SC cops hunting man hitting people in face with whipped cream

There’s a serial attacker on the loose in South Carolina — and his weapon of choice is whipped cream.

Police said they are hunting a man who started randomly smashing people in the face with plates of whipped cream in Greenville on Wednesday.

A surveillance image released by police showed the grinning suspect leaning up against a wall as he held a plate in one hand and a can of “ammo” in the other.

One of his targets was a woman who was pushing her child in a stroller on the sidewalk, cops said.

That incident, which cops are treating as an “assault,” unfolded at about 2:30 p.m. near the Main Street bridge in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect after they say multiple people were hit by someone with a plate of whipped cream on April 13, 2022. FOX Carolina

Police said they received multiple reports of similar incidents occurring throughout the day.