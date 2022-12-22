SCL Awards Unveil 2023 Nominees – Complete List – The Hamden Journal

The Society of Composers & Lyricists has unveiled its SCL Award nominees for 2023, naming composers Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Carter Burwell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Michael Abels (Nope), Michael Giacchino (The Batman) and John Powell (Don’t Worry Darling) as its contenders for Outstanding Score for a Studio Film.

The SCL’s Musical/Comedy Song nominees are as idiosyncratic as they are starry this time around, with such veteran composers as Desplat and Danny Elfman (White Noise) nominated for Musical/Comedy song alongside Bros‘ Billy Eichner and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story‘s Weird Al Yankovic.

Entrants in the Drama/Documentary Song category include recent Honorary Oscar winner Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman), Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing), Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick), Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and the Oscar-winning Nine Inch Nails duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who this year penned a song and score for Luca Guadagnino’s cannibal romance, Bones and All, among others.

Additional nominees came in the categories of Outstanding Score for an Independent Film, Score for Television and Score for Interactive Media, with noms for the David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent also listed.

The SCL Award nominations come following the unveiling of the Oscar shortlists for 2023, which counted Desplat and his Pinocchio songwriting team, Burwell, Abels, Powell, Warren and her collaborators, Swift and her co-songwriters, Gaga and team, Rihanna and company, and many more amongst its competitors.

The 4th edition of the ceremony celebrating score and songs in visual media will be hosted by Darren Criss, taking place at the Skirball Cultural Center on February 15. View this year’s full list of SCL Award noms below.

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR A STUDIO FILM:

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT – GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO

CARTER BURWELL – BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

MICHAEL ABELS – NOPE

MICHAEL GIACCHINO – THE BATMAN

JOHN POWELL – DON’T WORRY DARLING

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR AN INDEPENDENT FILM:

LEO BIRENBERG, ZACH ROBINSON – WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY

SHARON FARBER – BRAINWASHED: SEX-CAMERA-POWER

RYAN LOTT – EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

ROB SIMONSEN – THE WHALE

MARK SMYTHE – THE REEF: STALKED

OUTSTANDING SONG FOR A MUSICAL/COMEDY:

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT, ROEBAN KATZ, GUILLERMO DEL TORO – “CIAO PAPA” FROM GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO

KHIYON HURSEY, SUKARI JONES, BENJ PASEK, JUSTIN PAUL, MARK SONNENBLICK – “GOOD AFTERNOON” FROM SPIRITED

DANNY ELFMAN – “LIGHT THE MATCH” FROM CENTRAL PARK

BILLY EICHNER, MARC SHAIMAN – “LOVE IS NOT LOVE” FROM BROS

WEIRD AL YANKOVIC - “NOW YOU KNOW” FROM WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY

OUTSTANDING SONG FOR A DRAMA/DOCUMENTARY

DIANE WARREN – “APPLAUSE” FROM TELL IT LIKE A WOMAN

TAYLOR SWIFT – “CAROLINA” FROM WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING

LADY GAGA, BLOODPOP – “HOLD MY HAND” FROM TOP GUN: MAVERICK

TEMS, RIHANNA, LUDWIG GÖRANSSON, RYAN COOGLER – “LIFT ME UP” FROM BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS – “(YOU MADE IT FEEL LIKE) HOME” FROM BONES AND ALL

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR TELEVISION:

NICHOLAS BRITELL – ANDOR

SIDDHARTHA KHOSLA – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

BEAR MCCREARY – THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER

THEODORE SHAPIRO – SEVERANCE

CRISTOBAL TAPIA DE VEER – THE WHITE LOTUS

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR INTERACTIVE MEDIA:

NAINITA DESAI – IMMORTALITY

STEPHANIE ECONOMOU – ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA: DAWN OF RAGNARÖK

BEAR MCCREARY – GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK

WINIFRED PHILLIPS – JURASSIC WORLD PRIMAL OPS

CHRISTOPHER WILIIS – CAT BURGLAR

DAVID RAKSIN AWARD FOR EMERGING TALENT:

DARA TAYLOR – THE INVITATION

ANNA DRUBICH – BARBARIAN

DEANDRE JAMES ALLEN-TOOLE – GOD’S COUNTRY

ESIN AYDINGOZ – SIMCHAS AND SORROWS

NAMI MELUMAD – STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS