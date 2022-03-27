Schedule, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

When is the 2022 Frozen Four? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The best college hockey teams in the nation are gearing up for the biggest tournament of their season: the Frozen Four. One year after being canceled due to COVID-19, the University of Massachusetts won their first-ever NCAA hockey championship last year after a dominant 5-0 victory over St. Cloud State in Pittsburgh.

UMass will not be able to repeat as national champs, though as they dropped a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota in the Worcester Regional semifinal. Now, the field is wide open as the remaining teams vie for a chance to meet in the National Championship game on April 9 at TD Garden in Boston.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NCAA Frozen Four.

How to watch the 2022 Frozen Four

What: NCAA Frozen Four Division-I men’s college ice hockey championship

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

When: April 7-9, 2022

TV Channel: The Frozen Four will be televised on ESPN2, ESPNews or ESPNU.

Live stream: Stream the Frozen Four games using ESPN+ or the ESPN app.

2022 NCAA Division-I Hockey Bracket

All times ET.

Albany Regional Semifinal

Times Union Center, Albany, New York

Thursday, March 24: No. 1 Minnesota State def. No. 4 Harvard, 4-3

Thursday, March 24: No. 3 Notre Dame def. No. 2 North Dakota St., 2-1

Saturday, March 26: No. 1 Minnesota State vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (4 p.m. on ESPN)

Worcester Regional

Worcester, Massachusetts

Friday, March 25: No. 2 Minnesota def. No. 3 UMass, 4-3

Friday, March 25: No. 1 Western Michigan def. No. 4 Northeastern, 2-1

Sunday, March 27: No. 1 Western Michigan vs. No. 2 Minnesota (4 p.m. on ESPNU)

Allentown Regional

Allentown, Pennsylvania

Friday, March 25: No. 1 Michigan def. No. 4 AIC, 5-3

Friday, March 25: No. 2 Quinnipiac def. No. 3 Saint Cloud St., 5-4

Sunday, March 28: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Quinnipiac (5:30 p.m. on ESPN2)

Loveland Regional

Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colorado

Thursday, March 24: No. 2 Minnesota-Duluth def. No. 3 Michigan Tech, 3-0

Thursday, March 24: No. 1 Denver def. No. 4 UMass Lowell, 3-2

Saturday, March 26: No. 1 Denver vs. No. 2 Minnesota-Duluth (6:30 p.m. on ESPN)

Semifinals

Thursday, April 7: Semifinal #1 (5 p.m. on ESPN2)

Thursday, April 7: Semifinal #2 (8:30 p.m. on ESPN2)

National Championship

Saturday, April 9: National championship (9 p.m. on ESPN)