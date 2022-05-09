School reportedly hid student’s gender preference from parents

A Pennsylvania middle school has reportedly encouraged teachers to conceal a student’s preferred pronouns from their parents.

An email conversation between teachers and a counselor at the Charles F. Patton Middle School in Kennett Square allegedly reveals that the student “prefers the pronouns they/them,” Fox News reported.

“’She’ is fine too, but [the student] likes ‘they/them’ the best,” the counselor wrote, according to the email obtained for Fox News Digital.

The educator also wrote that “if you are emailing home, it may be best to use she/her when referring to [the student.],” the outlet reported.

The email reportedly contained “A Guide to Supporting Trans and Gender Diverse Students” by the American Psychological Association.

Fox News Digital also obtained an emailed exchange between a counselor and two teachers about a club at the Unionville High School called a “Gender Sexuality Alliance.”

The school’s website described it as “a student-run club which provides a safe place for students to meet, support each other, talk about issues related to sexual orientation and gender identity and expression, and work to end homophobia and transphobia,”

A Patton counselor and a teacher discussed how to start a similar club at the school, or give students the opportunity to attend the GSA at Unionville High, according to the emails.

Fox News Digital also obtained an emailed exchange about a club at the Unionville High School called a “Gender Sexuality Alliance.” Handout

When an online assignment revealed that a student described themselves as “pansexual,” the counselor reportedly encouraged the teacher to “ask [the student] if they would be interested in starting some type of club or group to focus on LGBTQ+ topics/issues.”

“Middle schoolers are NOT too young to know their sexual orientations and gender identities,” another teacher reportedly wrote. “LGBTQ-related content is age appropriate for them.”

The Unionville-Chadds Ford School District declined to comment, Fox News reported.