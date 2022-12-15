Sci-Fi Medical Drama From Joshua Troke, Mickey Fisher, Justin Lin Set At NBC – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has given a script commitment with penalty to an untitled sci-fi medical drama from Joshua Troke (Good Sam), Extant and Reverie creator Mickey Fisher, Justin Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment and Universal Television, where Lin is under a deal.

Written and executive produced by Troke, the Untitled Joshua Troke Project follows the hardworking team of doctors caring for the pioneering residents and thrill-seeking visitors on the United States’ first lunar colony.

Fisher supervises and serves as executive producer. Justin Lin, Andrew Schneider and Sal Gatdula executive produce through Perfect Storm Entertainment. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Troke is a Chilean-American writer who most recently served as supervising producer on CBS’ Good Sam. His previous credits include Fox’s The Resident and CBS’ Code Black. Before working in television, Troke was a practicing emergency medicine physician, as well as a major in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, where he served as a flight surgeon.

Fisher broke into television when his spec pilot for sci-fi drama Extant sold in a bidding war with Amblin and Steven Spielberg producing. Fisher served as creator and executive producer of the series, which aired on CBS for two seasons, with Halle Berry starring. He then created and executive produced Reverie, also with Amblin Television, which aired on NBC. Fisher has consulted on Jack Ryan for Amazon, Red Planet for Ron Howard, Elon Musk, and NatGeo, and Halo for Amblin Television and Paramount+, and served as co-EP on The Strain for Carlton Cuse, Guillermo del Toro, and FX. He most recently developed an adaptation of The Firekeeper’s Daughter for Higher Ground and Netflix.

Lin is currently on executive producer on CBS‘ S.W.A.T.

Troke is repped by CAA, Echo Lake, and attorneys David Hiller and Bruce Gellman. Fisher is repped by WME, Kaplan Perrone Entertainment, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLC. Perfect Storm is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber, Dern.