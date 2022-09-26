School shooting in Russia leaves at least 15 dead, 24 wounded

The Daily Beast

Russia School Shooter Wearing ‘Nazi Symbols’ Leaves 13 Dead, Including Seven Children

MARIA BAKLANOVA/GettyA gunman wearing “Nazi symbols and a balaclava” shot 13 people dead, including seven children, in a rampage at a school in central Russia on Monday, officials say.The attack at School No. 88 in Izhevsk, around 600 miles east of Moscow, also left a further 14 children and seven adults wounded. The shooter, who was reportedly armed with two weapons, killed himself after the massacre.Russia’s Investigative Committee named the shooter as Artem Kazantsev, 34, a former student at