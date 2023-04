Schedule, TV channel, series preview

The NHL Stanley Cup playoffs get underway on Monday after a thrilling, record-setting regular season.

With the dust now settled, here’s who’s playing who, when they face off and where to watch each first-round series, starting in the Eastern Conference.

Bruins (A1) vs. Panthers (WC2)

Read our series preview.

Game 1: Panthers @ Bruins — Monday, April 17 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: Panthers @ Bruins — Wednesday, April 19 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Bruins @ Panthers — Friday, April 21 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Bruins @ Panthers — Sunday, April 23 (3:30 p.m. ET, TNT | Sportsnet One, TVAS)

Game 5: Panthers @ Bruins — Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)

Game 6: Bruins @ Panthers — Friday, April 28 (TBD)

Game 7: Panthers @ Bruins — Sunday, April 30 (TBD)

Maple Leafs (A2) vs. Lightning (A3)

Game 1: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Tuesday, April 18 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Thursday, April 20 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Maple Leafs @ Lightning — Saturday, April 22 (7 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Maple Leafs @ Lightning — Monday, April 24 (7:30 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, CBC)

Game 5: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Thursday, April 27 (TBD)

Game 6: Maple Leafs @ Lightning — Saturday, April 29 (TBD)

Game 7: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Monday, May 1 (TBD)

Hurricanes (M1) vs. Islanders (WC1)

Read our series preview.

Game 1: Islanders @ Hurricanes — Monday, April 17 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 2: Islanders @ Hurricanes — Wednesday, April 19 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 3: Hurricanes @ Islanders — Friday, April 21 (7 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 4: Hurricanes @ Islanders — Sunday, April 21 (1 p.m. ET, TNT | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 5: Islanders @ Hurricanes — Tuesday, April 23 (TBD)

Game 6: Hurricanes @ Islanders — Friday, April 28 (TBD)

Game 7: Islanders @ Hurricanes — Sunday, April 30 (TBD)

Story continues

Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Devils vs. Rangers and Oilers vs. Kings. (Getty Images)

Devils (M2) vs. Rangers (M3)

Game 1: Rangers @ Devils — Tuesday, April 18 (7 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 2: Rangers @ Devils — Thursday, April 20 (7:30 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 3: Devils @ Rangers — Saturday, April 22 (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+ | Sportsnet, City, TVAS)

Game 4: Devils @ Rangers — Monday, April 24 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 5: Rangers @ Devils — Thursday, April 27 (TBD)

Game 6: Devils @ Rangers — Saturday, April 29 (TBD)

Game 7: Rangers @ Devils — Monday, May 1 (TBD)

Western Conference

Game 1: Jets @ Golden Knights — Tuesday, April 18 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 2: Jets @ Golden Knights — Thursday, April 20 (10 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Golden Knights @ Jets — Saturday, April 22 (4 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 4: Golden Knights @ Jets — Monday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 5: Jets @ Golden Knights — Thursday, April 27 (TBD)

Game 6: Golden Knights @ Jets — Saturday, April 29 (TBD)

Game 7: Jets @ Golden Knights — Monday, May 1 (TBD)

Stars (C2) vs. Wild (C3)

Game 1: Wild @ Stars — Monday, April 17 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 2: Wild @ Stars — Wednesday, April 19 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 3: Stars @ Wild — Friday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 4: Stars @ Wild — Sunday, April 23 (6:30 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 5: Wild @ Stars — Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)

Game 6: Stars @ Wild — Friday, April 28 (TBD)

Game 7: Wild @ Stars — Sunday, April 30 (TBD)

Oilers (P2) vs. Kings (P3)

Game 1: Kings @ Oilers — Monday, April 17 (10 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Game 2: Kings @ Oilers — Wednesday, April 19 (10 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Oilers @ Kings — Friday, April 21 (10 p.m. ET, TNT | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Oilers @ Kings — Sunday, April 23 (9 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Game 5: Kings @ Oilers — Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)

Game 6: Oilers @ Kings — Saturday, April 29 (TBD)

Game 7: Kings @ Oilers — Monday, May 1 (TBD)

Game 1: Kraken @ Avalanche — Tuesday, April 18 (10 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 2: Kraken @ Avalanche — Thursday, April 20 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FX | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 3: Avalanche @ Kraken — Saturday, April 22 (10 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 4: Avalanche @ Kraken — Monday, April 24 (10 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Game 5: Kraken @ Avalanche — Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)

Game 6: Avalanche @ Kraken — Friday, April 28 (TBD)

Game 7: Kraken @ Avalanche — Sunday, April 30 (TBD)