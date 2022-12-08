‘Saw’ Alum Shawnee Smith Circling 10th Installment; Michael Beach, More Join – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran Saw cast member Shawnee Smith is circling the newest installment in the billion-dollar horror franchise from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, which is currently in production in Mexico City, The Hamden Journal hears.

While the studio declined to comment on Smith’s casting, we understand that it has continued to expand its cast for the tenth Saw film following the closing of deals for Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Steven Brand (The Sandman) and Michael Beach (Dahmer). Then, there’s horror icon Tobin Bell, who will return for another go-round as Jigsaw Killer John Kramer, as previously announced.

Details as to the plot of the new film are under wraps, though we know that franchise veteran Kevin Greuter — who helmed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter, and edited Saw I through V and Jigsaw — has returned as director. While there’s no word yet on the characters to be played by Lund, Brand and Beach, Smith will presumably reprise her role as Amanda Young in some form — perhaps via flashbacks, as in a couple of past installments.

Introduced as one of Kramer’s victims in the original 2004 film, Young was later revealed to be an apprentice of the killer, known for forcing captives to play deadly games, before meeting her end in Saw III. The tenth Saw is slated for release on October 27, 2023.

Smith has also previously starred in the sitcoms Becker and Anger Management for CBS and FX. Other notable film credits include The Grudge 3, The Island, Armageddon, Leaving Las Vegas and The Blob. She’ll also soon be seen in the Apple TV+ series City on Fire with Jemima Kirke, John Cameron Mitchell and more.

Lund is a Norwegian actress and director who currently stars in Netflix’s series, Ragnarok. Additional TV credits include Riviera for Sky Atlantic; the Scandinavian series Acquitted and Black Widows, the latter of which she also co-produced; and the upcoming Italian Amazon original Everybody Loves Diamonds. Lund has also been seen in Morten Tyldum’s Headhunters, based on the novel by Jo Nesbø, as well as the films Haunted and The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Brand is coming off directing Joe Baby — an action-thriller starring Dichen Lachman, Willa Fitzgerald, Ron Perlman and Harvey Keitel. He recently appeared in Netflix’s hit series The Sandman and will be seen in the streamer’s show Vikings: Valhalla next year.

Beach currently stars in the popular series Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King and Kingdom Business, having also appeared in Netflix’s smash, Dahmer. His upcoming work includes the HBO Max series Dead Boy Detectives, the horror-thriller feature Shelby Oaks, and Nurse Jackie helmer Brendan Walsh’s comedy I’ll Be Right There toplined by the Showtime series’ star, Edie Falco.

Smith is repped by Link Entertainment and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Lund by the UK’s The Artists Partnership, Denmark’s Panorama Agency and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Brand by Global Artists Agency, the UK’s International Artists Management and Alexander, Nau, Lawrence; and Beach by Global Artists Agency and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.