‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer Was 47 – The Hamden Journal

Award-winning producer Ben Feigin, who served as an executive producer on Schitt’s Creek, died Monday of pancreatic cancer. He was 47.

Feigin played a key role in the launch of Schitt’s Creek by crafting its unique business model. He sourced non-traditional financing and sold the series on a non-exclusive basis to multiple licensees worldwide. He also masterminded the show’s top-grossing international tour with LiveNation, as well as the Netflix documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, its pop-up immersive experience that sold-out in under one minute around the globe, and even turned an entire town in upstate-New York into a permanent Schitt’s Creek.

He won multiple awards for his work on the comedy, including a 2020 Emmy, a 2021 Golden Globe, and a 2021 Producers Guild Award.

Born in Silver Springs, MD, Feigin graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara and began his career at Warner Brothers. He then joined William Morris as an agent trainee in the storied mailroom, where he met his wife, Heidi. He later worked at UTA before becoming a Founding Member of The Collective in 2004.

In 2006, Feigin moved to Anonymous Content, where he founded both their comedy and enterprise divisions while representing A-list talent, filmmakers, writers, comedians, authors, and brands, in addition to his work as a producer. He later launched Equation Unlimited LLC, an entertainment company, in 2016.

Early in his career, Feigin made history as a pioneer behind the first ever live-streamed event featuring an line-up of comedians and musicians. The partnership with AOL was a breakthrough in how live content could be consumed on new platforms. Feigin also reunited Cheech & Chong after 25 years by cutting a lucrative deal with LiveNation for international touring and executive producing their theatrically released, first-ever concert film, Cheech & Chong: Hey Watch This.

Feigin led classes at UCLA, NYU, and UC Santa Barbara and also worked closely with non-profits including StandUp2Cancer, Gilda’s Club World-Wide, The Tony Hawk Foundation, The Creative Coalition, and the Laurene Powell Jobbs’ Emerson Collective. Additionally, he served as a Judge for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Internship Program, as well as an Official Juror for the International Emmy Awards. He was a member of The Producers Guild of America, Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, and The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Feigin is survived his wife, UTA talent agent Heidi Feigin, and their 11-year-old daughter Ellie. Services will take place this Thursday at 12:30pm at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills. Donations can be made to Stand Up For Cancer, the Ben Feigin Pancreatic Research Fund.