done the inside-right channel, before Diani fires in the low ball into the six yard box. Malard has lots of space, takes a touch then fires at goal BUT Van der Gragt brilliantly blocks on the line.

08:34 PM

32 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Interesting stat – France have scored all eight of their goals at this tournament in the first half. Do they need to make this period of pressure count?

08:31 PM

29 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

When the Dutch have the ball they have no real width or outlet and the French are winning the ball back with ease. The pressure is incessant from France and you think it’s only a matter of time before they get the goal their play has deserved so far.

08:29 PM

Renard for France is looking dangerous at set pieces

Renard for France is looking dangerous at set pieces – AFP

08:28 PM

26 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

France are getting closer!

The ball comes to Cascarino outside the area, she hits a lovely low shot that goes throw a crowd of players before hitting the post.

08:27 PM

23 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Great period of play for the French – if it continues like this then the Dutch will do well to go in at the break still level. As I type Les Bleus have another good chance – the Dutch (again) fail to clear the ball and it falls at the feet of Toletti who fires wide rather than into the back of the net, which, if you’re being harsh, was the easier option.

08:23 PM

20 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

The French are looking better with each attack – they are finding players in space in the final third and asking questions of the Dutch. This time it’s Cascarino who is in acres of room, the Netherlands allow her to cut inside from the left before she fires in a fine shot that Van Domselaar (again) saves well.

08:20 PM

17 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

The Dutch look shaky at the back, mishit clearances combined with the pacy attack of the French is making for some nervy moments if you’re a Netherlands fan. Still no real, clearcut chances from either side yet, though..

08:18 PM

16 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Van Domselaar is forced to save again this time from her own player – the ball comes in from the right and Janssen miskicks her clearance forcing her goalkeeper to show some good reactions in between the posts.

08:16 PM

15 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

The Dutch commit players forward and when they lose the ball the pace of the French is proving worrying (if you’re in orange…). They lose the ball in the France half and Diani attacks at pace, before driving in a low shot that Van Domselaar saves low.

08:14 PM

14 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

France’s first corner sees Renard rise at the back post and win a header BUT she can’t direct it goalbound. Both managers will be happy with how their sides have started.

08:13 PM

13 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

The Dutch have weathered the early French storm and have looked the more composed team over the past seven or so minutes.

08:10 PM

10 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Miedema is being tightly marked whenever she has a sniff of the ball, the French are crowding her out well so far.

The Dutch win the first corner of the game and it’s one to forget as France clear with ease.

08:08 PM

8 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

As predicted it’s been an open start to the match – I don’t want to tempt fate, but I reckon there are a few goals in this game…apols in advance if I’ve just jinxed it…

08:06 PM

6 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

The Netherlands see the ball for the first time – they pass the ball well without looking like the killer pass is on its way. That is until the ball comes in from the left and Karchaoui heads back towards her own goal forcing Peyraud-Magnin into a save.

08:03 PM

4 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

High intensity start from the French – they’re pressing high up the pitch and they look like they mean business.

08:02 PM

2 mins: France 0-0 Netherlands

Early chance for the French – the Dutch gave the ball away in the midfield. That sets up the dangerous Diani who attacks at pace before playing a throughball to Geyoro whose shot is tame. But a good confident start from Les Bleus.

08:00 PM

1 min: France 0-0 Netherlands

Such a tough match to predict this one but the time for looking into your crystal ball is over – the game has begun.

Both sides, thankfully, wearing their traditional colours, the French in blue and Dutch in orange, what else?!

07:56 PM

Two good national anthems here

Always been a fan of the Marseillaise…so France with the early advantage in the singing stakes…

07:54 PM

The two teams are out on the pitch

Kick off is moments away.

07:48 PM

Former England international Fara Williams on BBC says…

“This is a Netherlands team that is not probably playing up to the level that we expect as European champions. But this France team have come into the tournament unknown, nobody spoke about them until the group stages. They have been a phenomenal and really exciting young team.”

07:43 PM

France always look like world beaters…

…until they get knocked out in the last eight. They seem to have a mental block when it comes to trying to go deep in a tournament. Can they end their last-eight hoodoo today?

Euro 2013: Quarter-final

World Cup 2015: Quarter-final

Olympics 2016: Quarter-final

Euro 2017: Quarter-final

World Cup 2019: Quarter-final

07:36 PM

Is Rotherham Orange or Blue?

You decide…

Dutch fans – GETTY IMAGES

Dutch fans in Rotherham – AP

French fans in Rotherham – AP

07:32 PM

Lying in wait for the winners is…

…Germany!

They beat Austria 2-0 in their quarter-final on Thursday. France and Netherlands are third and fourth respectively in the world rankings, while the impressive Germans are fifth. No easy games from now one – as if that wasn’t already obvious…

Germany win – AP

07:17 PM

This is the France XI

Corinne Diacre has made five changes to the side that drew 1-1 against Iceland in their final group game. Eve Perisset, Griedge Mbock Bathy, Sakina Karchaoui, Grace Geyoro and Delphine Cascarino all come back into the starting XI.

FRANCE XI TO FACE THE NETHERLANDS: Peyraud-Magnin, Perisset, Mbock, Renard, Karchaoui, Toletti, Bilbault, Geyoro, Diani, Malard, Cascarino.

07:14 PM

Here be the Netherlands XI

And it’s good news if you’re wearing Orange tonight – Vivianne Miedema will start having got over her bout of Covid. Two others come in to the side, with Kerstin Casparij and Victoria Pelova both starting.

NETHERLANDS XI TO FACE FRANCE: Van Domselaar, Wilms, Van der Gragt, Janssen, Casparij, Spitse, Van de Donk, Groenen, Beerensteyn, Pelova, Miedema

04:01 PM

Tale of two strikers

The defending champions against the the world No.3; two teams that can be free-scoring and exciting to watch; two well-matched sides both still with, you suspect, that one statement-making performance up their sleeve, this is a quarter-final that promises to be as entertaining as it could be tense.

Rarely do you get to the knockout stages of a tournament without injuries hampering team selection and this clash is no different. Indeed, the fortune – both good and bad – to have beset the Netherlands and France could go a long way to determining the outcome of this last-eight tie.

While the Dutch are confident that their talismanic forward Vivianne Miedema will have recovered from Covid to take some part in the match, the French know they will be without Marie-Antoinette Katoto – their free-scoring striker having ruptured her cruciate ligament during the 2-1 win over Belgium in the group stage. It is a cruel blow for a side that will need all the luck that comes their way tonight.

Regarding the likelihood of Miedema playing tonight the Netherlands’ British manager Mark Parsons’ had this to say on Friday.

“I said the other day, we need to get through three training sessions,” he said. “We’ve got through two, things are going well. We have one more today. I’m spreading as much positive energy and optimism as possible, but we have to see.

“We’ll make the decision before our final meeting, but it’s also about making sure every step is ticked because with Covid with players it’s never the same.

Vivianna Miedema could well be back for the Netherlands tonight – GETTY IMAGES

“There is a chance she could be available because things are going well, but we need to tick these last few boxes. The only thing I am interested in is ‘is she available to play?’. Of course there is a conversation about minutes, but that’s the first step. And from there we need to make tactical choices.”

The two sides last met in a friendly back in February with Les Bleus winning 3-1. But any chance of that result affecting tonight’s match has been rubbished by Parsons.

“We’ve taken steps forward on the pitch, but we want to take more steps on the pitch,” he said. “This team steps up to the size of the occasion more than any team I’ve ever worked with.

“I feel less stressed and less worried when it’s a big occasion and big opponent. My confidence in players giving everything they have is very high. It’s a game that I think world football is looking forward to, these two great teams.”

Stay here for all the pre-match news and action with kick off at 8pm.