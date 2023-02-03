School nurse raped student at motel and kissed him in her office, Missouri cops say

A high school nurse raped a 15-year-old student repeatedly and kissed him in her office, Missouri police say.

The nurse, 26-year-old Candice Elizabeth Johnson, is accused of raping the student 12 times over the course of four months, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Kennett Police Department.

The student told police that he and Johnson began meeting up for sex in October while also sending naked pictures to each other during those months.

Police say Johnson raped the student “at the Super 8 motel in Kennett and on the gravel roads around Kennett,” and that on at least one occasion she kissed him in her office on school grounds.

The student told his mom that he and “Johnson talked about having a future together and he had hung out with Johnson and her son,” according to the affidavit.

Police were notified on Jan. 30 by the Kennett High School principal that a nurse was having intimate encounters with a student, after school officials had interviewed the student, Johnson and other witnesses on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, according to the affidavit.

On Jan. 31, police say Johnson reached out, but when asked to come to the station she did not show up. Officers were later dispatched to her mother’s house, where she was found and brought into the station.

Johnson was “placed on a leave of absence and will have no contact with District students,” Kenneth School District #39 Superintendent Chris Wilson said in an email to McClatchy News.

“As with all individuals hired by the District, the employee had a clear criminal background and child abuse check and completed all relevant training,” Wilson said. “The District places the safety and education of its students as the highest priority.”

Johnson was arrested Feb. 1 and faces charges of second-degree statutory rape and sexual contact with a student.

Kennett is in southern Missouri, about 200 miles south of St. Louis.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline’s online chatroom.

