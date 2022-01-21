The Hamden Journal

Science Says Pomegranates Could Be a “Fountain of Youth”—They Keep Us Strong as We Age

Science Says Pomegranates Could Be a “Fountain of Youth”—They Keep Us Strong as We Age

The Daily Beast

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals the Unlikely Guy Who Could Bring Down Trump

ABCOn Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel gleefully ran down the significant legal problems facing former President Donald Trump during his monologue.“The legal woes for Trump are piling up,” said Kimmel. “The attorney general in New York says she has evidence that the Trump Organization engaged in a pattern of deception, and today we learned that the DA in Fulton County, Georgia, has requested a special grand jury to look into his post-election shenanigans there. On top of that, the Supreme Court clea

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.