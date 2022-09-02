Schedule, how to watch on TV, plus when does Andy Murray play?

US Open tennis 2022: Start date, TV schedule, Serena Williams, Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie – GETTY IMAGES

The US Open 2022 is under way, and Serena Williams has powered into round three in what could be her final tournament.

The 23-times grand slam champion produced her best tennis since reaching the Australian Open semi-finals last January to beat second seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Williams, who next faces Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic, believes she has more to offer. “It’s no rush here,” she said. “I’m loving this crowd. There’s still a little left in me.

“We’ll see. I’m a pretty good player, this is what I do best. I love a challenge and I’m rising to the challenge.

“I haven’t played many matches, but I’ve been practising really well. The last couple of matches it’s come together. After I lost the second set I thought, ‘I’ve got to give my best effort because this could be it’.

“I’m just looking at it as a bonus. I don’t have anything to lose. I’ve had an X on my back since 1999. I really enjoy just coming out and enjoying it.”

When is the US Open?

The tournament began at Flushing Meadows on Monday August 29 and will finish on Sunday September 11.

What time will it start?

Play is likely to start on the outer courts at 3pm BST in the early rounds and at 4pm on the show courts. Expect the action to last long into the night, potentially beyond midnight depending on the course of each match.

What British players are in action?

In total, seven British players gained direct entry into the singles draws.

Andy Murray is into round three after beating Francisco Cerundolo and Emilio Navo and is joined in the third round by rising star Jack Draper, who toppled world No 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime for the biggest win of his career.

Kyle Edmund, playing singles at a grand slam for the first time in two years following three knee operations, was knocked out in straight sets by fifth seed Casper Ruud, while 20th seed Dan Evans breezed past Czech Jiri Vesely in straight sets.

British No 1 Cameron Norrie is seeded in the top eight for the first time at a grand slam, and cruised through his first-round clash with Frenchman Benoit Paire on Tuesday.

In the women’s singles, defending champion Emma Raducanu crashed out in straight sets to Alize Cornet in the first round, while Harriet Dart secured a superb upset win over 10th seed Daria Kasatkina before being dumped out in round two.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

Amazon Prime Sport has exclusive rights to the US Open. A subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs £7.99 a month, with a 30-day free trial. You can also get unlimited streaming access to Amazon Prime Video as part of a full Amazon Prime membership, which costs £79 a year or, to avoid a lengthy annual contract, £7.99 a month.

Replays will be available around 15 minutes after each match ends and there will be daily highlights.

Alternatively, you can return to follow all the key games on our dedicated live blogs.

How can I watch it in the US?

In the US live coverage of the last grand slam of the year is exclusive to ESPN and ESPN2. However, the Tennis Channel will also show encore matches and other non-live programming.

What is the order of play on day five?

The first match on each court starts at 4pm BST unless otherwise stated.

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm: Andy Murray (Gbr) v (13) Matteo Berrettini (Ita), (20) Madison Keys (USA) v (12) Cori Gauff (USA), Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus) v Serena Williams (USA), (1) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Yibing Wu (Chn)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

(5) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v (31) Shelby Rogers (USA), (29) Tommy Paul (USA) v (5) Casper Ruud (Nor), (29) Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) v Xiyu Wang (Chn), Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can) v (17) Caroline Garcia (Fra), (23) Nick Kyrgios (Aus) v Jeffrey John Wolf (USA)

Grandstand

(1) Rajeev Ram (USA) & Joe Salisbury (Gbr) v Aslan Karatsev (Rus) & Luke Saville (Aus), (18) Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) v Dalma Galfi (Hun), (27) Karen Khachanov (Rus) v Jack Draper (Gbr), (12) Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa) v (18) Alex De Minaur (Aus)

Court 5

Quentin Halys (Fra) & Adrian Mannarino (Fra) v Alexander Bublik (Kaz) & Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Den), Rebecca Marino (Can) v Shuai Zhang (Chn), Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) & Jack Sock (USA) v Kimberley Zimmermann (Bel) & Tim Puetz (Ger), Louisa Chirico (USA) & Bradley Klahn (USA) v (2) Shuai Zhang (Chn) & Mate Pavic (Cro)

Court 6

6:30pm: Anna Bondar (Hun) & Greet Minnen (Bel) v (4) Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) & Jelena Ostapenko (Lat), Hailey Baptiste (USA) & Whitney Osuigwe (USA) v (5) Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) & Giuliana Olmos (Mex), (8) Demi Schuurs (Ned) & Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) v Lucie Hradecka (Cze) & Lukasz Kubot (Pol)

Court 7

6:30pm: Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) & Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pak) v (3) Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned), Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (Spa) & Ulrikke Eikeri (Nor) v (8) Anna Danilina (Kaz) & Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra), Nicholas Monroe (USA) & Keegan Smith (USA) v (15) Simone Bolelli (Ita) & Fabio Fognini (Ita)

Court 10

5pm: (11) Lloyd Glasspool (Gbr) & Harri Heliovaara (Fin) v Raven Klaasen (Rsa) & Marcelo Melo (Bra), Samantha Stosur (Aus) & Matthew Ebden (Aus) v Andreja Klepac (Slo) & Santiago Gonzalez (Mex), Robin Haase (Ned) & Philipp Oswald (Aut) v (12) Kevin Krawietz (Ger) & Andreas Mies (Ger)

Court 11

5pm: Kaitlyn Christian (USA) & Lidziya Marozava (Blr) v (15) Shuko Aoyama (Jpn) & Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe), (1) Desirae Krawczyk (USA) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) v Alycia Parks (USA) & Christopher Eubanks (USA), (10) Nicole Melichar (USA) & Ellen Perez (Aus) v Reese Brantmeier (USA) & Clervie Ngounoue (USA)

Court 12

Ariel Behar (Uru) & Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu) v (7) Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Austin Krajicek (USA), (16) Alicja Rosolska (Pol) & Erin Routliffe (Nzl) v Catherine McNally (USA) & Taylor Townsend (USA), (7) Yi Fan Xu (Chn) & Zhaoxuan Yang (Chn) v Rebecca Peterson (Swe) & Anastasia Potapova (Rus), Catherine McNally (USA) & William Blumberg (USA) v Victoria Azarenka (Blr) & Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus)

Court 13

7pm: (10) Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Bruno Soares (Bra) v Hugo Nys (Mon) & Jan Zielinski (Pol), (4) Storm Sanders (Aus) & John Peers (Aus) v Catherine Harrison (USA) & Robert Galloway (USA), Asia Muhammad (USA) & Ena Shibahara (Jpn) v Ana Bogdan (Rom) & Sabrina Santamaria (USA)

Court 17

5pm: Daniel Elahi Galan (Col) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa), Pedro Cachin (Arg) v Corentin Moutet (Fra), Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus) v Aleksandra Krunic (Ser)

How can I buy US Open tickets?

US Open tickets are currently on general sale and can be purchased on the official tournament website.

How much money does the winner receive?

Both the men’s and women’s singles champion will receive a cheque for $2,500,000 so just over £2.2 million.

What is the latest news?

Jack Draper produced a stunning performance to defeat sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and join Andy Murray in the third round.

Murray reached the last 32 at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2016 earlier in the day, coming from a set down to defeat American wild card Emilio Nava 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0.

But he was upstaged in the night session by 20-year-old Draper, who has improved at lightning speed this season and dominated last year’s semi-finalist Auger-Aliassime in a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

“It was a tough match,” said Draper. “He’s obviously a top player for a reason. Someone I’ve been watching for the last few years, wanting a chance to play against him.

“To beat him in a grand slam is obviously a great achievement for myself. I’m proud of the way I performed out there today.

“All the hard work that I’ve put in the last few years is for these moments. Obviously (for) myself it means a lot too, but (for) all the people around me that support me on a daily basis, that go through the highs and lows with me, this is a great moment.”

The result means Draper, who next meets Russian Karen Khachanov, will break into the top 50 for the first time having been ranked outside 250 at the start of the season.

Who are the defending champions?

Russian Daniil Medvedev is the defending men’s champion after beating Dominik Koepfer in straight sets after last year’s final.

Raducanu is of course the reigning women’s champion, but she has not won a tournament since, retiring injured in Rome in May and at Nottingham in June and exiting both Roland-Garros and Wimbledon in the second round.

Emma Raducanu celebrates winning the US Open – USA TODAY

What are the latest odds?

Men’s singles:

Daniil Medvedev 7/4

Rafael Nadal 9/2

Carlos Alcaraz 9/2

Nick Kyrgios 11/2

Cameron Norrie 40/1

Andy Murray 50/1

Women’s singles:

Iga Swiatek 7/2

Coco Gauff 12/1

Caroline Garcia 14/1

Aryna Sabalenka 20/1

Odds correct on August 25