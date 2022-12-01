Scientists make ‘wormhole’ without rupturing time and space

It’s one small step for scientists, one quantum leap for mankind!
Physicists created a “theoretical” wormhole and sent a message through it without disrupting space and time — potentially paving the way for more teleportation research, experts said.
Scientists at the California Institute of Technology created two tiny black holes in a quantum computer — simulating what amounts to a traversable tunnel between remote regions of the universe, according to a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.
Maria Spiropulu, a Caltech physicist and co-author of the report, said the “holographic” tunnel has the characteristics of a “baby wormhole” — and that researchers will ideally move on to “adult wormholes and toddler wormholes, step-by-step.”
Though researchers didn’t make a physical wormhole, physicists hailed the study as a thrilling technical achievement.
“These ideas have been around for a long time and they’re very powerful ideas,” the study’s co-author Joseph Lykken said. “But in the end, we’re in experimental science, and we’ve been struggling now for a very long time to find a way to explore these ideas in the laboratory. And that’s what’s really exciting about this.”
But the researchers said scientists are still far from being able to teleport a living being through a time-travel portal.
“Experimentally, for me, I will tell you that it’s very, very far away. People come to me and they ask me, ‘Can you put your dog in the wormhole?’ So, no,” Spiropulu said during a video briefing about the project.
For the study, scientists built the computer-generated cosmic tunnel on a device at Google dubbed the Sycamore quantum processor.
“This work is a successful attempt at observing traversable wormhole dynamics in an experimental setting,” the study concludes.
Researchers refer to wormholes as Einstein-Rosen bridges after the two physicists who came up with the theory, Albert Einstein and Nathan Rosen.
With Post Wires