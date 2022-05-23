Scooby-Doo Preschool Series Greenlighted By HBO Max & Cartoon Network – The Hamden Journal

The first-ever Scooby-Doo preschool series is headed to HBO Max and Cartoon Network. CGI-animated adventure comedy series Scooby-Doo! And the Mystery Pups will join the Cartoonito preschool block in 2024.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Scooby-Doo! And the Mystery Pups finds the iconic best pals as camp counselors who lead a “paw”-some new crew on mystery-solving adventures at sleepaway camp.

Per the official logline: As counselors in a lakeside sleepaway camp, Scooby and Shaggy don’t know much about canoes and archery, but they do know how to solve a mystery! In a summer filled with nature hikes, rafting trips and fireside ghost stories, the goofy, good-hearted and can-do duo will share their love for chasing clues with three young camper pups destined to become their own preschool version of Mystery Incorporated.

Scooby-Doo vets Frank Welker and Matthew Lillard will lead the voice cast, playing Scooby and Shaggy respectively. Mark Palmer (Hello Ninja, Treehouse Detectives) serves as co-executive producer and showrunner with Erik Knutsen as supervising producer. Sam Register, president, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, also serves as executive producer.

The show will encourage the audience to solve clues alongside the collaborative trio of pups, exemplifying how much can be accomplished with friends by your side. The curiosity and teamwork skillsets align with Cartoonito’s Humancentric Learning Framework, a philosophy that helps children develop their unique potential, by inspiring preschoolers to greet every mystery they encounter with wonder, confidence, and cooperation.

“This show combines everything we love about Scooby—his humor, his loyal friendship with Shaggy, his mystery-loving spirit—all in an innovative and accessible format for preschoolers,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros. “Cartoonito parents and caregivers will get to introduce kids to their beloved childhood hero in a totally new way.”

“We are thrilled to finally give preschoolers a version of Scooby to call their own,” added Register. “With plenty of laughs, fun, and clues to chase, this show promises to entertain the youngest of mystery solvers.”