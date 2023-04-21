Scarlett Johansson makes rare comment about ex-husband Ryan Reynolds on the Goop podcast

There’s no red on this ledger.

Scarlett Johansson had nothing but nice things to say about Ryan Reynolds when her ex-husband came up in a recent conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow. On Tuesday’s episode of the Goop podcast, Paltrow asked Johansson if she’d been married twice, and the Black Widow star replied, “Three times.”

“Oh that’s right,” said Paltrow, 50. “I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds. Goals!”

Johansson, 38, confirmed that Reynolds is the ex-husband who slipped Paltrow’s mind. “We weren’t married very long, but we were when I first met you for Iron Man or whatever.”

Paltrow and Johansson appeared together in 2010’s Iron Man 2, with Paltrow reprising her role as Pepper Potts and Johansson making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff.

“We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house,” Paltrow added confessing that she and her family are fans of the Free Guy star.

“He’s a good guy,” Johansson agreed with a laugh.

NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson in the audience at the 64th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 13, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Ryan Reynolds with then-wife Scarlett Johansson

Johansson and Reynolds, 46, were married from 2008 to 2011. Johansson then tied the knot with French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014, splitting with him three years later, and she’s been married to Saturday Night Live Weekend Update host Colin Jost, 40, since 2020.

Reynolds, a fellow member of the Marvel family thanks to his role as Wade Wilson in the many incarnations of Deadpool, has been married to his Green Lantern costar Blake Lively since 2012.

The podcast conversation circled back to the topic of husbands and partners when Paltrow asked, “How has your shift towards marriage or long-term relationships changed? What have you learned?”

Johansson acknowledged that she’s grown over the years, and those experiences prepared her for marriage to Jost.

“I think one of the things that I realized is that there are certain fundamental things in your own personality that you need— me, anyway—I needed to share with the other person,” she said. “I never realized, oh, it’s really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That’s a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.”

Story continues

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly‘s free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: