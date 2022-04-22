Schlumberger Stock Jumps as Earnings Beat Estimates, Dividend Raised

Text size





Schlumberger stock was rising after the oil-services company reported consensus-topping first-quarter earnings and raised its dividend.

For the March quarter,

Schlumberger



delivered adjusted earnings of 34 cents a share, slightly higher than the consensus estimate of 33 cents, according to a survey of analysts tracked by FactSet. Revenue of $5.96 billion was more than the $5.91 billion analysts had expected.

Schlumberger’s (ticker: SLB) stock rose 2.4% to $41.64 in premarket trading on Friday. The stock has gained over 35% this year, through Thursday’s close, thanks to the rise in oil prices.

The company noted the uncertainty linked to Russia but maintained its outlook for full-year revenue growth in the midteens. Analysts expect $25.98 billion in revenue for the full year 2022, which translates to 13.3% growth compared with last year.

Schlumberger’s also announced a 40% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, from $0.125 per share to $0.175 per share.

Out of 31 analysts tracked by FactSet, 26 are bullish on the stock, while five rate it as Hold. The average target for the stock price is $47.95.

