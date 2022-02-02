Sceptre 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV is on sale at Walmart

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Need a new TV for Super Bowl Sunday? We found a massive model for a price so low, it would be criminal not to take the plunge. It was out of stock for a few weeks, but now it’s back and on sale too!

Walmart has the Sceptre 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV for just $778, or $1,130 off — that’s nearly 60 percent off! Haven’t heard of Sceptre? Get to know it: This wallet-friendly (yet high-quality) TV manufacturer based in California is making waves.

And, you’ll get free unlimited shipping with Walmart+. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, but a quick three question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Originally priced at $1,800, this Sceptre TV features a behemoth 75-inch 4K LED display with an Ultra HD resolution at 2160p for exceptionally vivid colors. It also features HDR (high dynamic range) for better color contrast and detail, so images are blissfully true-to-life. The picture quality just pops!

“Bought two of these bad boys,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The picture is very clear. Seems like you can reach out and touch the person on the screen. The screen size is huge. Checked the 75-inch TVs and this is the best deal.”

$778 $1,800 at Walmart

This massive Sceptre is so discounted, the price seems like a mistake. (Photo: Sceptre)

This 4K TV comes with four HDMI ports, so you can add a Blu-ray player, soundbar and a streaming device like Roku or Chromecast, and still have room for a video game console like an Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 (if you can get your hands on one, that is). It also includes one USB port, so you can access your own photos, music and videos from a thumb drive. You can also connect your smartphone or tablet using the MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link) port.

In addition to all the usual reasons to love a great TV, shoppers appreciate that it’s made in the USA.

Story continues

“Besides the clearest, brightest, sharpest, prettiest, out-of-the-box picture we have ever seen, this TV has every feature you could want and none of the forced-upon-you features that you don’t want (no snooping) or need, yet pay for,” shared a satisfied Walmart shopper. “It has features that enhance viewing pleasure that we didn’t know existed, such as MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), which makes fast motion blur almost disappear. Another goodie is the automatic contrast option, which helps greatly in dark movies (seems to be all that Hollywood does currently. U.S.-made quality!”

The Sceptre 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV is undeniably a great value—at $778, the price is almost too good to be true. Grab it for the Big Game before it shoots back up to retail.

$778 $1,800 at Walmart

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Vizio 40-inch Class D-Series Smart TV, $228 (was $415), walmart.com

TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV, $298 (was $450), walmart.com

Hisense 50″ Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV, $295 (was $348), walmart.com

TCL 55″ 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $319 (was $358), walmart.com

Hisense 75-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV, $698 (was $998), walmart.com

Vacuum deals:

Shark Steam Mop, $39 (was $49), walmart.com

Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac, $98 (was $180), walmart.com

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum, $99 (was $199), walmart.com

IonVac HydraClean Cordless All-In-One Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $144 (was $399), walmart.com

Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac, $199 (was $249), walmart.com

Headphones and earbud deals:

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $159), walmart.com

LG Tone Free FN7 Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Earbuds, $95 (was $160), walmart.com

Philips Fidelio L3 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, $200 (was $350), walmart.com

LG Tone Free FP8 Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $129 (was $180), walmart.com

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, $197 (was $249), walmart.com

Bedding deals:

Tempurpedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow, $44 (was $80), walmart.com

Riverbrook Home Katie Paisley and Blush 8-piece Full/Queen Layered Comforter & Coverlet Set, $119 (was $375), walmart.com

Rest Haven 2-inch Convoluted Gel Memory Foam Topper and Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $36 (was $50), walmart.com

Mellanni Plush Gel-Fiber Filled Pillows King 2-pack, $45 (was $60), walmart.com

Sunbeam Electric Blanket Loftec Throw, $35 (was $55), walmart.com

Beautyrest Silver Quilted Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillows 2-count, $20 (was $40), walmart.com

Video game deals:

Onikuma K19 Gaming Headset, $36 (was $54), walmart.com

PowerA GameCube Style Pikachu Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, $33 (was $50), walmart.com

Spyro Reignited Trilogy for PlayStation 4, $30 (was $40), walmart.com

LucidSound LS25BK Wired Stereo Gaming Headset, $60 (was $80), walmart.com

Rig 500 PRO HX SE White Gaming Headset for Xbox, $49 (was $70), walmart.com

Smart-home deals:

Energizer Connect Smart Plug, No Hub Required, $20 (was $50), walmart.com

Philips Hue White E26 Smart Bulb 2-Pack, $80, (was $90), walmart.com

D-Link HD WiFi Indoor Security Camera, $60 (was $90), walmart.com

Wonderful Home Security Network, $50 (was $100), walmart.com

Kitchen deals:

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp™ 8-in-1 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker, $139 (was $229), walmart.com

PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Home, $69 (was $149), walmart.com

Nutribullet Select Blender, $50 (was $100), walmart.com

Gotham Steel Hammered Collection 10-piece Pots and Pans Set, $99 (was $140), walmart.com

Moosoo Stainless Steel 6qt Pressure Cooker, $62 (was $95), walmart.com

Fashion deals:

Beauty deals:

Health and Wellness:

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.