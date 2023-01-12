Saweetie to Appear in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 at Peacock, Three New Recurring Cast Members Added (EXCLUSIVE)

Rap star Saweetie is set to make a cameo in the Season 2 premiere of “Bel-Air” at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, three actors have been cast in the series in recurring roles.

Brooklyn McLinn (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Black-ish”), Jazlyn Lopez Martin (“This Is Us,” “All American: Homecoming”), and Riele Downs (“Darby and The Dead,” “Henry Danger”) will all appear in the new season of the drama series take on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Saweetie will appear as herself in the show. It will not be her first time acting onscreen, as she previously appeared in multiple episodes of the “Black-ish” spinoff “Grown-ish” at Freeform during the show’s third season.

McLinn will play Doc Hightower, described as “a busy and driven basketball recruiter and AAU Coach who is impressed by Will’s game at Bel-Air Academy.” Lopez Martin will play Jackie. Of her character it is said, “Her South L.A. street smarts put Will’s Philly swagger to the test when they are introduced to each other at a Venice basketball tournament.” Finally, Downs will play Yazmin, said to be “the president of the Black Student Union at Bel-Air Academy. While their paths have not previously crossed at school, Yazmin finds herself impressed by Carlton’s contributions to the club.”

Saweetie is repped by Brand Engine. McLinn is repped by Clear Talent Group and The Rookery. Lopez Martin is repped by McDonald Selznick and Associates. Downs is repped by Atlas Artists and Aura Artist Management.

Season 2 of “Bel-Air” will premiere on Peacock on Feb. 23. The series stars Jabari Banks as Will along with Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

The series is inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that put a dark, dramatic spin of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Peacock originally picked the show up for two seasons in 2020.

Carla Banks Waddles was named showrunner and executive producer in October 2022. Cooper also executive produces along with Anthony Sparks, Malcolm Spellman, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz, TJ Brady, and Rasheed Newson. Universal Television produces along with Westbrook Studios.

(Pictured, left to right: Saweetie, Riele Downs, Jazlyn Lopez Martin, Brooklyn McLinn)



