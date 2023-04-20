Savion Byrd relishing opportunity this spring

It’s not always easy for players to be honest with themselves. It is easy to place blame elsewhere in trying to figure out why you’re not getting the playing time.

There are zero excuses from Oklahoma offensive lineman Savion Byrd. Regarded as one of the best interior prospects in the country for the 2021 class, it hasn’t always come together during his first two years.

“Everybody has a shot,” Byrd said. “It’s just knowing what to do with your shot. I’ve had my shots. I don’t want to say I didn’t have a shot or anything like that, but now I’m doing something with them.”

Byrd got that opportunity during the Cheez-It Bowl vs. Florida State. Going against a solid Seminoles defensive line, Byrd and the rest of the OU offensive line had a lot of success.

It might have taken nearly two full seasons, but Byrd was back and was showing everybody what he can really do.

“It was just like, who is Savion Byrd? Where did he come from? I had to go strong for Sooner Nation,” said Byrd when asked by SoonerScoop.com “It was more of like a standard, like a measuring point for me to see where I was at. That was my first time really playing football like that in so long. It was like a progress report, see where I was at heading into next year.”

For Byrd, now, it’s going to be about his weight. He entered the spring around 280 pounds, and it’s not something that offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh sounded pleased about.

Byrd said he’s going to be able to put on the weight and be ready to roll, but it’s still a bit of a process. The one good thing, he said, is that putting weight on him really hasn’t been a tough thing for him to do.

Elzinga the specialist

There are different facets to special teams and to punting. It’s natural to look at the net average and how far someone can kick.

For the Sooners, however, it was about something different heading into the offseason. OU needed to find someone who could pin teams deep.

No more touchbacks. Enter Luke Elzinga, a transfer from Central Michigan and someone who special teams analyst Jay Nunez knew very well from his time at Eastern Michigan.

“Recruited him just a little bit out of high school, but played against him a couple of times,” Nunez said. “So when the full-time coaches came in and said, look at a transfer punter to bring some depth in and competition, I brought his name up to Coach Finley, who runs the punt team.

“We weren’t a great pooch punt team, we were a highly-rated net punt team and punt coverage, did a lot of great things, but hit 10 touchbacks and just put our defense in spots that were not as good as it should have been. And Luke’s excellent at that. He’s kind of a pooch punt specialist.”

Elzinga averaged 43 yards per punt at CMU, but it’s in the pooch punt game where he is really going to be a weapon for the Sooners.

Just in his last two games alone, he booted six kicks inside the 20 yard line. For head coach Brent Venables, who is so quick to point out the yardage difference on special teams, someone like Elzinga is going to be a necessary piece for 2023.

Lacey at home with Bates

Defensive tackle Jacob Lacey was down to Clemson and Notre Dame during his high school days, opting to pick the Irish.

When the second chance to play for defensive tackles coach Todd Bates came up last fall, Lacey didn’t hesitate to become a Sooner and learn under Bates.

Expectations don’t always meet reality. When it comes to Bates, though, Lacey has been very quick to say it’s been even better than what he thought it would be.

“I would say expected, but I would probably say over the top,” Lacey said. “It’s first class in every part of his game, on the field, meeting room. He calls you four or five times a day. But you love it. It helps you get better, and it’s not something to discourage you. It’s to make your game better, so I appreciate that.”

Lacey said Bates stressed that the guys know the role of every position on defense. And though it was tough at first, it’s given Lacey more confidence because he fully understands what is being asked of everybody playing defense.