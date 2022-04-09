Scheffler, Smith set for last-group Masters showdown

Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith, the hottest golfers on the US PGA Tour, tee off in the last group at the Masters on Sunday, both in search of a first major title.

Scheffler, who has rocketed to number one in the world with his first three career victories in his last five starts, takes a three-stroke lead over Smith into the final round at at Augusta National.

The 25-year-old Texan fired a one-under par 71 on Saturday for a 54-hole total of nine-under 207.

Australia’s sixth-ranked Smith, who won the Tournament of Champions in January and the prestigious Players Championship in March, carded an impressive 68 in cold, blustery conditions for six-under 210.

They’ll tee off at 2:40 p.m. (18:40 GMT).

Smith, who edged then-number one Jon Rahm to win in Kapalua in January, said that result had confirmed he can take it to the world’s best.

“It just means I can get it done when I’m up against the best guys in the world,” he said. “It’s a good feeling to have. It’s earned. It’s not given to you.

“So I’m going to have to go out there tomorrow and play really good golf again, probably similar to (Saturday). Hopefully everything just falls into place.

“I can’t control what anyone else is going to do tomorrow. So yeah, just go out there and really focus on myself.”

Although both Scheffler and Smith are seeking a first major title, Smith has contended before at Augusta. He became the only golfer to shoot four rounds in the 60s at the Masters in 2020 — but still finished tied for second behind American Dustin Johnson.

With slightly more favorable weather forecast for Sunday, Smith said he planned to “stay aggressive into the greens and just keep hitting quality shots.”

Ireland’s 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry and first-round leader Im Sung-Jae of South Korea tee off in the penultimate pairing at 2:30.

American Justin Thomas and 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel of South Africa go off at 2:20.

It’s an early tee time for Rahm and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. Among four players tied for 41st — 16 shots behind Scheffler — they tee off together at 10:50.

Woods, the five-time Masters champ who is back in action just 14 months after suffering severe injuries to his right leg in a California car crash, has electrified fans at Augusta, where he said he’ll be aiming to get back to even par for the week after shooting a third-round 78.

