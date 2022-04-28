School bus with 23 children on board flips over after driver crashes into it

Storyful

Dramatic Footage Shows Truck Narrowly Miss Ohio School Bus as Brakes Fail

Dramatic footage released by authorities in Ohio shows a truck whose brakes had failed narrowly avoiding a collision with a school bus on the morning of April 19.Footage from multiple cameras released by the Montville Police Department in Medina County shows views from the truck and from the school bus as the incident occurred, capturing the moment the truck swerved to avoid the bus.The incident happened during a school run to an elementary in the Medina school district, authorities told local media.The truck driver was heard in dashcam footage saying, “Stop, stop, stop! No,” in a distressed tone as he neared the bus and sounded the horn several times. Footage onboard the school bus showed shocked passengers, including children. One passenger said, “Oh God, he ain’t gonna make it!” as they heard the horn.The truck driver told authorities later that morning that his brakes failed as he drove the 80,000-pound vehicle, according to local media.The Montville Police Department said on Facebook that “a major crisis was avoided and many lives were likely saved” thanks to the quick actions of the truck driver. Credit: Montville Police Department via Storyful