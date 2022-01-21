Text size





Schlumberger’s international revenue grew by 13% in the fourth quarter.

stock was dropping in premarket trading Friday, even after the oil-services company reported earnings that topped expectations.





(ticker: SLB) reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 41 cents a share, beating forecasts for 39 cents a share, on sales of $6.22 billion, topping expectations for $6.08 billion.