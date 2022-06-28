Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Dominique Fishback – The Hamden Journal

Dominique Fishback is so dope. I’ve loved the actress ever since Jordana Sparro’s 2018 film Night Comes On, and others took notice as the actress was named called a Sundance Film Festival breakout star, and praised for her performance in the movie.

However, starring in Director Shaka King’s Academy Award-nominated film Judas and the Black Messiah, alongside Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, is what solidified her place in Hollywood. Fishback has been a part of some great projects including HBO series The Deuce and Netflix’s Project Power with Jamie Foxx, and currently in Apple+ Tv miniseries The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey with Samuel L Jackson.

The miniseries is based on the novel by Walter Mosley. Ptolemy Grey is an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to care for orphaned teenager Robyn (Fishback).

In April 2021, it was announced that Fishback had partnered with Foxx to adapt her one woman show, Subverted, which started as a stage show into a new special.

It stars Fishback as Eden, an 18-yearold girl living in the inner city and depicts “the destruction of Black identity” as seen through her eyes. Fishback plays more than 20 characters in the show and will executive produce the project with Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner.

On today’s episode, Fishback and I talk performance, poetry, and why it’s important for her to trust her instincts when making movies in Hollywood.