‘Schitt’s Creek’ Moving From Netflix To Hulu This Fall – The Hamden Journal

Hulu is taking rights to popular streaming title Schitt’s Creek, with all six seasons of the comedy series shifting over from Netflix this fall.

The change will take effect on October 3, the Disney-run streaming service announced.

The deal is the latest in a string of nine-figure library transactions in recent years, with shows like The Office, Friends and Seinfeld switching domestic streaming homes. A deep catalog is generally seen as a way to limit the number of subscribers canceling service in a given month (aka churn), but it is generally not enough motivation for new customers to start subscribing. The overall boom in streaming, however, has created robust buy-side demand for pre-sold film and TV titles.

In announcing the move, Hulu didn’t position the show as a musty older title, though. Instead, a press release said it “joins Hulu’s extensive library of hit comedies” and then listed current series both from Disney networks and Hulu’s own originals roster, like Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Based on the number of Schitt’s Creek GIFs we Slack every day, it’s no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, ‘Daviiid’ and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt’s Creek to Hulu,” Hulu president Joe Earley said. “We can’t wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they’ll fit in nicely.”

In 2020, Schitt’s Creek punctuated its run by sweeping at the Emmys, capturing seven primetime awards and nine Emmys in all, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

After launching to minimal tune-in but considerable critical acclaim on Pop TV, the Canadian series gained a massive following on Netflix after a 2017 rights agreement. Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy are the main stars of the series.

Commissioned by CBC, Schitt’s Creek is produced by Not A Real Company Productions and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. In addition to the Levys, the show’s executive producers are Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, and Ben Feigin. Lionsgate distributes domestically, with international handled by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.