Schiff ripped for criticizing Zelensky’s Congress address attire

A financial pundit is under fire for complaining that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dressed down during his address to Congress.

Peter Schiff, a former GOP Senate candidate from Connecticut and chief economist at Euro Pacific Capital, ripped Zelensky for his sartorial choice amid the Russian invasion as he appeared in his signature green T-shirt.

“I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit?” the clueless commentator said on Twitter.

“I don’t have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn’t address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn’t want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States,” he added, misspelling the name of his own country.

Zelensky made a virtual appearance from Kyiv on Wednesday in his combat casual attire as the capital city and country remained under Russian fire for the third week.

President Zelensky addressed Congress on March 16. Getty Images

Zelensky made the call in his combat casual attire. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“I don’t have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn’t address them wearing a t-shirt,” Schiff said. Getty Images

A map shows the areas of Ukraine threatened by the Russian invasion.

Schiff faced a bombardment of his own in social media for his tone-deaf post.

“Dude, not only is he in a war-zone, where I’m sure it’s hard to get a suit press and dry clean, but even if it was possible, it’s favorable for people to see him as one of them sharing the struggle,” user @J_Rehk14 wrote.

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

But Schiff appeared to double down, replying that the embattled Ukrainian leader “would not have had to press a suit. I’m sure he had a clean suit hanging in the same closet as his t-shirts. Plus even if there were not suits available, maybe a long-sleeved shirt with a collar.”

Schiff faced backlash on social media for his comments. YouTube/ Peter Schiff

Others continued to assail him, though.

“This has to be a joke. Or a troll. This cannot be serious. A rational human being cannot possibly think that Zelenskyy is going to worry about bringing a suit to the office while there are active attacks on the capital where he’s located,” @JulieMFaenza wrote.

“As a TARGET, he may not be living in range of his closet Peter. You’re embarrassing yourself. Priorities…,” @Elmaynet said.

And Jimmy Stafford, former guitarist for the band Train, wrote, “Seriously? He’s at war fighting for his country. His city is currently being surrounded and bombed by Russians. Sorry his appearance didn’t please you.”