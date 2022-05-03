Schumer says Senate Democrats eye vote to codify right to an abortion

Speaking to the press alongside other Senate Democrats on Tuesday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the caucus will hold a vote on legislation that would protect the right to an abortion.

Video Transcript

CHUCK SCHUMER: Republicans are spending all their focus on the leak because they don’t want to focus on “Roe v Wade,” where they know they’re on the wrong side of history and on the wrong side of the American people. Try as they might, they can’t distract from the truth. The blame for this decision falls squarely on Senate Republicans, who spent years pushing extremist judges and justices while claiming this day would never come. But come it has.

So in light of this potential ruling, I want to make three things very clear. First, it is our intention for the Senate to hold a vote on legislation to codify the right to an abortion in law. Second, a vote on this legislation is no longer an abstract exercise. This is as urgent and as real as it gets.

We will vote to protect a woman’s right to choose. And every American is going to see which side every senator stands on. Third, to the American people, I say this. The elections this November will have consequences because the rights of 100 million women are now on the ballot.