SC woman who lost arms after dog attack in March now in jail. What we know

A Honea Path woman whose arms were amputated after she was attacked by three dogs was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Kyleen Waltman’s arrest came during a traffic stop in Abbeville County.

Abbeville County Capt. Matthew Graham said also arrested was Jeffrey Wayne Bond, a passenger in the vehicle. Graham said he told deputies he had methamphetamine in his pocket.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a purse that belonged to Waltman wth 8.3 grams of methamphetamine inside. When she was told she would be arrested, she told officers she had two other bags of methamphetamine in her pocket.

One bag weighed about 5.9 grams , the other 1.3 grams, Graham said.

“In total Kyleen Waltman possessed approximately 15.5 grams of methamphetamine, which is considered trafficking weight,” Graham said in a news release.

Bond was arrested and charged with possession the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Waltman and Bond were booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center are are awaiting bond hearings Wednesday afternoon.

Waltman was attacked by three dogs as she walked down a rural road in Honea Path in March. She has had more than a dozen surgeries and was released from the hospital in April.

Amy Wynne, Waltman’s sister, said on a gofundme page in early October, “We are at our wits end, don’t know what else to do. Every bit of the donations this far has been to help get the medical equipment and pay her bills, but now it’s her medicines and regular everyday needs she needs help with.”

More than 6,000 donations, totaling $308,000 had been recorded by Wednesday morning.

Wynne added a comment from her mother, saying, “I am wore out. She cries a lot, and we don’t know what to do anymore.”

Waltman has been approved for Medicaid, but Wynne said her sister’s recent surgery out of state won’t be covered.

Waltman was bitten all over her body by two pit bulls and a mixed breed. A neighbor scared the dogs away by firing a pistol.

Justin Minor, who lives on the road where the attack took place, was arrested March 24 and charged with three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a human, rabies control violation and dangerous animal not permitted beyond premises unless restrained. All are misdemeanors.

He was freed on a $15,000 bond.

The owning a dangerous animal charge carries a penalty of $5,000 or a sentence of three years in prison.

Court records show the charges are still pending.

The dogs that attacked Waltman were euthanized. Eight other dogs were seized from the owner. They were quarantined for 10 days and then sent to rescue organizations.

Waltman has three children and a newborn grandchild. She worked in a Honea Path restaurant.

Doctors told her family they had never seen such vicious dog bites.