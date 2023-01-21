Schedule for the divisional round, how to watch, kickoff times, and more

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will look to carry over their success from the wild-card round when they take on the 49ers on Sunday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The 2023 NFL playoffs are underway. Six teams saw their dreams crushed during wild-card weekend. Now, the remaining eight franchises need two more wins to make it to the Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the action, here is the 2023 NFL playoff bracket, featuring kickoff times and a schedule of every game in both the AFC and NFC leading to Super Bowl LVII.

2023 NFL playoff bracket

Here are the eight teams that remain in the playoffs after wild-card weekend.

Here are the eight teams still in the NFL playoffs. (Image via Amber Matsumoto of Yahoo Sports)

AFC playoff picture and seeding

The top four seeds remain in the AFC after the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins got eliminated in the wild-card round.

• No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs

• No. 2: Buffalo Bills

• No. 3: Cincinnati Bengals

• No. 4: Jacksonville Jaguars

NFC playoff picture and seeding

The top two seeds remain in the NFC, but the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were upset in the wild-card round.

• No. 1: Philadelphia Eagles

• No. 2: San Francisco 49ers

• No. 5: Dallas Cowboys

• No. 6: New York Giants

2023 NFL playoffs TV schedule, dates and kickoff times

NFL divisional round schedule

(4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, Jan. 21

(6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday, Jan. 21

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

BetMGM line: Eagles -7.5

Previous meetings this season: Eagles 48, Giants 22 (Dec. 11 at NYG), Eagles 22, Giants 16 (Jan. 8 at PHI)

(3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, Jan. 22

(5) Dallas Cowboys at (2) San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Jan. 22

Story continues

NFL conference championships schedule

The NFL has yet to announce details regarding the conference championships. Both games are set to take place Jan. 29.

NFC conference championship: Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC conference championship: Sunday, Jan. 29

Super Bowl LVII schedule

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast on Fox and streamed on the Fox Sports website, the Fox Sports app, the NFL+ app, Hulu, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Kevin Burkhardt will call play-by-play, former NFL tight end Greg Olsen will provide color commentary and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters for the contest.