Schedule, Panel, Guests – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal’s signature Contenders event hits downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for a hybrid in-person/virtual edition, partnering with the inaugural LA3C, the cultural festival developed by The Hamden Journal parent company PMC.

Contenders Film LA3C: Conversations with Contenders, taking place at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live, begins with a brunch at 10 a.m. PT, followed by 12 panel discussions with the casts and creatives of the awards season’s buzziest films.

Talent scheduled to participate either on site or virtually include Tom Hanks, Will Smith, Baz Luhrmann, Ryan Coogler, Antoine Fuqua, Guillermo del Toro, Kerry Condon, Eddie Redmayne, Tobias Lindholm, Scott Cooper, Viola Davis, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Thuso Mbedo, Cathy Schulman, Ron Howard, Joel Edgerton, Chinonye Chukwu, Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski.

They will represent several films not highlighted at our previous Los Angeles and New York outings earlier in the fall including Sony Pictures’ A Man Called Otto and The Woman King, Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin, Apple Original Films’ Emancipation and Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye.

The event will also feature new visits with Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Warner Bros’ Elvis and Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick — all with talent appearing live onstage. Also returning to The Hamden Journal’s Contenders will be Orion Pictures/MGM Pictures/United Artists Releasing’s Till, Amazon Studios’ Thirteen Lives and Netflix’s Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and The Good Nurse.

The sponsor of Contenders LA3C is Village Roadshow Entertainment Group. More details here.

After Contenders there will be more opportunity for those interested to explore the LA3C festival, to be held at L.A. State Historic Park downtown. The title, which stands for Los Angeles – Capital of Culture & Creativity, will offer a mix of music, art, food and live experiences, many produced by PMC’s media brands. Music acts scheduled to appear at LA3C include Lil Baby and Maluma, Snoop Dogg, Seventeen, Free Nationals and Shawn Wasabi over the course of the two-day event Saturday and Sunday.

Below is the Contenders LA3C lineup and schedule in order of appearance. Check in all day for panel coverage on The Hamden Journal and our social channels using the hashtag #The Hamden JournalContenders, as well as via @LA3Cofficial. On Wednesday, we will launch the streaming site featuring the full panel videos.

Contenders LA3C: Conversations With Contenders

PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Top Gun: Maverick

Jerry Bruckheimer (Producer)

Joseph Kosinski (Director)

APPLE ORIGINAL FILMS

Emancipation

Will Smith (Actor/Producer)

Antoine Fuqua (Director/EP)

WARNER BROS PICTURES

Elvis

Baz Luhrmann (Co-Writer/Director/Producer)

SONY PICTURES

A Man Called Otto

Tom Hanks (Actor/Producer)

Mark Forster (Director/EP)

The Woman King

Viola Davis (Actor/Producer)

Thuso Mbedu (Actor)

Gina Prince-Bythewood (Director)

Cathy Schulman (Producer)

AMAZON STUDIOS

Thirteen Lives

Ron Howard (Director/Producer)

Joel Edgerton (Actor)

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ryan Coogler (Co-Writer/Director)

ORION PICTURES/MGM PICTURES/UNITED ARTISTS RELEASING

Till

Chinonye Chukwu (Co-Writer/Director)

SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES

The Banshees of Inisherin

Kerry Condon (Actor)

NETFLIX

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro (Writer/Director/Producer)

The Good Nurse

Eddie Redmayne (Actor)

Tobias Lindholm (Director)

The Pale Blue Eye

Scott Cooper (Director/Producer)