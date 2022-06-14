SC man last seen working on top of a shredding machine. Now he’s missing. What we know

Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon went to work as usual on the night shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery in Greer on May 4.

He left for lunch around 11 p.m., clocking out as he went and in when he came back.

He was seen around 2 a.m. on top of a machine that can shred metal but is mostly used to shred plastics.

The day flipped to Wednesday. No one has seen the 20-year-old since.

Did he fall in? Did he leave without anyone seeing? Without clocking out?

Why has his phone not been used since he left for that break? Or his debit card?

Little information is being released by authorities.

On its YouTube channel, Arctic Fox True Crime reported a substance that looked like ground up flesh was found, but the machine was not tested.

It was also used for two days after the disappearance.

“It’s a scary situation,” Thomas McCauley of Arctic Fox said on the video.

On Tuesday, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed they are involved in the investigation.

Asked why it took nearly five weeks, Coroner Rusty Cleavenger said in an email, “No body yet.”

His office is engaging a forensic anthropologist to help with the investigation, but Cleavenger said it’s still a missing person’s case.

“Will apply evidence and info gleaned in attempt to discover the truth,” Cleavenger said in an email. His staffers were at the plant Tuesday, he said.

A spokesman for the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment.

Family members said Gordon was an avid gamer and loved to ride four-wheelers. He had worked for the company for about a year.

The company owner could not be reached for comment.

The privately-owned company located on 27 acres is just off Interstate 85 between Greenville and Spartanburg. It was founded in 1987 and recycles plastics that are reused in various manufacturing plants. It reprocesses polyester and polypropylene waste materials such as non-woven, film and fiber.

Records from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration show one safety complaint against the company in 2017 involving refuse systems. A $500 fine was levied.