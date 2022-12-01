Scientists make ‘wormhole’ without rupturing time and space

It’s one small step for scientists, one quantum leap for mankind!

Physicists created a “theoretical” wormhole and sent a message through it without disrupting space and time — potentially paving the way for more teleportation research, experts said.

Scientists at the California Institute of Technology created two tiny black holes in a quantum computer — simulating what amounts to a traversable tunnel between remote regions of the universe, according to a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.

Maria Spiropulu, a Caltech physicist and co-author of the report, said the “holographic” tunnel has the characteristics of a “baby wormhole” — and that researchers will ideally move on to “adult wormholes and toddler wormholes, step-by-step.”

Though researchers didn’t make a physical wormhole, physicists hailed the study as a thrilling technical achievement.

“These ideas have been around for a long time and they’re very powerful ideas,” the study’s co-author Joseph Lykken said. “But in the end, we’re in experimental science, and we’ve been struggling now for a very long time to find a way to explore these ideas in the laboratory. And that’s what’s really exciting about this.”

Physicists Albert Einstein and Nathan Rosen developed the wormhole theory. Getty Images

But the researchers said scientists are still far from being able to teleport a living being through a time-travel portal.

“Experimentally, for me, I will tell you that it’s very, very far away. People come to me and they ask me, ‘Can you put your dog in the wormhole?’ So, no,” Spiropulu said during a video briefing about the project.

For the study, scientists built the computer-generated cosmic tunnel on a device at Google dubbed the Sycamore quantum processor.

“This work is a successful attempt at observing traversable wormhole dynamics in an experimental setting,” the study concludes.

Researchers refer to wormholes as Einstein-Rosen bridges after the two physicists who came up with the theory, Albert Einstein and Nathan Rosen.

