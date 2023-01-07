FA Cup live: Score and latest updates from all today’s 3pm matches – Scott Heppell/Reuters

Blackpool 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Boreham Wood 0-1 Accrington Stanley

Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley

Chesterfield 1-2 West Brom

Fleetwood Town 0-0 QPR

Hull City 0-0 Fulham

Ipswich Town 0-0 Rotherham

Middlesbrough 1-2 Brighton

Millwall 0-1 Sheffield United

Shrewsbury Town 0-0 Sunderland

03:34 PM

GOOOOOAAAAAAAALL!!

Middlesbrough 1-2 Brighton

Adam Lallana has put the Premier League club ahead once again. Kaory Mitoma volleys down into the ground at the back post, the ball balloons over Steffen in the Boro goal and Lallana nicks it at the back post – cheeky.

03:27 PM

Blackpool 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Forest are down against a side who have not won in five home games. But the Premier League side are getting back into it and Surridge has a good chance to equalise but hits the side netting rather than the back of the net.

03:25 PM

Third Round of the Cup used to be HUGE

03:22 PM

GOOOOOAAAALLL!

Blackpool 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Blackpool are in a run of poor form and lie in the relegation zone of the Championship. But they’ve dominated the start against Premier League Forest and are ahead through Ekpiteta.

03:20 PM

How Benson put Burnley ahead

Benson slots home for the Championship side against Bournemouth – PA

03:18 PM

GOOOOOOAAAAALLL!

Middlesbrough 1-1 Brighton

The hosts are back in it at the Riverside thanks to a goal from Chuba Akpom.

Boro lay siege to the Brighton goal, but having seen off one attack the Premier League outfit cannot prevent Akpom from heading into the back of the net.

03:14 PM

GOOOOOAAAAALLL!

Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley

Both sides are being generous as having been gifted their opener Burnley return the favour. Cullen attempts a back pass and Ryan Christie says thank you by slotting home the equaliser. That’s a much-needed goal for the Premier League side.

03:12 PM

GOOOOOOAAAAAAALALLLL!

Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton

The Premier League side take a deserved lead at the Riverside thanks to Pascal Gross. Zack Steffen saves well from Solly March but Gross is there to steer it home.

03:09 PM

GOOOOOOAAAAALLL!

Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley

The Championship leaders have taken an early lead on the south coast thanks to a goal from Manuel Benson. The hosts are too welcoming as they give the ball away – Gudmundsson feeds Benson and he fires high into the net.

Would this be a shock? I would say ‘no’…

03:06 PM

Early chance for Hull

Vale gets the better of DeCordova-Reid makes a complete mess allowing Harvey Vale through on goal. But the Hull man’s shot goes wide.

03:02 PM

They’re all under way

And Bournemouth have seen most of the ball in their tough clash against Burnley. Fulham have started the better of the sides in their tie at Hull.

02:54 PM

Chances of a real shock in the 3-pm kick offs?

Looking the list of games and you’d have to say probably not.

Middlesbrough have won three on the trot in the Championship and face a Brighton side lying eighth in the Premier League table. That could be one to watch out for.

Of the other ties Burnley, absolutely flying at the top of the Championship, will doubtless give Bournemouth a good game – but if the Lancashire team win, will it really be a shock? Bournemouth have lost four on the trot and not scored…

Burnley fans may well be fancying their side’s chances of beating Premier League Bournemouth today – Getty Images/David Horton

02:37 PM

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest team news

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Carey, Patino, Poveda-Ocampo, Hamilton, Beesley, Lavery.

Subs: Rogers, Yates, Dougall, Williams, Thompson, Grimshaw, Jack Moore, Trusty, Squires.

Nottingham Forest: Hennessey, Toffolo, McKenna, Cook, Williams, O’Brien, Colback, Fewster, Gustavo Scarpa, Surridge, Dennis.

Subs: Henderson, Worrall, Mangala, Mbe Soh, Johnson, Yates, Renan Lodi, Hammond, Esapa.

Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight)

02:34 PM

Ipswich vs Rotherham team news

Ipswich: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Keogh, Edmundson, Davis, Evans, Humphreys, Chaplin, Aluko, Jackson, Ladapo.

Subs: Morsy, Burns, Harness, Coleman, Burgess, Ahadme, Leigh, Luongo, Edwards.

Rotherham: Johansson, Harding, Wood, Humphreys, Kioso, Odofin, Bramall, Ferguson, Rathbone, Lindsay, Washington.

Subs: Barlaser, McCart, Ogbene, Bola, Hemfrey, Warne, Douglas.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge (Tyne & Wear)

02:32 PM

Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley team news

Boreham Wood: Ashmore, Ilesanmi, Agbontohoma, Evans, Coxe, Payne, Brunt, Broadbent, Lewis, Ndlovu, Newton.

Subs: Rees, Marsh, Williams, Sousa, Abayomi.

Accrington Stanley: Savin, Astley, Perritt, Rodgers, McConville, Coyle, Pressley, Conneely, Hamilton, Whalley, Leigh.

Subs: Jensen, Rosarie Longelo, Martin, Woods, Adekoya, Poilly, Fernandes, Pickles, Harper.

Referee: Oliver Langford (W Midlands)

02:31 PM

Middlesbrough vs Brighton team news

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Smith, Fry, McNair, Giles, Howson, Hackney, Forss, Akpom, McGree, Crooks.

Subs: Jones, Mowatt, Rodrigo Muniz, Archer, Hoppe, Watmore, Roberts, Bola, Gitau.

Brighton: Steele, Lamptey, van Hecke, Colwill, Estupinan, Caicedo, Gross, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Ferguson.

Subs: Webster, Mac Allister, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Veltman, McGill.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

02:30 PM

Chesterfield vs West Brom team news

Chesterfield: Fitzsimons, King, Grimes, Williams, Clements, Jones, Mandeville, Akinola, Oldaker, Dobra, Quigley.

Subs: Palmer, Horton, Tshimanga, Clarke, Sheckelford, Uchegbulam, Asante, Banks, Chadwick.

West Brom: Button, Gardner-Hickman, Ajayi, Kelly, Ashworth, Diangana, Livermore, Rogic, Reach, Ahearne-Grant, Thomas-Asante.

Subs: Townsend, O’Shea, Phillips, Dike, Molumby, Wallace, Swift, Palmer, Yokuslu.

Referee: Rebecca Welch (England)

02:29 PM

Shrewsbury vs Sunderland team news

Shrewsbury: Marosi, Pennington, Dunkley, Moore, Bennett, Phillips, Leahy, Shipley, O’Brien, Bayliss, Saydee.

Subs: Burgoyne, Street, Pyke, Bloxham, Da Costa, Barlow, Bailey.

Sunderland: Bass, Hume, Ballard, Wright, O’Nien, Neil, Michut, Ba, Diallo, Roberts, Bennette.

Subs: Rigg, Patterson, Gooch, Stewart, Clarke.

Referee: Scott Oldham (Lancashire)

02:29 PM

Hull vs Fulham team news

Hull: Ingram, Coyle, Tobias Figueiredo, McLoughlin, Elder, Woods, Simons, Docherty, Tufan, Vale, Smith.

Subs: Greaves, Alfie Jones, Estupinan, Slater, Callum Jones, Tetteh, Lo-Tutala, Christie, Connolly.

Fulham: Rodak, Reid, Adarabioyo, Diop, Kurzawa, Reed, Cairney, James, Andreas Pereira, Wilson, Vinicius.

Subs: Tete, Solomon, Chalobah, Ream, Leno, Joao Palhinha, Antonee Robinson, Harris, McFarlane.

Referee: Josh Smith (Lincolnshire)

02:28 PM

Millwall v Sheff Utd team news

Millwall: Bialkowski, McNamara, Cresswell, Hutchinson, Wallace, Saville, Shackleton, Voglsammer, Honeyman, Bennett, Bradshaw.

Subs: Cooper, Evans, Mitchell, Flemming, Burey, Leonard, Trueman, Esse.

Sheff Utd: Davies, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Bogle, McAtee, Norwood, Doyle, Stevens, Ndiaye, Jebbison.

Subs: Baldock, Berge, Sharp, Ahmedhodzic, Coulibaly, Foderingham, Brooks, Buyabu.

Referee: John Brooks (Leicestershire)

02:26 PM

Bournemouth vs Burnley team news

AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura, Christie, Cook, Rothwell, Anthony, Solanke, Billing.

Subs: Kelly, Mepham, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Moore, Pearson, Plain.

Burnley: Peacock-Farrell, Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Benson, Zaroury, Barnes.

Subs: Cork, Egan-Riley, Twine, McNally, Tella, Bastien, Churlinov, Dervisoglu, Muric.

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)

02:25 PM

Fleetwood vs QPR team news

Fleetwood Town: Stolarczyk, Johnston, Nsiala, Sarpong-Wiredu, Andrew, Vela, Warrington, Hayes, Omochere, Muskwe, Mendes Gomes.

Subs: Patterson, Devlin, Morton, Lane, Holgate, Gerard Garner, Batty, Baggley, McMullan.

QPR: Dieng, Kakay, Dickie, Dunne, Hamalainen, Dozzell, Field, Adomah, Chair, Willock, Dykes.

Subs: Roberts, Archer, Richards, Paal, Masterson, Laird, Armstrong, Mahoney, Iroegbunam.

Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire)

02:23 PM

Can Fulham avoid an upset against Hull?

Hello and welcome to live match commentary from all today’s 3pm FA Cup matches.

Marco Silva has challenged his Fulham side to take their improved Premier League form into their game against Hull.

Fulham head to the MKM Stadium for today’s third-round tie having won all three games since league action resumed following the World Cup break, and sit seventh in the table.

And Silva feels it is a solid platform from which Fulham can build into the second half of the campaign.

“We are really pleased with the way we restarted after the World Cup. You never know what you can achieve at the level we are playing,” Silva said.

“Even before the break, we lost against both Manchester clubs in the last minute but we were in good form.

“It (the FA Cup) is a really important competition for me, for us, for the football club. Everyone has to respect the FA Cup.”

Portuguese coach Silva took on his first job in English football with a five-month stint at Hull when they were in the Premier League during 2017.

Even though Hull were eventually relegated at the end of the campaign, amid protests against the club’s ownership, Silva continues to hold fond memories from the 22-game spell – which included a run to the semi-finals of the League Cup.

“I arrived during a tough moment but the fans were special for us,” said Silva, whose Fulham side won at Hull on their way to promotion from the Championship last season.

“No-one believed in us, but the way we improved the players in that moment was really good and it will be special to go back.”