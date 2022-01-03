Schumer vows doomed Senate filibuster rule change vote by MLK Day

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asserted Monday that he will force a vote on a measure to change the upper chamber’s rules by Jan. 17 — a gambit that is certain to fail due to opposition by moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to making such changes along party lines.

The announcement in a letter to colleagues marked Schumer’s strongest call yet to change the 60-vote legislative filibuster rule in order to ease the path for Democrats to pass sweeping election reform legislation.

Schumer linked his calls for the Senate to change the rules to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, when supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the building in an attempt to derail the certification of the 2020 election.

Schumer also cited election law changes in states like Texas and Georgia while laying out his case to change the Senate rules in a so-called “Dear Colleague” letter.

A handful of Democrats have expressed their wish to proceed with the filibuster vote without Republican support, although two moderate Democrats are reluctant to do so. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters/File Photo/File Photo

A handful of Senate Democrats, as well as President Biden, have been pushing for an exception to the filibuster to allow them to move on the bill, but Manchin and Sinema have so far held firm in their support for keeping the 60-vote hurdle in place.

“All my discussions have been bipartisan, with Republicans and Democrats,” Manchin told reporters last month. “A rules change should be done to where we all have input in this rules change, because we’re all going to have to live with it. Because we’ll be in the minority sometime and then in the majority, back and forth.”

Similarly, a spokesperson for Sinema told Politico in December that the Arizonan “continues to support the Senate’s 60-vote threshold, to protect the country from repeated radical reversals in federal policy which would cement uncertainty, deepen divisions, and further erode Americans’ confidence in our government.”

Democrats have blasted changes made by Republican-led states to more closely regulate early voting and voting by mail, arguing that they are meant to disenfranchise minority voters. Republicans have argued that the changes are necessary steps to protect against voter fraud.

“Let me be clear: January 6th was a symptom of a broader illness — an effort to delegitimize our election process, and the Senate must advance systemic democracy reforms to repair our republic or else the events of that day will not be an aberration – they will be the new norm,” Schumer wrote. “Given the urgency of the situation and imminence of the votes, we as Senate Democrats must urge the public in a variety of different ways to impress upon their Senators the importance of acting and reforming the Senate rules, if that becomes a perquisite for action to save our democracy.”

“Our Caucus has fought back against these assaults, uniting behind comprehensive legislation that would address these threats to our democracy,” Schumer went on. “Sadly, these common-sense solutions to defend our democracy have been repeatedly blocked by our Republican colleagues, who seem wholly uninterested in taking any meaningful steps to stem the rising tide of anti-democratic sentiment still being stoked by the former president today. In June, August, October, and once more in November, Republicans weaponized arcane Senate rules to prevent even a simple debate on how to protect our democracy.”

Schumer argued that the Senate “must adapt” and “evolve, like it has many times before” and quoted one of his predecessors as majority leader, Democrat Robert Byrd of West Virginia: “Congress is not obliged to be bound by the dead hand of the past.”

“We hope our Republican colleagues change course and work with us,” the majority leader concluded. “But if they do not, the Senate will debate and consider changes to Senate rules on or before January 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to protect the foundation of our democracy: free and fair elections.”